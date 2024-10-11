 Skip to main content
Haul your car camping gear smarter and faster with the Orion powered smart wagon

With a 180-pound payload capacity, this next-gen wagon easily transports all your heaviest gear from A to B.

Young couple walking with their dog alongside a Litefar Orion smart wagon.
Litefar

Campers have been hauling their camp loadouts with wagons for almost as long as people have been recreationally camping. But moving your favorite camp gear from A to B can still be a hassle. Hong Kong startup Litefar is looking to upend the wagon world (if there is such a thing) with its Orion powered smart wagon.

The Orion boasts four heavy-duty rubber wheels. Twin 500-watt hub motors (not unlike those found in many of the best e-bikes) power the rear, capable of propelling the wagon at up to 4.4 miles per hour. The speed is user-adjustable via the included LumiMote. This wireless remote has a range of almost 40 feet and features a joystick, an electronic brake button, and even a “hold” feature that essentially locks the Orion in place. The latter feature is particularly useful on hills or slippery terrain. Built-in AI enables additional smart features to, for example, send more power to the rear wheels on steep inclines or lightly apply the brakes when going downhill.

Wireless remote controlling a Litefar Orion powered smart wagon.
Litefar

It’s all powered by a beefy 24,000-mAh battery that Litefar claims will keep the Orion humming for more than six miles. Plus, that same battery doubles as a portable USB power bank for your tech gadgets at camp.

Most impressive, however, is just how much it can haul. Litefar is touting a payload capacity of 180 pounds, making it ideal for schlepping your heaviest overlanding and camp gear (think portable solar generators). Plus, it’s designed to tow more than 400 pounds!

Early adopters can secure one of the first Orion powered smart wagons on Kickstarter right now. Against a meager $9,000 goal, the project is already way overfunded, with more than $300,000 and counting at the time of this writing.

