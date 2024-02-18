REI Presidents Day sale: Winter clothing and equipment

No matter what category you plan on shopping this President’s Day, REI has a ton of items on sale just for you. Pick from categories such as snow, cycling, men’s apparel, fitness, running, climbing, camping, hiking and watersports that all have discounted products. You’ll find brands such as Patagonia, REI Co-op, Smartwool, the North Face and Arc’teryx.
You can get up to 50% off past-season clothing and gear from some of your favorite brands, which is a steal in itself. Not sure where to start? Click the button below to start shopping and keep reading to learn more about our top selections from this sale.
What you should shop during the REI sale
Since footwear is important for any outdoor adventurer, let’s see what deals are available on sneakers and hiking boots. Shop the the North Face VECTIV Eminus Trail-Running Shoes for $64, the Merrell Accentor 3 Hiking Shoes for $60, the Mammut Duncan Mid GTX
Since it is currently snowboarding and skiing season, let’s zero in on some snowsports deals. Grab the Burton BOA Snowboard Boots for $208, the Columbia Whirlibird IV Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket for $115, the Flylow Patrol Snow Pants for $140 or the North Face Ceptor Bib Pants for $287. If you are new to snowsports, we have one clever trick to decide if skiing or snowboarding is right for you.
Any purchase you make during the REI sale will save you a ton of money. You’ll be getting great deals on the greatest gear available on the market. This sale is perfect for anyone who has an upcoming ski, camping or hiking trip planned or someone who needs to upgrade their outdoor gear. Don’t wait, you only have a few days to shop this awesome sale.
