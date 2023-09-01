 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

All new MINI Cooper Electric arrives with 3 doors, go-kart charisma, and 250-mile range

There's a new digital assistant inside, too

James Dolan
By

2024 MINI Cooper EV
The all-electric MINI Cooper is one of the most affordable EVs on the market. It’s also fun to drive, mainly because it handles like a go-kart. But what makes it even more appealing is that it’s cheaper to maintain than the gas-powered MINI Cooper. It ticks all the important boxes of price, reliability, and fun to drive.

BMW hasn’t updated its motor and battery since it was launched three years ago, but that will change with the upcoming MINI Cooper Electric that was teased back in May. It has finally been unveiled alongside the MINI Cooper Countryman after much anticipation. What’s new about it?

Recommended Videos

For starters, the 2024 MINI Cooper EV will have a range of up to 250 miles — but this will only be available in the SE variant, which comes with a 54.2 kWh battery. This is a huge improvement, considering that the current MINI Cooper Electric has a range of only 114 miles. In addition, the new MINI Cooper SE is engineered with a more powerful 160 kW/218 hp motor, which is enough to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in about 6.7 seconds.

On the other hand, if you want the cheaper MINI Cooper E model, you can expect a range of up to 190 miles from its 40.7kWh lithium-ion battery. It’s still better than the current MINI Cooper SE model, but the electric motor remains unchanged with a 135-kW power rating.

MINI Cooper Electric interior
MINI / MINI

Inside, the new MINI Cooper Electric features a redesigned minimalist cockpit with a thin touch display that makes it easier for the driver to focus on the road while monitoring crucial vehicle information like the battery charge and speed. It also comes with a high-resolution touchscreen OLED display at the cabin’s center to control the climate, entertainment, and navigation settings. But if you’re not in the mood to touch the OLED screen, you can say “Hey MINI” to activate the voice control intelligent personal assistant.

If you’re a fan of the go-kart experience, you will enjoy the new Go-kart Mode that makes you feel like you’re on a race track. With a tuned suspension and an increased tire width to improve the performance, it should drive more like a go-kart than ever before. Alternatively, you could activate Green Mode to cover a longer range.

When can you expect it? The 2024 MINI Cooper Electric is scheduled to enter production before the end of the year. However, BMW hasn’t yet confirmed if the upcoming MINI Cooper EV will be available in the U.S. market. Still, since the current model is available here, we don’t expect this to be any different.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
James Dolan
James Dolan
Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
The 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire is quicker than a Bugatti Chiron
The Lucid Air Sapphire is contender for the fastest EV on the planet
Lucid Air Sapphire on the road

When the Lucid Air was first sold in 2021, it was a worthy competitor of the Tesla Model S in the luxury segment. What's even more interesting is that the founder of Lucid Motors was the former chief engineer of the Tesla Model S. But Lucid Motors doesn't just want to make luxury sedans; it wants to take things to the next level. For instance, the Lucid Air Grand Touring, with a range of 516 miles, makes number one on the list of the EVs with the longest range on the market. 

Like that's not enough, Lucid Motors wants the bragging rights of making one of the world's fastest electric cars. With the 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire finally coming out of the production line, it can finally achieve that feat. What makes it special?

Read more
The 9 fastest cars in the world right now
Find out who tops the list of fastest cars
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Coupe

Despite the push to make more fuel-efficient vehicles with smaller engines, automakers are using high-powered supercars to attempt to set new top-speed records. Automakers have made large strides in aerodynamics and have found a way around emissions by keeping production of record-setting vehicles incredibly limited. Like lap records, top-speed runs are purely for bragging rights. There’s no incentive to have one of the fastest cars in the world beyond giving automakers the ability to say that they have one of the fastest cars in the world. It really is that simple.

Unlike other figures that are used to differentiate vehicles from one another, like zero-to-60 mph times, cornering G-force, or quarter-mile times, setting a new top speed record is insanely difficult. Beyond ensuring that a car has the right amount of power and efficiently flows through the air, finding a long enough stretch of road to get a car up to 300 mph is nearly impossible. That’s why top speed records rarely get broken.

Read more
The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD is basically a street-legal race car
This $300,000 Mustang is a street-legal race car
Mustang GTD on track from front

Like many major motor companies, Ford has a tremendous racing pedigree; it famously took on Ferrari at Le Mans and won. The Detroit-based company has also dabbled in rallying, drag racing, and NASCAR — amongst other things. In order to compete at this kind of level, sacrifices have to be made. This usually means you'll never see a "race car" on the road, as they likely fail to meet any number of NHTSA requirements.

But if you really want to drive one of Ford's greatest engineering achievements to Walmart, to your kids' softball practice, or just down a particularly pleasant bit of country road, you can. Sort of.

Read more