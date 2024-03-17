The off-road maserati mc20 dakar edition

We live in an exciting time in the autoverse. There used to be essentially three kinds of vehicles in the world: coupes, sedans, and trucks. Slowly, we saw the addition of things like station wagons, minivans, and SUVs. But even with the litany of cars and trucks available, there always seemed to be a few people who still wanted something different. We were privy to crossovers and even whatever you’d like to label the Ford Ranchero, Chevy El Camino, and the Subaru BRAT. But, even beyond just having a car that had truck-like features, there was a demand for an even more niche car – the off-road supercar. While it doesn’t exist just yet, this rendering of the Maserati MC20 Dakar Edition shows us that this blooming class might be gaining some traction.

The Maserati MC20 Dakar is ready to rally

Lamborghini made headlines when it released its controversial Huracan Sterrato, followed by Porsche’s 911 Dakar in 2023. To add some more spice to an already feisty European party, Siim Parn’s school of 3D modeling has created this yet-to-be version of Maserati’s MC20, the Dakar Edition. To answer your next question, the Dakar Rally is essentially the Tour de France of rally races, a grueling test of endurance for both drivers and driving teams.

In order to survive the wickedly brutal terrain of rally racing, the MC20 Dakar Edition is designed with significant structural upgrades to the front bumper which has been raised and curled up to allow for a far better approach angle than the stock MC20. Tow hooks have also been incorporated into the front end to allow the Maserati to be pulled out of a ditch or excessive rough that may come from overzealous driving in an unfamiliar course.

Beefed-up and extended body cladding runs along the length of the car, while the wheel wells have also been extended outward to keep dirt from spraying up into the windows, obstructing the very fast-moving view of the road. The reconfigured rear diffuser is set up to handle air (and debris) more effectively than the stock MC20’s high-speed version. A louvered rear windshield was added to allow ventilation to the engine without risking harmful particulates interfering with the intake.

The roof rack on top is presumably an addition to what would be the street-legal version available in actual showrooms. Much like we’ve seen on Toyota Landcruisers and various Subarus, the rack is there to allow two people to bring along luggage (or anything bigger than their cell phones) for an off-roading adventure into the country. So, while the Maserati MC20 Dakar Edition doesn’t exist just yet if it looks anything like this rendering, the high-end off-road supercar market might be shaping up to be one heck of a race in showrooms, too.

