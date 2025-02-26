ASICS prepares for spring with a neon makeover

If there’s one thing you can count on, ASICS will always go all in on their collaborations. In recent seasons, the athletic brand has collaborated to remix some of its classic designs with interesting twists. Whether it’s splashes of color or texturized designs, ASICS’ collaborations are always a cause for surprise. Along with Japanese brand ZUTOMAYO, ASICS is once again reimagining its traditional Gel-Kayano 14 silhouette with a few uncharacteristic neon hues. Set to be released in two distinct colorways, both iterations of the sneaker contain colorful accents that help set these designs apart from their traditional lineup. With all of the performance features you know from ASICS, these new sneakers are another chance for faithful fans to find the perfect pair to add to their wardrobe.

ZUTOMAYO x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14

In the first of the two new colorways, Black/Purple, the Gel-Kayano 14 is transformed with a mesh base, synthetic leather upper, and outsoles. Using hints of a dark neon purple along the sockliner, soles, and lateral sides give the shoe even more dimension. A fuschia pink splash gives the design even more pop in the sole’s midsection. As the moodier option of the two new colorways, this Black/Purple color combination is ideal for those looking for only slight hints of color.

In the second of the new hues, White/Green, bright colors adorn the sneaker with even more flair. An off-white upper composed of a mesh, suede, and rubber mix is the base for vibrant accents that bring the design to life. Various purple tones can be found on the shoe’s laces and along parts of the sole. You can also find green hues on the overlays and towards the bottom of the soles. ZTMY can be found on both versions to mark the collaboration between the brands. While a release date has yet to be announced for the new shoes, the upcoming spring season would be the perfect time to release these colorful options. Whether you appeal to the moodier combination or the brighter colorway, both iterations are an excellent mix of brands and their signature designs.