 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

This Maserati MC20 isn’t real, but it should be

The off-road maserati mc20 dakar edition

Lou Ruggieri
By
Maserati MC20
Maserati MC20 instagram/spdesignsest

We live in an exciting time in the autoverse. There used to be essentially three kinds of vehicles in the world: coupes, sedans, and trucks. Slowly, we saw the addition of things like station wagons, minivans, and SUVs. But even with the litany of cars and trucks available, there always seemed to be a few people who still wanted something different. We were privy to crossovers and even whatever you’d like to label the Ford Ranchero, Chevy El Camino, and the Subaru BRAT. But, even beyond just having a car that had truck-like features, there was a demand for an even more niche car – the off-road supercar. While it doesn’t exist just yet, this rendering of the Maserati MC20 Dakar Edition shows us that this blooming class might be gaining some traction.

Maserati MC20 Dakar Edition
Maserati MC20 instagram/spdesignsest

The Maserati MC20 Dakar is ready to rally

Lamborghini made headlines when it released its controversial Huracan Sterrato, followed by Porsche’s 911 Dakar in 2023. To add some more spice to an already feisty European party, Siim Parn’s school of 3D modeling has created this yet-to-be version of Maserati’s MC20, the Dakar Edition. To answer your next question, the Dakar Rally is essentially the Tour de France of rally races, a grueling test of endurance for both drivers and driving teams.

Recommended Videos

In order to survive the wickedly brutal terrain of rally racing, the MC20 Dakar Edition is designed with significant structural upgrades to the front bumper which has been raised and curled up to allow for a far better approach angle than the stock MC20. Tow hooks have also been incorporated into the front end to allow the Maserati to be pulled out of a ditch or excessive rough that may come from overzealous driving in an unfamiliar course.

Related

Beefed-up and extended body cladding runs along the length of the car, while the wheel wells have also been extended outward to keep dirt from spraying up into the windows, obstructing the very fast-moving view of the road. The reconfigured rear diffuser is set up to handle air (and debris) more effectively than the stock MC20’s high-speed version. A louvered rear windshield was added to allow ventilation to the engine without risking harmful particulates interfering with the intake.

The roof rack on top is presumably an addition to what would be the street-legal version available in actual showrooms. Much like we’ve seen on Toyota Landcruisers and various Subarus, the rack is there to allow two people to bring along luggage (or anything bigger than their cell phones) for an off-roading adventure into the country. So, while the Maserati MC20 Dakar Edition doesn’t exist just yet if it looks anything like this rendering, the high-end off-road supercar market might be shaping up to be one heck of a race in showrooms, too.

Editors' Recommendations

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
This Life-Size LEGO McLaren Senna is Almost Cooler than the Real Supercar
LEGO McLaren Senna

The newest LEGO supercar from British automaker McLaren makes the 3,599-piece, life-size LEGO 720S built last year look like child's play. At nearly half a million pieces, the full-scale LEGO McLaren Senna is nearly identical to its metal muse. However, it took "shifts of specialist assemblers" 4,935 hours to complete; McLaren could have created nine real Sennas in that time, so yes, LEGO's attention to detail is pure insanity. And the toy company picked one hell of a car to re-create.

McLaren calls the Senna its “most extreme road-legal track car." The model takes its name from Formula One World Champion Ayrton Senna, who earned three F1 World Championships behind the wheels of a McLaren. Senna is considered one of the most iconic F1 drivers in the sport. It wasn’t until 2017 that McLaren released the full-size Senna to honor his legacy, (he perished in an accident on the track of the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix) and we appreciate that they made it street-legal. I mean, a V8 that accelerates from 0-60mph in 2.7 seconds. Hello, happier work commute. Plus, just look at the thing. It's a hunk.

Read more
How to check brake fluid in your car and refill if needed
Closeup of a vehicle engine.

Brake fluid is a type of hydraulic fluid used in most cars, motorcycles, and some trucks. Low brake fluid means there might be a leak or issue with your vehicle's braking system. Manufacturers typically recommend checking brake fluid every two years or 30,000 miles.

Fortunately, you don't need to be an expert mechanic to check your brake fluid. All you really need is two hands and around 10 minutes. Still, there are some details related to checking and testing your brake fluid that you'll want to know ahead of time so you don't get into trouble. In this article, we'll cover:

Read more
BMW’s CE 02 eParkourer in-betweener bridges electric scooters and motorcycles
When conventional transportation choices don't cut it
Helmeted rider traveling on a paved city street in front of a red streetcar on a 2024 BMW CE 02,

BMW Motorrad's BMW CE 02 eParkourer could be the e-mobility solution for city dwellers who don't need a car and don't want a motorcycle. If you don't plan to travel on highways but would like more speed and substance than e-bikes provide and want to be able to carry a passenger, definitely check out the CE 02. Originally introduced last summer, the BMW CE 02 eParkourer is available now at U.S. dealerships.

Why the BMW CE 02 Parkourer matters
The eParkourer is an in-betweener. Its 59 miles per hour maximum speed is not in the same vehicle class as a motorcycle. The CE 02 is faster than e-bikes and mopeds. Functionally closer to a Vespa-style scooter than other two-wheel vehicles, the CE 02 doesn't fit the scooter category on appearance alone. BMW calls it an eParkourer as if that were a type of vehicle, but it's not, although "eParkourer" is less awkward than calling the CE 02 a speed-limited electric motorcycle.

Read more