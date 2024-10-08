Cole Hauser and Frye collaborate on boot collection

 Skip to main content
Cole Hauser, Frye partner to create the ultimate Western boot collection

Cole Hauser sitting in red truck
If “Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser knows anything, it’s how to rock the Western look. While on TV, Hauser takes on the person of Rip Wheeler, off the screen he is still keeping true to the western trend. Along with The Frye Company, the actor is launching a collection of Western boots that bring everyone into the world of “Yellowstone.” This isn’t your ordinary celebrity-brand partnership as its main focus is on high-quality and craftsmanship in each boot. With six boots in this collection, there’s plenty to choose from, even if you don’t consider yourself a cowboy. Each with a unique detail, these Western boots are the perfect addition that mixes an iconic Americana design with a modern trend. 

The Frye, Hauser Western boot collection

Cole Hauser posing for Frye Company
With six boots and three different silhouettes, there’s plenty to choose from in this Frye, Hauser collection. The Hauser Logo Stitch is a classic Western boot with a stylized “H”. This boot has three colorways: two-toned brown, black, and espresso brown. The Hauser Deco Stitch is the collection’s sophisticated version of the Western boot. Coming in two-tone brown or black, the Deco Stitch contains contrast white stitching, classic Western motifs, and a square toe. Lastly, the Hauser Roper boot is your everyday boot that’s easy to style. The Roper boot is available in two color options: tan/faded denim and saddle/dark brown. A mixture of the previous two styles, this boot is your versatile option that can be dressed up or down. 

The entire collection is available on Frye’s website and ranges from $298 to $348. All boots come with the same rubber outsoles for maximum stability and durability. For Western fans, this boot collection is not only about its celebrity name. The authentic details and craftsmanship make it the perfect footwear for your Western look.

