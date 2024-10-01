GM recalls nearly half a million Cadillacs, Chevys, and GMCs

General Motors has made great strides in reliability in recent years, with a plethora of new Cadillacs, GMCs, and Chevrolets. But, as with any prominent and successful auto manufacturer, there are always setbacks.

In a recent recall issued by GM via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it seems that the electronic brake control module software used in 449,671 of their vehicles may not properly alert owners if the vehicles’ brake fluid is low or suffers a sudden loss before the vehicle’s ability to brake is affected. Without proper warning, owners may unwittingly drive around with low or no brake fluid, drastically reducing these SUVs’ and trucks’ ability to stop and potentially cause a crash.

To solve this problem, GM says that the Electronic Brake Control Module (eBCM) software will be updated through an over-the-air update for their SUVs and trucks with OTA capabilities. Owners of trucks that cannot be corrected via OTA update will have to visit their dealership for the recalibration.

The affected models from General Motors are as follows:

2023-2024 Cadillac Escalade

2023-2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2023-2024 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

2023-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

2023-2024 GMC Yukon

2023-2024 GMC Yukon XL

Affected SUV owners will be notified via mail beginning on October 28, 2024. Concerned owners can either check the NHTSA website using their VIN to ascertain whether or not their truck is included in this recall or call customer service at one of the following numbers again with their VIN and citing recall number N242447990:

GMC Customer Service – 1-800-222-1020

Chevrolet Customer Service – 1-800-222-1020

Cadillac Customer Service – 1-800-458-8006