Outdoors

How to Escape an Alligator Attack

Steven John
By

Alligators have been around in much their present state for more than 35 million years, though they have ancestors dating back more than 200 million years. In that time they have evolved into apex predators, threatened by no living creature other than a human being, assuming said human being is well-armed. The average size of an adult American alligator is 12 feet long, with an average weight of about 800 pounds. American alligators tend to have around 80 teeth and a bite force of up to 3,000 pounds per square inch. Also, they can swim at up to 20 miles per hour, while Olympian Michael Phelps tops out at around six mph in the water.

Should an alligator get those 80 teeth sunk into you with that 3,000 PSI jaw power while you are in the water, you’re not going to have a good day, especially once it starts doing a death roll, a maneuver designed both to incapacitate and dismember prey. So rule #1 of surviving an alligator attack is to not get bitten at all, and certainly not while you’re in the water. But it would still be overkill to avoid the entire state of Florida and much of the South more generally to avoid said bite.

alligator swamp
Cavan Images/Getty Images

If missing out on so many of America’s great cities, from Miami to New Orleans, sounds like a poor trade for the assurance you won’t be eaten by an alligator, then here are the steps to follow to improve your chances of surviving an alligator encounter.

Run Away Fast

Alligators can only run at speeds up to 11 miles per hour, and they can’t even maintain that speed for long. So if you are in anything approaching good health, you should be able to outrun a gator, and no need for zigzagging, either. Just run fast and keep it up a while.

Fight Back Hard

If an alligator gets its jaws locked onto you, don’t bother trying to pry them apart. Instead, you need to inflict enough pain to make it give up on the attack, which most gators will do, being unaccustomed to prey that mounts a defense.

Go for the Snout

Viciously attacking the tip of an alligator’s snout might make it release you. Strike with a foot or fist or, better yet, a large rock. Or best, a large knife.

Gouge the Eyes

This is life or death, people, so leave the PETA stuff out and gouge that gator right in the eye, with a knife or other tool if you have it. A successful jab will almost surely buy you a moment’s freedom in which to run.

alligator eyes
Matt Hansen Photography/Dynamic Wildlife Photography/Getty Images

The snout and eyes are the only points on an adult alligator’s body where you are going to inflict enough pain and damage to make it release its bite and, potentially, call off the attack and leave. But avoiding that bite in the first place? Still a better idea.

Hold the Jaw Shut

An adult in good health should be strong enough to hold an alligator’s jaws shut, so if you are in a position where you can’t make a break for it, wrap your arms around the gator’s head and hold its mouth closed. If you have rope or a belt (or duct tape), you might even be able to lash the jaws.

Roll with It

If you are caught in an alligator’s jaws and you sense it beginning a death roll, do your best to roll with the gator and don’t fight against the maneuver. This will make it less likely that you lose a limb, and as death rolls use a lot of a gator’s energy, you might get one more chance to fight back and break free after a roll.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Altra's Gritty New King MT Running Shoes Will Help You Dominate the Mountain
Up Next

Visit the Only Hotel in the World With a Working In-Room Flight Simulator
rancho buena vida
Culture

Redefining Rustic, Rancho Buena Vida is the Classic Texas Ranch Made Over

Rancho Buena Vida proves rustic style can be sleek and stylish.
Posted By Kelsey Machado
best moisturizer with spf
Grooming

Keep Your Face Fresh and Protected Using the Best Face Moisturizers with SPF

Keeping your face hydrated with a daily moisturizer is important, but it's even more important to hydrate with a face lotion that has SPF.
Posted By Ben Hitch
Pisco Sour Cocktail
Food & Drink

Pisco Cocktails are the Refreshing Balm You Need for the Dog Days of Summer

Pisco, a brandy from Chile or Peru, is the perfect cocktail ingredient for summer. Here's why you should pick some up.
Posted By Taylor Tobin
best coffee beers beer
Food & Drink

The Best Coffee-Infused Beers to Flip All the Switches

Need a little pick me up from your 6-pack? There's nothing like a little roast and toast.
Posted By Mark Stock
binoculars mountain hiking backpack
Outdoors

The Best Binoculars for Birding, Backpacking, and Beyond

No matter what you’re planning — hiking, stargazing, embarking on your first safari — a good set of binoculars can make all the difference.
Posted By Mike Richard
prime day deals outdoors deals
Outdoors

The Best Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Gear: Marmot, Yeti, Lifestraw, Coleman, and More

Tents, sleeping bags, coolers — you name it, Amazon is offering a sale on it. Here are the best discounts.
Posted By Nicole Raney
rei rentals gear tent
Outdoors

REI’s Gear Rental Program Will Change How You Experience the Outdoors

Now, you really have no excuse to not go kayaking on a beautiful day.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
Willamette Valley
Food & Drink

The Best Wine Country Regions in the U.S. for Outdoor Adventures

Want to experience the great outdoors while also drinking wine? Here are the best places in the United States to go for a rugged wine country experience. You'll probably want to take your wine to go.
Posted By Mark Stock
hiking movies
Outdoors

Backpacking Checklist: 10 Essentials to Bring on Every Adventure

The only way to completely prevent accidents in the backcountry is to never go outside. The next best option is to carry these 10 backpacking essentials.
Posted By Ross Collicutt
backing packing tent
Outdoors

9 Best Backpacking Tents for Your Next Adventure, from Budget to Ultralight

Backpacking shelters take many shapes and forms. From ultralight to budget options, these are the best backpacking tents to shop right now.
Posted By Ross Collicutt
car camping gear
Outdoors

The Best Car Camping Gear for Any Season

Long nights, coolers full of beer, and comfortable beds are a good recipe for year-round car camping adventures. Here's what you need to bring.
Posted By Ross Collicutt
Sierra Designs Synthesis 20 Sleeping Bag
Outdoors

The Best Sleeping Bags for Backpacking and Camping

We've included tips for purchasing the best for you below our suggestions, including definitions of common terms and the advantages of down and synthetic fill.
Posted By Ross Collicutt
mount-huashan-china
Outdoors

8 of the Most Dangerous Hikes in the World

You'll need a healthy dose of fear and a desire to push your self to the edge — just not over it.
Posted By Clay Abney
best family tents
Outdoors

Going Camping? These are the Best Family Tents to Buy on Amazon

One of the most important pieces of your camping kit is a good tent, and having to suffer with a lousy one can make wilderness adventures a lot less fun – doubly so if you’ve got kids in tow.
Posted By Lucas Coll