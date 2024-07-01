Maserati takes inspiration for a unique all-electric convertible from winemakers with 600 years of history.



Maserati celebrates its 110th anniversary this year. One observance of the company’s longevity is a bespoke version of the automaker’s first all-electric convertible. The Maserati GranCabrio Folore Tiganello is a one-off created for Marchesi Antinori, the head of the Antinori family, which has been members of the Florentine Guild of Winemakers since 1,385. This year is the 50th anniversary of Tignanello, a celebrated red wine created by Antinori.

Why the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello matters



The story behind the house of Antinori and its vineyards, like that of Maserati, is based on attention to colors, shades, innovative methods and materials, and focused attention to the finest details of the craft.

The photo of Tignanello wine cellars shows the inspiration for the bespoke GranCabrio’s interior, which is an imaginative weave of silver and burgundy in a spreadable fabric called Vegea that feels like leather and captures the patterns of rows of grape vines.

Inspirations of the GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello



The GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello, an all-electric, true four-seat convertible, has a custom body color called Terra di Tignanello, inspired by the soil at the vineyard. It has a deep metallic tint. All the car’s colors and accent shades are tied to the wine.

The Antinori family is not going to keep the car. “A one-of-a-kind model, inspired by Tignanello for its 50th anniversary, a car with a great identity and recognisability, just like our wine. An initiative that makes our family particularly proud: this special GranCabrio Folgore will be auctioned at Festival Napa Valley’s 2024 Arts for All Gala, with the proceeds to be donated to charity,” said Marchese Piero Antinori, the company’s Honorary President. The auction will take place in California on July 14, 2024.

You can’t order the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello, but you can bid on it by inquiring with the concierge at The Festival in Napa Valley.