 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

GM recalls nearly half a million Cadillacs, Chevys, and GMCs

By
gm brake fluid warning recall 2024 chevrolet silverado 1500
Chevrolet / Chevrolet

General Motors has made great strides in reliability in recent years, with a plethora of new Cadillacs, GMCs, and Chevrolets. But, as with any prominent and successful auto manufacturer, there are always setbacks.

In a recent recall issued by GM via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it seems that the electronic brake control module software used in 449,671 of their vehicles may not properly alert owners if the vehicles’ brake fluid is low or suffers a sudden loss before the vehicle’s ability to brake is affected. Without proper warning, owners may unwittingly drive around with low or no brake fluid, drastically reducing these SUVs’ and trucks’ ability to stop and potentially cause a crash.

Recommended Videos

To solve this problem, GM says that the Electronic Brake Control Module (eBCM) software will be updated through an over-the-air update for their SUVs and trucks with OTA capabilities. Owners of trucks that cannot be corrected via OTA update will have to visit their dealership for the recalibration.

Related

The affected models from General Motors are as follows:

  • 2023-2024 Cadillac Escalade
  • 2023-2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV
  • 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  • 2023-2024 Chevrolet Suburban 1500
  • 2023-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe
  • 2023 GMC Sierra 1500
  • 2023-2024 GMC Yukon
  • 2023-2024 GMC Yukon XL

Affected SUV owners will be notified via mail beginning on October 28, 2024. Concerned owners can either check the NHTSA website using their VIN to ascertain whether or not their truck is included in this recall or call customer service at one of the following numbers again with their VIN and citing recall number N242447990:

GMC Customer Service – 1-800-222-1020

Chevrolet Customer Service – 1-800-222-1020

Cadillac Customer Service – 1-800-458-8006

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Tesla recalls more than 2 million vehicles: Everything you need to know about the latest Tesla recall
Is your Tesla affected?
Red Tesla Model 3

In a recall filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla is bringing back a total of 2,031,220 vehicles harking all the way back to 2012.

The issue relates to every car made with any version of Tesla's Autosteer technology. In describing the defect, documents submitted to the NHTSA state:

Read more
More than 30,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEVs recalled for fire risk
Is your hybrid car one of 30,000 Jeep Wranglers that have been recalled?
Yellow 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X4e rock climbing at a state park in Utah.

EV fires continue to vex the auto industry's efforts to build and sustain enthusiasm for electric vehicles (EVs). Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, RAM, and other automotive brands, announced a recall of 32,125 2021-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

According to a Stellantis corporate safety news release, the company learned about the hybrid Wrangler fires through an in-house investigation following a standard customer data study. Eight Wrangler 4xes had fires while they were parked and turned off. Six of the popular off-road vehicles were connected to chargers, although the company did not specify whether the PHEVs were actively charging their batteries. Stellantis also reported the company "is unaware of any related injuries or accidents."

Read more
Chevy Silverado, Ford F-150, Tesla Model Y: These are the most popular cars in every state
Which vehicle has the broadest appeal?
2019 Chevrolet Silverado

When it comes to the popularity of cars and trucks in America, television ads would have us believe that somehow, in some way, every car and truck seems to be the best at this or offer the most of that in its class. Advertising, however, always has a way of being not-so-subtly subjective. But the objective truth lies in pure numbers and bottom-line results. Edmunds did the dirty work for all of us and collected retail registrations across the country, much in the same way we covered the most valuable colors for used cars some time ago.

Rental sales and government purchases were not included in this auto census, so the results are proof of what cars and trucks were the most popular in the hearts and wallets of the U.S. public for 2022. The following is a list of the most popular cars and trucks in every state (and territory) in the United States. Read on to see what your state drives the most...

Read more