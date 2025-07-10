The MC20 is out, the MCPURA is in — Maserati’s evolution of a supercar

Maserati has announced the MC20’s replacement. Its new “halo car,” the MCPURA, promises to build on and improve a lot of what made its predecessor great, with less weight, more comfort, and better aerodynamics.

The Italian manufacturer recently doubled down on its hometown of Modena by shifting production of two key vehicles back there. Now, it’s going even further and will build the MCPURA in the Motor Valley, too. It’s yet another indication that, despite some worries earlier in the year, Maserati is here to stay.

The convertible version is launching at the same time

Some companies leave you waiting a year or so for a topless version of their high-performance vehicles, but Maserati isn’t one of those. The company has announced the MCPURA Cielo at the same time as the standard MCPURA.

As with the MC20, the folding roof is made of glass, which is still pretty unique in the automotive world and adds a sense of style to the vehicle. It’s equally pleasant to be in with the roof up, and due to the folding roof’s insulating properties, it can be used year-round (or as close to year-round as any sports car can be).

You’ll likely get a lot of comfort

On the inside, you can expect to see a lot of Alcantara. The Italian luxury product clads the dash, seats, and door panels. While comfort isn’t traditionally too much of a factor in performance vehicles, the MC20 was a bit of an exception, and the MCPURA seems to be geared the same way. So if you want a bucket-like seat that doesn’t make you wish you could remove your spine at the end of the day, this may be a solid choice.

There’s even a new GT2 racing-inspired steering wheel debuting in the MCPURA. It has a flat top, is covered in Alcantara, and if you’re in the coupe, you can even get a wheel with the gear change indicator LEDs from the Stradale.

Infotainment and other features are also integrated with Maserati Connect, though use of the app isn’t mandatory. There’s also a new color on display from the manufacturer. Springing from the Maserati Fuoriserie Customization Program, “AI Aqua Rainbow” comes in both matte and gloss.

The Nettuno is still under the hood

One of the more standout features of modern Maseratis is the unique and versatile Nettuno V6 engine. The V6 replaced the traditional Ferrari block in the company’s higher-end models, and while a Ferrari engine is a tough act to follow, the Nettuno doesn’t disappoint.

So it’s no surprise that the house-built twin-turbo V6 is present in the MCPURA. Its output is also the same as that of the MC20, which is 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque, which is no surprise given the similarity of the two vehicles.

The real changes are harder to see at a glance

The MCPURA has a dry weight of 3,307 pounds with the “Cielo” boasting a dry weight of 3,565 pounds. Obviously you’ll need to add a couple of hundred pounds of fluids, but as things stand, Maserati claims a power-to-weight ratio of 5.21 lbs/HP which is a bit better than the 5.32(ish) lbs/HP the MC20 gets.

Maserati says its power-to-weight ratio is best in class, and that everything has been achieved without sacrificing things like comfort. As for how, Maserati has taken the obvious route and used a lot of carbon fiber. The new monocoque is made entirely from the black stuff, as is most of the bodywork. Composites also play a part, adding strength and saving weight where needed.

There are some more subtle weight-saving measures. While Alcantara is Italian and feels great, it’s also lighter than leather, which may have made the decision to clad the interior with it even easier.

The vehicle has also received a bit of an aerodynamic boost, with a lot trickling down from Maserati’s wealth of racing experience. The air intakes are better integrated on top and more technical underneath — with those intakes channeling air for cooling and downforce.

The MCPURA seems to be a case of evolution, not revolution

If you showed the MCPURA to someone who knows a bit about cars before the embargo lifted, they would likely identify it as an MC20. Lots of the features also overlap quite heavily, like the powertrain, configuration, general looks, and glass roof on the convertible. None of this is bad; the MC20 is an amazing vehicle.

Maserati has done the likely sensible thing and heavily updated its “super sports car” while leaving everything that made it great in place. There was no reason to rip it all up and start again. Instead, there are some obvious improvements to things like weight and the interior, which help pull the vehicle up to the next level, while everything we liked about the MC20 has been left well alone.

Maserati is debuting the new vehicle at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, with the vehicle available to order immediately.