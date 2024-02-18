 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

REI Presidents Day sale: Winter clothing and equipment

Victoria Garcia
By
An REI physical location.
REI

No matter what category you plan on shopping this President’s Day, REI has a ton of items on sale just for you. Pick from categories such as snow, cycling, men’s apparel, fitness, running, climbing, camping, hiking and watersports that all have discounted products. You’ll find brands such as Patagonia, REI Co-op, Smartwool, the North Face and Arc’teryx.

You can get up to 50% off past-season clothing and gear from some of your favorite brands, which is a steal in itself. Not sure where to start? Click the button below to start shopping and keep reading to learn more about our top selections from this sale.

Recommended Videos

What you should shop during the REI sale

Since footwear is important for any outdoor adventurer, let’s see what deals are available on sneakers and hiking boots. Shop the the North Face VECTIV Eminus Trail-Running Shoes for $64, the Merrell Accentor 3 Hiking Shoes for $60, the Mammut Duncan Mid GTX Hiking Boots for $145 and the Hoka Rincon 3 Road-Running Shoes for $101. Here is our guide on whether you should purchase hiking boots vs. shoes for the trail. Let’s move over to men’s apparel where you can shop the REI Co-op Trailsmith Fleece Jacket for $54, the North Face Alta Vista Jacket for $99, the Arc’teryx Beta LT Jacket for $361 and the Patagonia Storm Shift Pants for $279.

Related

Since it is currently snowboarding and skiing season, let’s zero in on some snowsports deals. Grab the Burton BOA Snowboard Boots for $208, the Columbia Whirlibird IV Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket for $115, the Flylow Patrol Snow Pants for $140 or the North Face Ceptor Bib Pants for $287. If you are new to snowsports, we have one clever trick to decide if skiing or snowboarding is right for you.

Any purchase you make during the REI sale will save you a ton of money. You’ll be getting great deals on the greatest gear available on the market. This sale is perfect for anyone who has an upcoming ski, camping or hiking trip planned or someone who needs to upgrade their outdoor gear. Don’t wait, you only have a few days to shop this awesome sale.

Editors' Recommendations

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
The best October Prime Day ski deals you can shop right now
win splitboard snowboard from twix mars wrigley doughboard

Depending on where you live, ski season is imminent. In September, we reported on the first snows hitting ski slopes and, while they weren't yet sticking, that's a good sign for your skis. There are also good indicators that this could be a super long ski season. Though the climate science is complex and we hate to "root for" climate change, if it is already happening you may as well take advantage of it.

Coinciding with all of this is the

Read more
The best October Prime Day ski boot deals we’ve found so far
A person with ski boots on a ski.

We've seen snow at ski resorts just last month. If things are anything like last year, the ski season will be long despite globally rising temperatures (possible because of globally rising temperatures). Even Northeast Florida is teetering around record low temps this week.

And that all means one thing: It is time to get your ski on.

Read more
I found a Blackstone grill in Walmart’s rival Prime Day sale
A man using the Blackstone 36-inch Gas Griddle Cooking Station in a yard.

We're at a delightful time for outdoor activities, now, as fall has officially blossomed. If you stayed inside most of June and July due to the heat, your excuses are waning. It's time to enjoy the great outdoors again, and this Blackstone grill we found at Walmart is sure to accentuate the pleasure you'll feel. Formerly $227, now $197, the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28-inch Griddle Cooking Station is $30 off and a great way to compliment the October Prime Day kitchen appliance deals we've been finding. So, tap the button below to check it out for yourself or keep reading for our take.

Why you should buy the Blackstone Adventure Ready Griddle Cooking Station
The full name of this outdoor cooker, the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28-inch Griddle Cooking Station is a mouthful, but also hints at all of the key parts of the machine. It's adventure ready due to its two wheels, which will help you get the grill to its desire location and over that pesky, protruding oak root. 2-burner refers to the two separate propane-fueled heating plates on the Blackstone's massive surface, able to be heated to separate temperatures. For example, one side can be used to sear meat, while the other handles the more delicate veggies, such as this grilled corn on the cob. Each side heats at 17,500 BTUs. In truth, however, 28-inch is only half of the story. This Blackstone grill is 28.75 x 18.25 inches, giving you 524 square inches of total cooking space. That's enough to hold 33 eggs, 87 hot dogs, or 21 burgers. Finally, griddle shows that this product is technically a griddle, not a grill, due to its flat surface.

Read more