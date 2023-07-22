 Skip to main content
An iconic Tag Heuer watch is back, and we couldn’t be happier

The TAG Heuer Carrera Skipper will be the flagship in a series of maritime models

TAG Heuer Skipper watches
TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer, renowned for its long history in sports timepieces, has an illustrious legacy in various high-level sports, including motor racing, skiing, horse racing, and the Olympic Games. Of course, many horology lovers will know the brand more for its pop culture status, having appeared on the wrist of Jason Bourne, and making a prominent appearance during an episode of Breaking Bad. However, it was the world of high-level yachting that gave birth to one of its most beloved and distinctive chronographs — the iconic “Skipper.”After a 40-year hiatus, the Skipper is back; with its brilliant colors and distinctive design, it appeals to both sailing enthusiasts and watch collectors.

A nod to its sailing heritage

After making its debut in 1968, the Skipper immediately gained popularity among both experienced and novice sailors. The earliest models of the Skipper were based on the renowned Carrera chronograph, even if later iterations used the Autavia casing. Today, TAG Heuer pays homage to its maritime past by drawing inspiration for the new generation Skipper from the glassbox Carrera, which was just released.

In sailing regattas when time is of the essence, the TAG Heuer Carrera Skipper’s readability is unparalleled. A bezel would have prevented the glassbox from extending all the way to the case’s edge, obscuring the clever “curved flange” display and the strategically positioned chronograph counters. This watch performs admirably in all lighting circumstances, enabling sailors to monitor the vital “pre-start” period before the start of the race.

Close up of the TAG Heuer watch face
TAG Heuer

A vintage aesthetic reimagined

The new Skipper embraces a colorful and distinctive style that draws inspiration from the America’s Cup yacht “Intrepid” and the Skipper chronograph designed for the successful 1967 competition. High-end sailing is immediately conjured up by the round, brushed main dial in Carrera’s trademark blue, which is further enhanced by subdials in dramatically contrasting Intrepid Teal, Lagoon Green, and Regatta Orange hues. The watch also has the “Skipper” moniker at the foot of the 12-hour clock, distinct triangle-shaped marks at five-minute intervals across the curving flange, and a particularly vivid orange central seconds hand.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Skipper incorporates modern technologies while paying respect to its retro heritage. It has a sturdy 39mm casing and is driven by the most recent TH20-06 movement, which has an astounding 80 hours of power reserve and bidirectional winding. The watch has a premium, durable cloth strap that combines style and toughness for today’s daring mariners.

A timepiece to treasure

The Skipper’s appeal endures the test of time and is still treasured by watch enthusiasts. In 2017, TAG Heuer and Hodinkee worked together to create 125 limited-edition timepieces as an homage to the 1968 design. The Skipper’s rebirth aroused increased interest, and early models quickly rose in value and sold for astronomical sums at auction.

TAG Heuer’s return to the world of boats and yachting is marked with the release of the Carrera Skipper as its flagship watch — the company plans to debut an entire series of maritime models.

