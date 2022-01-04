Best Medicine Ball Workouts for Getting Stronger

Although we all struggle with the motivation to work out from time to time, one of the best ways to prevent burnout and boredom with your exercise routine is to keep your workouts varied. From running and HIIT workouts to low-impact exercises like rowing and indoor cycling, there are tons of ways to get your body moving and your heart pounding. Just as there are many modalities of cardio exercise, so too are there numerous strength training implements that can be used to mix up weightlifting workouts. Dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells, suspension trainers, sandbags, and resistance bands are some of the most common resistance training tools you’ll encounter at a gym, along with medicine balls—a fun and versatile training tool useful for anything from explosive plyometric exercises to slow and controlled core work.

A lot of gym goers rarely pick up a medicine ball during their workouts or will routinely cycle through just a handful of medicine ball exercises but are unsure about other good medicine ball exercises to try. Medicine ball workouts aren’t necessarily as intuitive as dumbbells, weight machines, or even kettlebells. However, once you learn how to use a medicine ball as a strength training tool, you can start to string together numerous medicine ball exercises for a total-body workout. Keep reading for our guide to the best medicine ball workouts to prevent your exercise routine from feeling stale, boring, and ineffective.

What Is a Medicine Ball?

Medicine balls are weighted balls used for power, strengthening, balance, and endurance. They can be anywhere from just a couple of pounds to 50 pounds or more. They may be soft or hard and they come in a variety of sizes. Unlike dumbbells, medicine balls can be thrown against things like walls, the floor, workout partners, or rebounders, helping athletes develop power and functional strength. Medicine balls are also often used for plyometric exercises like weighted box jumps and burpees, along with core work, balance exercises, and rehab from injuries.

Benefits of Medicine Ball Workouts and Exercises

Like other strength training implements, medicine balls offer a load or form of resistance that can be used to progressively overload the muscles and build strength. They also have unique benefits because of their shape and ability to be thrown and/or bounced. Additionally, many of the best medicine ball exercises involve movements that utilize numerous planes of motion simultaneously (frontal, sagittal, and transverse plane), such as when twisting, turning, and bending the body, which translates more readily to the compound and functional movements in sports and everyday life. Although not an exhaustive list, some of the benefits of medicine ball exercises include the following:

Building muscular strength

Developing explosive power

Improving balance and coordination

Increasing speed

Boosting athletic power

Engaging multiple muscle groups at once

Improving throwing

Challenging the cardiovascular system

Providing a metabolic conditioning tool

Burning calories

Augmenting functional fitness

Rehabilitating injuries

Best Medicine Ball Exercises

While many people focus on medicine ball exercises that just target the abs, there are plenty of total-body exercises as well as medicine ball exercises that strengthen the upper body or legs. Most of the time, a medicine ball can be used just as you would use a dumbbell or barbell—with some modifications in how you hold the weights—so the options for medicine ball exercises are actually vast. That said, certain exercises are more natural with a medicine ball, such as the ones listed below.

Cardio and Total-Body Medicine Ball Exercises

Slams

Wall throws

High knees holding the medicine ball

Rebounder throws

Chest passes

Knee drive to the medicine ball

Mountain climbers with your hands on the ball

Jump squats

Medicine ball step-ups and press

Burpees holding the ball and with your hands on the ball for the push-up component

Medicine Ball Exercises for the Upper Body and Back

Halos

Push-ups with both hands on the ball

Push-ups with one hand on the ball and one on the floor (staggered push-ups)

Bent-over rows holding the medicine ball

Medicine Ball Exercises for the Lower Body

Single-leg bridges with one foot on the ball

Single-leg Romanian deadlift

Side lunges

Pistol squats holding the medicine ball

Forward lunge with a side twist

Lunge with medicine ball pass between your legs

Reverse lunge

Squats

Sumo squats

Cossacks

Bulgarian split squats

Overhead squats

Skaters holding the medicine ball

Medicine Ball Exercises for the Core

Russian twist

V-ups

Superman

Plank with medicine ball taps

Toe touches

Bird dog with a small medicine ball

Standing circles

Uppercuts

Weighted crunches

Crunches with tosses to a rebounder or partner

Best Medicine Ball Workouts

As with any resistance training implement, medicine balls can be used as the sole piece of equipment in a workout or incorporated with other weights. That said, for efficiency, it’s often ideal to create a workout that uses just a medicine ball and/or your bodyweight because then you can rapidly transition from one exercise to the next. For example, you can create a HIIT workout by cycling between medicine ball slams, jump squats, medicine ball mountain climbers, forward chops, transverse chops, squat thrusts, side lunges with an overhead press, and forward lunges with a side twist, all using a medicine ball with minimal rest to keep the intensity high and heart pounding.

