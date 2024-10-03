 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

This one-of-a-kind Maserati MC20 is stunning

The MC20 Maserati per Maserati - so nice they said it twice

By
MC20 Maserati per Maserati
MC20 Maserati per Maserati Maserati / Maserati

As if the Maserati MC20 and all of its wonderful derivatives were not exciting enough, the Italian carmaker has decided to create a truly one-of-a-kind variant. This special one-off car, named the MC20 Maserati per Maserati, was commissioned by Alberto and Ettore Maserati, the grandchildren of the also-named Ettore Maserati, who founded the company in 1914 with his own brothers, Alfieri and Ernesto. According to Maserati’s press release, this special MC20 is meant to be a “tangible memory of the brand. “

MC20 Maserati per Maserati
MC20 Maserati per Maserati Maserati

The MC20 Maserati per Maserati is not only the iconic Italian brand’s flagship but also a stellar example of Maserati’s Fuoriserie Personalization Program. Fuoriserie, which translates to “custom built,” is the company’s way of offering bespoke options to those willing to pay to be unique, much like Bugatti has been doing with its Sur Mesure program.

MC20 Maserati per Maserati
MC20 Maserati per Maserati Maserati

The MC20 Maserati per Maserati is painted in a vibrant Blu Infinito complemented by dual Bianco Pastello full-length stripes, giving a casual nod to the company’s rich racing history. Along with its head-turning color scheme is a carbon fiber package, custom logos and badges, as well as contrasting Rosso-colored calipers peaking through 20-inch glossy black wheels. 

MC20 Maserati per Maserati
MC20 Maserati per Maserati Maserati / Maserati

This special MC20 is powered by the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged and intercooled DOHC Nettuno V-6, which makes a staggering 621 hp at 7,500 rpm and 538 lb-ft of torque at 3,000 rpm. That power is sent through an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission before heading to the rear wheels, which help the MC20 sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just a couple of ticks past the three-second mark.

MC20 Maserati per Maserati
MC20 Maserati per Maserati Maserati / Maserati

While the visual impact of the MC20 Maserati per Maserati is obvious, the car’s sentimental aspect is even greater, as it spans three generations of the founding family. This rolling heirloom is not only a testament to Maserati’s dedication to craftsmanship, style, and performance, but also serves as a high-powered reminder that with a clear vision, relentless hard work, and a little Italian flair, it is possible to achieve automotive immortality.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Dax 125: American Honda brings back another small, classic motorcycle
The Honda Dax 125 is a retro-revival model, but the technology isn't stuck in the 1970s.
A person with a small dog stnding by a 2025 Honda Dax 125 parked on a beach with the ocean in the background.

In 1969, American Honda debuted the CT70, a small motorcycle built for off-road and trail use. Powered by a 72cc gas engine, the CT70 was a huge success, popular with kids and adults. With a nine-year break from 1982 to 1991, Honda sold the CT70 until 1094. Following its previous reintroduction in 2023 in Europe, Honda is bringing back the CT70 for 2025. Now called the Dax 125, with a larger motor, the super-cute go-anywhere bike joins Honda's miniMOTO series, including other small bikes such as the Honda Grom and Honda Monkey.
Why Honda brought back a 50-plus-year-old model

Honda isn't taking a risk with the Dax 125, which joins the Grom, Monkey, Super Cub, Trail125, and Navi in the miniMOTO lineup. Honda sells more than 16 million motorcycles annually worldwide, and most of the sales are small bikes.  Taking a note from the Japanese manufacturer's 1965 slogan, "You meet the nicest people on a Honda," the miniMOTO bikes put smiles on faces. Nostalgia is part of the Dax 125's appeal for adults. Younger riders who like the size and style should find its non-threatening appearance helpful when negotiating a purchase or use with their parents.
The Honda Dax's most appealing features

Read more
F1-inspired Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Motorsport Collectors Edition
Mercedes-AMG added looks that kill to the track-ready super sportscar
2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Motorsport Collectors Edition left front three-quarter view.

Mercedes-AMG pays homage to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team with the 2025 AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC+ Motorsports Collectors Edition. Limited to only 200 cars, this AMG has many style and design details that signify the relationship to the F1 race car.
Why Mercedes-AMG released a limited unit car linked to the F1 team

Formula 1 racing, or F1, is attracting worldwide attention, and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS team is one of the most successful F1 teams overall. The GT 63 Pro 4MATIC+ is a track-ready road car with upgraded handling, power, enhanced cooling, better aerodynamics, and race-ready brakes, wheels, and tires. The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team isn't only a racing team. It's also a test lab focusing on extracting every possible performance advantage from the components of the F1 race cars. AMG road cars benefit from the technologies that make the F1 race faster.

Read more
MGM Resorts gears up fan experiences for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
When you're not watching the race, off-track experiences await
MGM Resorts gets ready for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

MGM Resorts International is pulling all the stops for the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix November 21-23 race weekend with retail pop-ups, watch parties, culinary experiences, and much more. Whether you're there for the race, the entertainment, shopping, driving F1 simulators, fine food, or celebratory drinking from shoes, you'll find it at the LVGP weekend events that will dominate the strip.

The list of events, activations, and experiences is still growing. The following is just a taste of what MGM Resorts has in store.
Race-focused experiences

Read more