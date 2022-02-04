These Are 8 of the Best Snowboard Bindings You Can Buy

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Winter is here, the mountains are covered in snow, and this week would be a great opportunity to get out and enjoy some snowboarding. You’ve already researched the best snowboards, boots, bags, and brands. Now all you need is the perfect pair of bindings. Read on to find out which snowboard binding is best for you.

How to Choose Snowboard Bindings?

Check out the video below for a walk-through of where to begin when choosing snowboard bindings.

To recap:

Choose bindings based off what style of riding will you be doing: All Mountain, Park, or Freeride.

Pick your flex (ranges from 1-10) with 1 being the softest and 10 being the stiffest.

Make sure your bindings are compatible with the board you want to mount them on.

Make sure they’re the right size.

Best All Mountain Snowboard Bindings

Many of us are going to want an All Mountain snowboard binding. These bindings are designed for all types of riding. You can hit the park, find some powder, cruise the groomers, and the medium-flex of these bindings will handle it. For this reason these are some of the most popular snowboard bindings and are great for beginner riders.

Karakoram Continuum

Using what they learned from designing splitboard bindings, Karakoram has created the Continuum. This medium-flex All Mountain binding is made from a mix of fiberglass and nylon and are designed for comfort and turns.

Nidecker Muon-X SE

Built with beginners in mind, the Muon-X offers a great balance of comfort and control.

Bataleon Blaster

The Blaster from Bataleon has a medium flex and a hybrid chassis for a better strength-to-weight ratio made from nylon infused with glass fibers and aerospace-grade aluminum. Pretty sweet, eh?

Flux EM

If you’re looking for something on the softer side, check out these bindings from Flux. With a rating of 2.5, and plenty of durability and comfort, these bindings won’t slow you down.

The Best Freeride Snowboard Bindings

Freeriding generally means choosing your own lines, snowboarding fresh powder, going where no one has gone before. Hence the word “free” in its name. Generally, if you’re venturing away from the resort and its groomed runs, and are riding a freeride board, you’re going to want a freeride binding.

Jones Apollo

The Apollo bindings have a stiff flex for ultimate control when riding at high speeds. Premium footbeds offer a balance of comfort and response.

Arbor Cypress

Built for big lines and charging fast, the Arbor Cypress bindings have a stiff flex for ultimate control. Made from a mixture of nylon, fiberglass, and aluminum, these bindings offer durability and precision.

The Best Snowboard Bindings for the Park

Arbor Hemlock

With a medium flex, fiberglass throughout, and backing by Arbor’s lifetime warranty, the Hemlocks are a great option.

Burton Malavita

If hitting jumps in the park is your thing, consider the Malavita. A solid binding that works well for all-mountain riding as well, the Malavita has a medium-stiff flex, a cushioned baseplate with B3 gel, and a heel hammock that keeps your heel completely suspended so you’ll be comfortable no matter how many tricks you land in a day.

Which Snowboard Bindings are the Best?

The ones geared toward the riding you want to do! And also your experience level. The best snowboard bindings will be matched with the terrain you want to ride and will have the appropriate flex for your ability level and style.

There are a lot of great binding manufacturers. Arbor, Burton, Flow, Nidecker, Bateleon, Flux, Jones, and Karakoram are just some of the great brands making bindings.

Are Expensive Snowboard Bindings Worth It?

Like a lot of things in life, it depends. Less expensive bindings are often made with plastic, which is fine, but doesn’t have the same durability as aluminum. Cheaper bindings will not be able to stand up to the same abuse and will wear out more quickly than more expensive bindings.

Additionally, the higher-quality materials of expensive snowboard bindings will give you better performance. You’ll notice that more expensive bindings are made with ceramic and carbon, which are light while still being strong. As bindings (and pretty much all outdoor gear) get lighter, different materials need to be used to maintain the strength of the product. Better materials result in higher costs.

A different question, though: Should you buy expensive bindings if you’re just starting out? Not unless you really want to. Professional snowboarders will notice the slight nuanced differences of top-tier bindings, but you really just need something that’s going to keep your boots strapped to the board. As a general rule of thumb, you usually shouldn’t buy the cheapest of anything, and most likely, you don’t need the most expensive. Cost can be a huge barrier to entry in the outdoor world and winter sports are certainly no exception. Get what you can afford and go have fun!

Do Good Snowboard Bindings Make a Difference?

Yes. And good snowboard bindings are the ones that are right for your ability level and style of riding. Bindings that are good for you, though, might not be good for the person you’re sharing the lift chair with. Having the wrong bindings will slow down your progression and make snowboarding less fun (for example, getting super stiff bindings because that’s what your advanced friend has). Take some time to find the right binding for yourself and you will enjoy your time on the mountain way more.

Editors' Recommendations