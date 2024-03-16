 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

REI camp kitchen sale: Up to 55% off stoves, cookware, and more

Jen Allen
By
Couple camping with the new 2023 Escapod TOPO2 Teardrop Trailer.
Escapod

If you need to kit yourself out with better camping gear, you need to check out the REI camp kitchen sale that’s going on right now. There are some huge discounts on all kinds of gear from cookware, stoves, to picnicking equipment, and coolers. It’s a fantastic way to save big with up to 55% to be saved. If you’re keen to see what’s out there, hit the button below to see which of the 100+ items are tempting for you. Alternatively, if you have no idea where to begin, we can help. Take a look at what we suggest before the sale ends soon.

What to shop for in the REI Camp Kitchen sale

The best camping gear can be pretty varied from tents to sleeping bags and simply cookware and cooking equipment. This sale focuses on those practical features you may not have considered after buying your tent. One underrated item is the . It usually costs $60 but you can buy it today for $27 thereby saving a huge 55%. The bundle comes with four 12-fluid-ounce coffee mugs, four 6-inch bowls, and four 10.5-inch dinner plates. Each are made from enamel-coated steel so they’ll last a long time.

Recommended Videos

If you need a new stove, check out the which is reduced to $150 from $200. It’s big enough to cook three dishes at once with its even-temp burners capable of radiating 28,000 BTU of cooking power equally across the three burners. There are two guards to help shield the burners and flame from the wind, while a push-button Instastart ignition provides automatic, matchless lighting. The steel cooktop is rust-resistant while there are removable chrome-plated pan supports to help with cleanup. It’s sure to be some of the best outdoor gear for your cooking needs.

Related

For a small but important essential, check out the for $15. It’s 40% off as it would usually cost $25. It can be used either as a can/bottle cooler or as a 12-ounce beverage cup. It has an 18/8 stainless steel steel construction so it’s durable and great at protecting your drink from heat and light. There’s also a thermoplastic elastomer sleeve that lets you slide in a narrow bottle or thicker can with the same snug fit.

There are dozens of useful things in the REI Camp Kitchen sale with tiny extras like tongs right up to food, stoves, and pots and pans. Whatever you need to make your camping trip fantastic, the REI sale is likely to have it. Take a look at it now before the sale ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
Can’t find a Stanley? These Hydro Flask tumblers are 13% off today
hydro flask travel tumbler deals amazon january 2024

Everyone is obsessed with Stanley flasks right now thanks to the recent TikTok trend making them seem even more essential to your life. Thanks to that, finding a Stanley flask is pretty tough at the moment so what’s next? That’s where Hydro Flask comes in. Hydro Flask is a highly reputable brand that makes travel tumblers that are very similar looking to the coveted Stanley. Even better, they’re 13% off at Amazon right now so you can buy one from just $35. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading or simply tap the buy button below to make a purchase.

Why you should buy a Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler
Hydro Flask makes some of the best travel flasks around thanks to them being super stylish while also being very simple to use, right down to being easy to clean as well. You can easily take them into the office before heading out for an evening hike, or pretty much anything else you can think of.

Read more
Academy Sports 4th of July Sale: Up to 50% Off Outdoor Gear
Group working out with Academy Sports gear on the road.

The Fourth of July is all about being outside and having fun with friends and family, which is why it's also one of the best times to grab some Fourth of July deals on outdoor gear, from water shoes to trampolines. Thankfully, Academy Sports is having a pretty massive Fourth of July sale right now with up to 50% off a variety of items, so click on the button below for the full sale. We've also picked out some of our favorite deals, so give a peek at those as well!

Body Glove Men's Riptide III Water Shoes -- $15, Was $20

Read more
Sleeping Bag Deals: Up to 50% off Professional Camping Bags
Ust Monarch Sleeping Bag on a white background.

If you're looking for the best sleeping bags to take with you on vacation this summer, there are some amazing sleeping bag deals going on at REI right now. With some big savings available on some great sleeping bags, you're sure of a comfy night's sleep without having to worry about breaking the bank. Read on while we take you through the pick of the deals.
Mountainsmith Antero 35 Sleeping Bag -- $90, was $120

The Mountainsmith Antero 35 Sleeping Bag is an ideal fit for one person who prefers the mummy bag style of sleeping. Aimed at those who might toss and turn, it has a relaxed-fit with its synthetic fibers providing you with lightweight and compressible warmth. It offers insulation even when it's damp so it can handle a lot of scenarios. Made from a durable ripstop polyester shell, it has a soft polyester taffeta lining for added comfort, along with an adjustable hood to keep your head warm at all times. Elsewhere, you get a contoured footboy so your feet can relax while you snooze. Also, it has a right-handed 2-way side zipper for ventilation, full-length draft tube to keep cold air from seeping in, and external hang loops for keeping it safe throughout the waking hours.

Read more