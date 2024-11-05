 Skip to main content
Racing Prodigy gives sim racing drivers a shot at real motorsports contracts

Turn your e-driving skills into a career opportunity

By
Radical SR1 race car on a race track.
F1 drivers typically start kart racing at the same time they begin elementary school and spend their childhood, teenage, and young adult years competing at gradually higher levels, hoping someday to get a contract from a Formula 1 team. Racing Prodigy, a U.S.-based sports, entertainment, and media company, has formed the Prodigy Racing League to give talented gamers a way to earn a contract to race real cars.

Why the Racing Prodigy League matters


Prodigy Racing describes the Racing Prodigy Leagues as an e2Real pathway that can make motorsports more accessible. It claims the league
reduces financial barriers to pursuing a career in motorsports.
To compete in the e2Real Racing League, gamers sign up for Prodigy Racing Leagues’ online sim racing competitions. The competitions include a selection of popular racing titles and various gaming platforms. Winners progress to higher-level competitions and can earn racing instruction classes. Successive racers will win tickets to a real-world racing tryout week.

The first draft of drivers took place at the Formula One British Grand Prix in July inside the Williams Racing Fan Zone. From a qualifying pool of 32 drivers, 24 selected drivers received contracts to compete in the Prodigy Racing League P3 season, which includes five race events in the U.S. Fans who voted online selected six additional racers to be practice squad drivers.

Some of the first Prodigy Draft drivers selected in a Williams Racing Fan Zone at the Formula One British Grand Prix.
Racing Prodigy

Six teams of four drivers will compete in the P3 season, driving specially prepared Radical SR1 race cars. The drafted racers, including two female drivers, are aged 15 to 29 and from 13 countries.

The P3 Championship schedule is:

Event Dates Venue Location
P3 Race Event #1 November 16-17, 2024 NOLA Motorsports Park Avondale, LA
P3 Race Event #2 January 6-7, 2025 Sebring International Raceway Sebring, FL
P3 Race Event #3 February 4-5, 2025 Homestead-Miami Speedway Homestead, FL
P3 Race Event #4 February 25-26, 2025 Atlanta Motorsports Park Dawsonville, GA
P3 Race Event #5 March 29-30. 2025 NOLA Motorsports Park Avondale, LA

The Ultimate Race: F1 car vs Rally car vs Drift car vs Pro4 Truck
Leveling the strengths of race cars with a custom track
Four-car showdown - four mixed-type Red Bull race vehicles

F1 is the elite motorsport, but does that mean F1 race cars are the fastest overall? Red Bull raced four race vehicle types with pro drivers, including an F1 race car, a drift car, a rally car, and a Pro4 truck. To keep it fair, Red Bull also built a custom hybrid track near Houston, Texas, letting each vehicle use its best capabilities.
The competitors

F1 veteran Patrick Friesacher drove the championship-winning RB7 Formula 1 car. Andrew Carlson showcased his Pro4 off-road truck, designed for short-course racing dominance. Rallycross expert Scott Speed joined in with his Subaru, bringing experience from multiple series. Drift superstar Mad Mike Whiddett added some flair with his custom-built “MADMAC” MacLaren hypercar.

Read more
Viaplay to debut eleven F1 driver Verstappen documentaries in US and UK
Insights into an elite athlete who is performing at his peak
Documentary title slide of Max Verstappen - Off the Beaten Track showing Verstappen in R1 racing gear walking alone on the side of a track.

Formula 1 fans who want to know more about F1 drivers or understand how they can perform at such an elite level will have the opportunity this fall to see what drives Red Bull's three-time F1 Champion driver, Max Verstappen. Starting Monday, October 14, eleven Max Verstappen documentaries, including Off the Beaten Track and Master of the Track, will premiere on the Viaplay US streaming service in the United States.
Why Verstappen's documentaries matter

Max Verstappen, 27, is already among the best Formula 1 drivers in the 75-year motorsport history. Recognized at a young age as a potential Champion, Verstappen has won three FIA F1 Driver's World Championships. He dominated F1 2023, winning 19 of the 22 races in the season. Responding to the growing interest in F1 racing in the U.S., Viaplay will show more of the human side of one of F1's top drivers.

Read more
Fontainebleau Race Club debuts for the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Fontainebleau Race Club packages include much more than great race views
Fontainebleau Race Club graphic for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will take place on November 21-23, will transform most marquee properties on and around the Las Vegas Strip into Race Central, with special events, activations, big-name entertainment, and extraordinary culinary opportunities. The Fontainebleau Race Club is one of the top package deals, offering superb views of the F1 racing events, seats for the entertainment headliners, and much more.
Why the hotel created the Fontainebleau Race Club

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is an official event partner of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024, a mouthful that's the formal name for the event. Another perspective is that Las Vegas has been attracting and promoting sporting events of all types to make Las Vegas a global sports center, in addition to it present status as a gambling mecca and business convention hub.

Read more