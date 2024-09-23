 Skip to main content
Maria Conti replaces Giovanni Sgro as head of Maserati motorsports activities

Maria Conti brings creativity, expertise, and enthusiasm to the job

Maria Conti is the new head of Maserati Corse.
Maserati has a new head of motorsport activities as Maria Conti replaces Giovanni Sgro. The transition, effective October 1, 2024, reflects a change in senior management for the Italian luxury-performance brand. Conti, formerly the Chief Communications Officer for the House of the Trident, another name for Maserati, will report directly to Maserati CEO Davide Grasso.

Why the new Maserati Corse leader matters

2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello 100% electric luxury convertible right rear three-quarter view.
2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello 100% Maserati

With her new title and role as the Head of Maserati Corse, Conti is charged with renewing the automaker’s competitive spirit. According to Maserati, Conti’s background in luxury brand communication, creativity, and expertise comprise a passion for cars and communications. She will report operationally to Stellantis Motorsport Senior VP Jean-Marc Finot.

Conti will also be the first woman to head up motorsports for Maserati, a fact the CEO pointed out with pride. “Maria is a member of the Maserati Family. I am particularly proud that a woman will now be leading our brand’s activities on the track and bringing her expertise, energy, and enthusiasm to motor racing,” said Grasso

What about Giovanni Sgro?

Maserati MCXtrema on a wet race track left front three-quarter view.
Maserati MCXTrema Maserati

Grasso also thanked Sgro for his passion and leadership in bringing Maserati back to competitive motorsports. As the senior management motorsports leader, Sgro was responsible for all of Maserati’s ABB FIA Formula E World Championship team activities and the Fanatec GT2 European Series. Sgro was also deeply involved with developing the Maserati MCXtrema, a 62-car limited edition track-only super sports car for owners without professional race car training.

Grasso did not indicate Sgro’s next role other than to say, “I wish Giovanni the best for his upcoming professional challenges, where he will be taking a leading role.”

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
