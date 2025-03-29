 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The A.P.C. and ASICS tennis collection is a genuine ace

A.P.C and ASICS announce new collection

By
model wearing apc asics sneakers on chair
ASICS / ASICS

Undoubtedly, ASICS can provide high-performance footwear that looks stylish, even when you’re just running errands. However, with tennis season heating up, ASICS has taken to the green court to find inspiration for its latest collaboration. Along with the popular brand A.P.C., ASICS is pushing its boundaries with a two-tier collection that includes ASICS’ first head-to-toe tennis release. In this new concept, the duo is releasing a 20-piece collection for your on-court needs and a 30-piece collection for all off-court events. With A.P.C’s renowned elevated style, the new collection is a luxe athleisure-ready concept that isn’t just about its performance features. This collection includes three new sneakers that mix style with footwear technology.

A.P.C x ASICS Tennis Collection

models wearing apc asics tennis shoes
ASICS / ASICS

While the pair’s clothing and accessory lineup deserves attention, the three sneaker models bring the statement factor. The brands have introduced remixed versions of the GEL-Resolution X and Solution Speed FF 3 in their on-court lineup. The GEL-Resolution X dons a White/Midnight colorway and includes DYNAWALL technology in the midsole and heel for added stability in each move. This two-piece midsole allows users to feel more support and structure during quick transitions. The Solution Speed FF 3 suits all-court tennis players requiring a lightweight, fast shoe. Also donning a White/Midnight color combination, this sneaker features the brand’s SPEEDTRUSS technology, which improves agility and allows for better acceleration. 

Recommended Videos

The collection introduces the Gel-Kayano 14 for off-court events. The heritage silhouette boasts its typical synthetic leather overlays and original-inspired tooling. Featuring ASICS’ Gel technology, the sneaker is equipped with advanced impact absorption. The brand is releasing the silhouette in two colorways for this model: midnight/Indigo Fog and White/Pure Silver. All three shoes will be released along with the rest of the collection on April 5 on the ASICS website. The sneakers will range from $200 to $230 in retail price.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
ASICS take it back to the 80s for a “propaganda” filled campaign
ASICS, Sneaker Politics release new sneaker
asics sneaker on top of newspaper

Although many recent collaboration campaigns tend to focus on sneakers and their co-creators, that doesn’t mean they can’t be a bit brazen. While Sneaker Politics x ASICS’s newest sneaker is more than enough to marve at, their cheeky promotional campaign is turning heads. Under the title “Just Say No”, the latest sneaker is inspired by the infamous '80s campaign heralded by the Reagan administration to combat drug usage. Although the campaign doesn’t directly mention its inspiration by name, details spread through the sneaker are enough to draw a connection. Apart from poking fun at the failed “Just Say No’ drug campaign, Sneaker Politics and ASICS have created an equally bold sneaker that meshes the brand’s performance features with style details. 

 
Sneaker Politics x ASICS “Just Say No” 

Read more
Santo Studio expands its footwear offering with new lifestyle sneakers
Santo Studio releases new sneaker
model wearing trento sneaker

Just in time for spring and summer, Santo Studio is bringing the perfect casual sneaker for all your adventures. As part of the brand’s continued efforts to expand its footwear collection, the luxury design studio has released a new lifestyle sneaker to freshen up your everyday looks. With the classic white sneaker look, this new sneaker is laidback and elevated. Despite its casual vibe, it has all the premium details you would expect from Santo Studio. Offering users the look of a retro football-inspired sneaker, this silhouette is similar to some of the hottest shoes of the moment. While it shares the common slim and sleek design of the adidas Samba, the newest Santo Studio sneaker dons a more sophisticated look that you can seldom replicate. 
Meet Santo Studio’s Trento Sneakers

 

Read more
ASICS and SOMEWHERE release an ‘unexpected’ new sneaker
SOMEWHERE, ASICS release new sneaker
pair of somewhere and asics sneakers

It’s not uncommon for footwear brands to find collaborators from different industries and niches. In the past, footwear brands have partnered with musicians, artists, and even car companies. While it’s not unusual, it’s certainly not an everyday occurrence. This concept is especially true regarding a collaboration between a famed footwear brand and a cafe. Thankfully, D.C.-based cafe and clothing store, Somewhere, is no stranger to partnerships. In their most recent adventure, the multifaceted store is joining forces with ASICS for a new sneaker that’s clean and effective. While not the first collaboration between the two brands, this new design is a perfectly minimalist shoe that uses pops of color to make it come alive. Full of small details and fun accents, this sneaker is a perfect example of how unexpected partnerships can produce successful designs. 
SOMEWHERE x ASICS GT-2160 “Out of the Blue”

ASICS and Somewhere have reached for the brand’s retro-futuristic GT-2160 model for this minimalist collaboration. With a crisp white synthetic fiber upper as a base, the duo opted for a contrasting cobalt blue on the heel counter and parts of the sole for a striking look. The signature blue is also found on the design’s laces, accented by SOMEWHERE’s wordmark. Alongside the shoe, users will receive a unique keychain, alongside a second pair of laces in neon yellow in a custom shoe box. While there’s no denying that footwear collaborations have become the new norm in the industry, the partnership between SOMEWHERE and ASICS showcases how a long-term and less frequent release is also a special moment for fans. While this release has not seen a global launch, New York fans can purchase their pair with a special pop-up on March 8.

Read more