REI Presidents Day sale: Winter clothing and equipment

No matter what category you plan on shopping this President’s Day, REI has a ton of items on sale just for you. Pick from categories such as snow, cycling, men’s apparel, fitness, running, climbing, camping, hiking and watersports that all have discounted products. You’ll find brands such as Patagonia, REI Co-op, Smartwool, the North Face and Arc’teryx.

You can get up to 50% off past-season clothing and gear from some of your favorite brands, which is a steal in itself. Not sure where to start? Click the button below to start shopping and keep reading to learn more about our top selections from this sale.

Recommended Videos

What you should shop during the REI sale

Since footwear is important for any outdoor adventurer, let’s see what deals are available on sneakers and hiking boots. Shop the the North Face VECTIV Eminus Trail-Running Shoes for $64, the Merrell Accentor 3 Hiking Shoes for $60, the Mammut Duncan Mid GTX Hiking Boots for $145 and the Hoka Rincon 3 Road-Running Shoes for $101. Here is our guide on whether you should purchase hiking boots vs. shoes for the trail. Let’s move over to men’s apparel where you can shop the REI Co-op Trailsmith Fleece Jacket for $54, the North Face Alta Vista Jacket for $99, the Arc’teryx Beta LT Jacket for $361 and the Patagonia Storm Shift Pants for $279.

Since it is currently snowboarding and skiing season, let’s zero in on some snowsports deals. Grab the Burton BOA Snowboard Boots for $208, the Columbia Whirlibird IV Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket for $115, the Flylow Patrol Snow Pants for $140 or the North Face Ceptor Bib Pants for $287. If you are new to snowsports, we have one clever trick to decide if skiing or snowboarding is right for you.

Any purchase you make during the REI sale will save you a ton of money. You’ll be getting great deals on the greatest gear available on the market. This sale is perfect for anyone who has an upcoming ski, camping or hiking trip planned or someone who needs to upgrade their outdoor gear. Don’t wait, you only have a few days to shop this awesome sale.

Editors' Recommendations