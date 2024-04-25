 Skip to main content
REI sale: Up to 60% off ski and snowboard gear and clothing

Jen Allen
By
A professional skier makes a jump-drop from a high cliff against the blue sky leaving a trail of snow powder in the mountains. Caucasian ridge in the background. Photo from the slopes of Mount Elbrus. The concept of extreme sports and recreation in the mountains in winter. Copy the space
yanik88 / Adobe Stock

Whether you’re a snowboarding beginner or an old hand at all things snow, the REI ski and snowboard sale is one to watch. The sale currently has over 450 items discounted with something for seemingly every budget and requirement. Whatever you’re thinking of buying, it makes sense to check out the sale for yourself. If you want some guidance along the way however, keep reading while we pick out some highlights.

What to shop for in the REI ski and snowboard sale

A good quality snow helmet can be a literal lifesaver when skiing or snowboarding. Check out the which is currently down to $95 in select colors, reduced from $190. The helmet has been inspired by the aerodynamic airflow of high-end auto with Passive Aggressive Venting effectively managing airflow and temperature. A Stack Vent aligns with the center vent of your goggles so they stay fog-free while the in-mold construction fuses a tough polycarbonate outer shell with an impact-absorbing foam liner. It stays fresher too thanks to its Polartec Power Grid lining and incorporation of silver salt which inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

For anyone following snowboarding trends, how about the which are down to $160 from $320? They have a low-profile, helmet-compatible frame with 40% thinner face foam which provides optimal wall-to-wall vision and optics. There’s triple-layer face foam along with a moisture-wicking, Outlast Fog Management face fleece layer which improves antifogging. You can even wear prescription glasses underneath the goggles.

While budgeting for checking out the best all-inclusive ski resorts, make room for the things that are easy to forget like the which is down to $48 from $120. The 60% discount is great for this kind of pack. It accommodates a snowboard carried vertically or horizontally with skis carried in a diagonal or A-frame configuration. It has a redesigned front organizer pocket with sleeves for your snow tool or shovel, as well as other slots including front stack pockets and a large fleece-lined goggles pocket. An insulated hydration sleeve doubles as a 15-inch laptop sleeve for days away from the slopes.

We’ve picked out just a few of the items in the REI ski and snowboarding sale. There are hundreds of items available so the best plan is to take a look for yourself. Whether you need footwear, packs and bags, or new skis, there’s something here for you. Look sooner rather than later as certain sizes are already selling out fast.

