The A.P.C. and ASICS tennis collection is a genuine ace

Undoubtedly, ASICS can provide high-performance footwear that looks stylish, even when you’re just running errands. However, with tennis season heating up, ASICS has taken to the green court to find inspiration for its latest collaboration. Along with the popular brand A.P.C., ASICS is pushing its boundaries with a two-tier collection that includes ASICS’ first head-to-toe tennis release. In this new concept, the duo is releasing a 20-piece collection for your on-court needs and a 30-piece collection for all off-court events. With A.P.C’s renowned elevated style, the new collection is a luxe athleisure-ready concept that isn’t just about its performance features. This collection includes three new sneakers that mix style with footwear technology.

A.P.C x ASICS Tennis Collection

While the pair’s clothing and accessory lineup deserves attention, the three sneaker models bring the statement factor. The brands have introduced remixed versions of the GEL-Resolution X and Solution Speed FF 3 in their on-court lineup. The GEL-Resolution X dons a White/Midnight colorway and includes DYNAWALL technology in the midsole and heel for added stability in each move. This two-piece midsole allows users to feel more support and structure during quick transitions. The Solution Speed FF 3 suits all-court tennis players requiring a lightweight, fast shoe. Also donning a White/Midnight color combination, this sneaker features the brand’s SPEEDTRUSS technology, which improves agility and allows for better acceleration.

The collection introduces the Gel-Kayano 14 for off-court events. The heritage silhouette boasts its typical synthetic leather overlays and original-inspired tooling. Featuring ASICS’ Gel technology, the sneaker is equipped with advanced impact absorption. The brand is releasing the silhouette in two colorways for this model: midnight/Indigo Fog and White/Pure Silver. All three shoes will be released along with the rest of the collection on April 5 on the ASICS website. The sneakers will range from $200 to $230 in retail price.