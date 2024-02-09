 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Aprés ski and more: A drinker’s guide to Aspen

Best places for apres ski drinking in Aspen

Sam Slaughter
By

apres ski, aspen colorado
Lizard/Shutterstock
apres ski, aspen colorado

If you’ve never been to Aspen, certain images come to mind. Mountains, skiing, maybe even Dumb & Dumber, which was set in Aspen (though the movie wasn’t shot there, Breckenridge, Colo. filled in for Aspen in the film).

Recommended Videos

What you may not know about this skiing mecca is that the food and drink scene is as lively as the neon colors on everyone’s ski suits. From high-quality cocktail bars to everyday places to throw back a beer and a shot, this resort town has a little bit of everything for apres ski. Below, check out some of the must-see Aspen restaurants and bars for beer, wine, and booze.

aspen colorado hooch bar
Hooch Bar

Hooch

You won’t see it at first glance, since Hooch is located down a flight of stairs under a restaurant, but if you know where to go, you won’t be disappointed. The best way to describe Hooch is, perhaps, “rustic chic.” Low-lit with chandeliers in the Colorado equivalent of a speakeasy, Hooch is a great place to go for high-quality craft cocktails with farmhouse-style shareable plates. If you’re looking for a straight pour, Hooch also has a hefty list of American, Japanese, and Scotch whisk(e)y (plus a few Irish and Canadian options to boot). It’s currently open Tuesday-Sunday from 5 p.m.

Related

Hotel Jerome Aspen

The Living Room

Located in the Hotel Jerome, the Living Room is meant to be just as the name implies—a homey environment (the hotel describes it as “clubby and relaxed”). That is if your idea of home is the type of place where you can get some nice cocktails, craft beers, or a glass of wine when you want it. There are numerous options for seating, depending on how many people you’re with, and the small plates menu allows for the perfect pairing for the bar’s signature cocktails, like the Irishman’s Teapot, a drink made for two which contains Jameson Black Barrel, Giffard Peche de Vigne, honey, lemon, and tea.

Image used with permission by copyright holder

J-Bar

Sticking with the Hotel Jerome for our next entry, the hotel’s historic J-Bar brings a tangible connection to the Old West. According to the Hotel Jerome, “cowboys and miners once rode their horses through its doors,” and the bar, which dates back to the 19th century, is still a popular gathering place today. You can get a wide assortment of vintage-inspired cocktails and, of course, beer. If you’re hungry, be sure to check out what the J-Bar claims is “Aspen’s best burger.” The bar has one more historic claim to fame. When the legendary journalist and author Hunter S. Thompson ran for sheriff in the late 1960s, he used the bar as a de facto office.

Ajax Tavern interior
The Little Nell

Ajax Tavern

Looking for a place to enjoy après ski right on the mountain? At Aspen’s Little Nell resort, check out the Ajax Tavern. This popular location has a patio with incredible mountain views right at the base of Aspen Mountain. Ajax Tavern, which is open for lunch and dinner, features a full line of craft beers, wins, and creative cocktails, so you could start the party at lunch, go out for a few runs, and then come back and pick up the party over dinner. If you’re hungry, Ajax Tavern is especially known for its truffle fries and a wagyu double cheeseburger.

flight of beers at Aspen Brewing Company
Nan Palmero / Flickr

Aspen Brewing Company

If you’re looking for a cold beer during your time in Aspen, check out the Aspen Brewing Company. Located just a stone’s throw away from the slopes right in downtown Aspen, it’s Aspen’s only craft brewery. As you would expect from a brewpub, Aspen Brewing Company has an extensive list of beers, ranging from German pilsners to IPAs to a Casa Bonita Mexican Lager (a name that should be familiar to South Park fabs). Don’t like beer? No problem; there’s also wine and a full cocktail selection, so there’s something for everybody. If you’re hungry, there’s pizza and appetizers available.

French Alpine Bistro

French Alpine Bistro

Are you looking for a taste of the Alps during your Aspen experience? The French Alpine Bistro in downtown Aspen is the place for you. You’ll feel like you’re in the French Alps once you step inside. As you might expect from the French influence in the name, this is not a beer bar; wine takes center stage here with an extensive wine list, and there’s a creative cocktail list as well. You can enjoy an authentic cheese fondue, and there are crepes on the menu as well. There’s also a happy hour daily from 3-5 p.m. with specials on food as well as wine, beer, and cocktails.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sam Slaughter
Sam Slaughter
Former Digital Trends Contributor
Sam Slaughter was the Food and Drink Editor for The Manual. Born and raised in New Jersey, he’s called the South home for…
This tiny Idaho ski town could become the next Jackson Hole
Small-town Driggs is facing up to the economic impacts of ski-resort growth
A view of the Teton Mountains in Idaho.

The issue with hidden gems is that nowadays, they don't stay secret for long. As some ski towns become overcrowded, over-popular, and overpriced, skiers and snowboarders seek their little piece of winter paradise, and these smaller, more secluded resorts get targeted as 'the next big thing.' One small Idaho town just thirty miles from Jackson Hole is currently on the brink of this transformation.

At the moment, it's hard to imagine tiny Driggs as anything other than what it is — a small, rural town with unsurpassed views of the Tetons that has been a hideaway for backcountry skiers and local riders. But expansions of the nearby Grand Targhee ski resort means that Driggs — on the main road to the resort — is in line for an expansion of its own, whether the town likes it or not.

Read more
Yellowstone National Park, the Amalfi Coast, and more: Add these top 5 heritage sites to your travel bucket list
When you should visit (and more)
The South Rim of the Grand Canyon (Arizona)

Betway has recently revealed the top 100 most beautiful Natural heritage sites based on the number of Instagram hashtags, and the United States and Italy dominate the top 5 spots. If you're considering a trip this year, why not go and see what all the fuss is about? This post will explore the top 5 results of Betway's study and provide some valuable planning information for all of these heritage sites.

Grand Canyon
What list would be complete without the Grand Canyon? About 5 million people visit the Grand Canyon every year, so it's not a surprise that it's one of the most Instagrammed places out there. Coming into first place with a whopping 4.3 million hashtags, the Grand Canyon is sure to blow your mind.

Read more
Report: These are the best stargazing spots in the U.S.
Where should you go to stargaze this summer? Here's the list!
A man stargazing.

If you're eager to witness the beauty of the night sky, this summer is the perfect time to go on a stargazing adventure. However, choosing the right stargazing spot can make or break your experience. If you're sick of searching for "best places to stargaze near me," check out this list by HomeToGo, a vacation rental booking site. These experts have analyzed a bunch of data to help uncover the best places to stay and stargaze this summer.

From cloud cover, solitude, and accommodation availability and price, here are the top five stargazing locations in America, according to HomeToGo.
Westcliffe & Silver Cliff, Colorado
Clear skies: 8.40

Read more