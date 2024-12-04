A.P.C.’s new slippers are the definition of casual comfort

There’s no denying the influence the slipper design has had on footwear trends in the last seasons. While certain brands have iconic slipper silhouettes that will always be classics, more brands are joining in on the trend to create their cozy footwear. Recently, A.P.C. announced their partnership with Japanese brand Subu to create the ultimate luxury slip-on that combines warmth and style. For this collaboration, both brands have released five slipper models for the season that are great finishing pieces to upgrade your winter wardrobe.

A.P.C x Subu winter sandal collection

Out of the five new models in the winter sandal collection, two of the designs are the Belt Sandals. Using two of Subu’s most recognized materials, wool and nylon, these shoes are constructed with the best quality. These slippers similar to others are composed of a faux fur-covered base with a velcro belt going across. This design will come in monochromatic black or white faux fur with a black belt. The three subsequent models are based on Subu’s quilted clogs and are available in black, beige, and khaki. With these two models in easy-to-style neutral hues, these shoes are far from only house slippers, they can also function as comfortable winter sandals that keep you warm all day. A luxurious take on a winter staple, these five designs are up for purchase on A.P.C’s web store for retail $170 and $130 respectively. Considering the seasonality of cozy slippers, it’s the perfect investment that will continue to stun year after year. Whether you decide to wear them out or at home, these slippers set the bar when it comes to cozy slippers.

