 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello: An all-electric convertible inspired by wine

Maserati takes inspiration for a unique all-electric convertible from winemakers with 600 years of history.

By

2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello 100% electric luxury convertible right rear three-quarter view.
Maserati celebrates its 110th anniversary this year. One observance of the company’s longevity is a bespoke version of the automaker’s first all-electric convertible. The Maserati GranCabrio Folore Tiganello is a one-off created for Marchesi Antinori, the head of the Antinori family, which has been members of the Florentine Guild of Winemakers since 1,385. This year is the 50th anniversary of Tignanello, a celebrated red wine created by Antinori.

Why the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello matters

Maserati Gran Cabrio Folgore Tignanello inspired by the Tignanello wine cellars.
The story behind the house of Antinori and its vineyards, like that of Maserati, is based on attention to colors, shades, innovative methods and materials, and focused attention to the finest details of the craft.

Recommended Videos

2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello 100% electric luxury convertible interior.The photo of Tignanello wine cellars shows the inspiration for the bespoke GranCabrio’s interior, which is an imaginative weave of silver and burgundy in a spreadable fabric called Vegea that feels like leather and captures the patterns of rows of grape vines.

Inspirations of the GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello

2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello 100% electric luxury convertible.
The GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello, an all-electric, true four-seat convertible, has a custom body color called Terra di Tignanello, inspired by the soil at the vineyard. It has a deep metallic tint. All the car’s colors and accent shades are tied to the wine.

The Antinori family is not going to keep the car. “A one-of-a-kind model, inspired by Tignanello for its 50th anniversary, a car with a great identity and recognisability, just like our wine. An initiative that makes our family particularly proud: this special GranCabrio Folgore will be auctioned at Festival Napa Valley’s 2024 Arts for All Gala, with the proceeds to be donated to charity,” said Marchese Piero Antinori, the company’s Honorary President. The auction will take place in California on July 14, 2024.

You can’t order the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello, but you can bid on it by inquiring with the concierge at The Festival in Napa Valley.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Maserati rounds off its 2025 Folgore lineup with an electric GranCabrio
Maserati's sports convertible goes all-electric
Maserati GranCabrio Folgore

Maserati has unveiled the final piece of its 2024 electrification puzzle in the form of the GranCabrio Folgore -- an all-electric version of its new convertible. The battery-powered roadster was unveiled as part of “Folgore Days,” a celebration of Maserati’s new electric lineup held in Italy’s motor valley. Folgore Days itself is following on from the Formula E racing weekend at Misano World Circuit -- with Maserati being the only luxury brand represented in the electric racing series.

The Trident has gone all out with its latest offering, producing what it claims is the fastest electric convertible on the market. It can do 0-60 in 2.8 seconds and is capable of hitting speeds of just over 180 miles per hour. As with many of Maserati’s sportier offerings, “Corsa Mode” is available and is the easiest way to get the most out of your electric Maserati. The vehicle produces just over 750 horsepower, though with boost, this can briefly reach around 820 horsepower. So the GranCabrio sits alongside its hard-top sibling as the most powerful vehicle Maserati currently offers.

Read more
We drove the Maserati Grecale Folgore — what we liked (and didn’t) about the EV
We get hands on with Maserati's electric SUV
Maserati Grecale Folgore

Maserati has unveiled its latest step towards electrification in the form of the Maserati Grecale Folgore -- a BEV version of its mid-sized luxury SUV. The vehicle is all part of The Trident’s ambitious plan to provide an electric option in all of its vehicles by 2025, and fully electrify its lineup by 2030.

So at Maserati’s invitation, I ventured out into the heel of Italy’s boot to try out the Trident’s new electric SUV. The Italian EV got a workout on highways, narrow European city streets, and those windy coastal roads where the scenery is beautiful enough to sap away at your concentration.

Read more
2025 Mercedes Benz EQG: Everything we know about the electric G Wagon
Get ready for a G-Class EV
Rendering of side profile of Mercedes-Benz EQG in front of blue skies.

Over the past few years, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled electric vehicle models such as the EQS, EQB, and EQE models. As is tradition, you also have the option to choose Mercedes-Maybach and AMG electric models to suit your taste. The AMG EQE SUV starts at $109,300, while the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV will cost you around $200,000.

However, the all-electric G Wagon, dubbed the EQG, is missing from the action. The last time we caught a glimpse of it was back in 2021 as a concept car. Well, it’s expected to be produced later this year, and Mercedes-Benz teased it at the 2024 CES technology show in Las Vegas. Here is what you can expect.

Read more