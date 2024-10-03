The MC20 Maserati per Maserati - so nice they said it twice

As if the Maserati MC20 and all of its wonderful derivatives were not exciting enough, the Italian carmaker has decided to create a truly one-of-a-kind variant. This special one-off car, named the MC20 Maserati per Maserati, was commissioned by Alberto and Ettore Maserati, the grandchildren of the also-named Ettore Maserati, who founded the company in 1914 with his own brothers, Alfieri and Ernesto. According to Maserati’s press release, this special MC20 is meant to be a “tangible memory of the brand. “

The MC20 Maserati per Maserati is not only the iconic Italian brand’s flagship but also a stellar example of Maserati’s Fuoriserie Personalization Program. Fuoriserie, which translates to “custom built,” is the company’s way of offering bespoke options to those willing to pay to be unique, much like Bugatti has been doing with its Sur Mesure program.

The MC20 Maserati per Maserati is painted in a vibrant Blu Infinito complemented by dual Bianco Pastello full-length stripes, giving a casual nod to the company’s rich racing history. Along with its head-turning color scheme is a carbon fiber package, custom logos and badges, as well as contrasting Rosso-colored calipers peaking through 20-inch glossy black wheels.

This special MC20 is powered by the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged and intercooled DOHC Nettuno V-6, which makes a staggering 621 hp at 7,500 rpm and 538 lb-ft of torque at 3,000 rpm. That power is sent through an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission before heading to the rear wheels, which help the MC20 sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just a couple of ticks past the three-second mark.

While the visual impact of the MC20 Maserati per Maserati is obvious, the car’s sentimental aspect is even greater, as it spans three generations of the founding family. This rolling heirloom is not only a testament to Maserati’s dedication to craftsmanship, style, and performance, but also serves as a high-powered reminder that with a clear vision, relentless hard work, and a little Italian flair, it is possible to achieve automotive immortality.