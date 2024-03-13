 Skip to main content
TaylorMade sale: Get up to 37% off drivers, irons, and putters

For great golf club deals, check out the sale on TaylorMade golf clubs at Amazon right now. With up to 37% off everything from drivers to irons and putters, this is the perfect time to stock up on great golf clubs for forthcoming golfing sessions. There are a lot of golf clubs in the sale so a smart move is to check it out for yourself by tapping the button below. You can also keep reading while we take you through some highlights that stand out in the sale. In no time, you’ll be all kitted out.

What to shop for in the TaylorMade sale

Alongside the best golf clothing brands, you need the best golf clubs too. One of the biggest discounts in this sale is on the which is down to $400 from $600. The 33% discount makes it super tempting with the club offering a lightweight full-carbon body which means you can achieve optimal launch and forgiveness. It has a 60X Carbon Twist Face which is encased by a polyurethane cover and has a revolutionary nanotexture technology. It helps fine tune launch and spin to optimize total distance regardless of playing conditions. There’s also a Carbon Reinforced Composite Ring which unites the driver head into a singular force and frees up additional mass.

Alternatively, you can buy the club for $180. It has an updated V Steel design which redistributes weight to enhance forgiveness while maintaining low CG properties. A depressed heel and toe minimize the sole area while adding to V Steel’s turf interaction. High-strength C300 steel allows for a strong fast face which is engineered for explosive ball speeds.

Also in the sale is the which is 29% off so it’s now $250 instead of $350. Engineers lowered the CG by placing a heavy internal mass towards the rear of the club and lowering the crown by 2mm. Its 3D carbon crown pulls mass away from the high toe area, allowing more weight to be positioned rearward for optimal forgiveness and maximum playability. Once you have great clubs, you just need to know how to pack your golf clubs for a golf trip, and you’re all set.

The TaylorMade sale is the perfect opportunity to top up your golf club collection while saving money. Check out the sale now at Amazon and see how you could save on some great clubs. Don’t count on it sticking around for long though so be quick.

