2024 Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster Elite limited edition is rolling art

Would you rather display it or ride it?

Bruce Brown
By
2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite right rear three-quarter view parked in front of a modern apartment or office building entrance.
Indian Motorcycle / Indiaqn Motorcycle

Indian Motorcycle’s latest limited edition model, the 2024 Roadmaster Elite, is a tribute to the company’s history of top-of-the-line touring bikes. With the recent FTR X 100% R Carbon release, available in a limited edition of 400, Indian highlighted its performance-centric development. The 2024 Roadmaster Elite is a more traditional Indian style, emphasizing custom paint and styling, enhancing the big twin’s power and luxury.

2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite right side view of the right case, top box, and passenger seat.
Indian Motorcycle / Indian Motorcycle

Why the Indian Roadmaster Elite matters

Indian Motorcycle Elite editions are select models with exclusive ultra-high-level paint, finishes, and styling accents. Harley-Davidson’s Custom Vehicle Operations group’s CVO edition motorcycles serve a similar purpose. Motorcycles produced and finished at such exceptional levels showcase the respective company’s engineering and design prowess free from the usual restraints of market price levels.

When I first learned about Indian’s Elite models, I suspected they were snapped up by collectors who put them on display. I’m sure some exclusive model releases are tucked away unridden. However, personalization and customization are so ingrained in motorcycle culture that buying an Elite edition is a way to own a unique bike without the uncertainties of creating or contracting a ground-up custom machine.

2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite right side view of motor, cooling, fairing, and tank.
Indian Motorcycle / Indian Motorcycle

Power and function of the 2024 Roadmaster Elite

A Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine powers the Roadmaster Elite. Indian does not specify horsepower, but the 115 cubic-inch displacement engine creates an impressive 126 ft-lbs of torque, helpful for moving the 858-pound (dry weight) motorcycle. A bike this large requires massive stopping power, and the Roadmaster Elite delivers. The brakes have dual 300 mm rotors with 4-piston calipers for the front wheel and a single 300 mm rotor with a 2-piston caliper for the rear wheel. ABS is standard.

Built for touring, the Roadmaster Elite has an adjustable tinted windshield, a wind-blocking fairing, and color-matched heated and cooled stitched seats for rider and passenger with floorboards for each. Saddlebags and a touring trunk provide storage for travel essentials, and Indian’s 600-watt PowerBand Audio with Bass Boost delivers sound through 12 speakers in the front fairing, saddlebags, and touring trunk. The Elite also has a Ride Command 7-inch color display for GPS navigation, traffic and weather information, and system controls.

2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite console with gauges and navigation map.
Indian Motorcycle / Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite style and design

Indian Motorcycle contracted two custom motorcycle paint shops to execute the complex and authentic colors for the Roadmaster Elite. The tri-tone coloring is based on Indian Motorcycle Red, the color of the first Indian motorcycle produced in 1904. The modern interpretation uses three paint tones: Indian Motorcycle Red Candy, Dark Indian Motorcycle Red Candy, and Black Candy. The paint job for each bike takes more than 24 hours, according to an Indian news release. Elite branding and graphics finish the look and accent the custom colorways. The bike has an IMC Adaptive LED headlight and LED accent lighting.

2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite right side view of front wheel and fender including lighted Indian head.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Where and when can you buy a 2024 Roadmaster Elite

Indian will start shipping the 2024 Roadmaster Elite to dealerships beginning in the second quarter. The  Roadmaster Elite starts at $41,999, a $9,000 premium over the standard production 2024 Roadmaster.

