Why coffee from volcanic regions differ from other specialty coffees

As you may have guessed, volcanic coffee is grown in regions near active volcanoes. The soil used to grow volcanic coffee creates the ideal environment for growing coffee plants. With rich soil and perfect climate conditions, companies like Volcanica Coffee have identified a rich opportunity to create delicious coffee by growing coffee in these volcanic regions. But what makes volcanic coffee, also sometimes known as Hawaiian coffee, different from other specialty coffees?

To learn more, we got the inside scoop from Maurice Contreras, CEO and Founder of Volcanica Coffee. We asked him all about what sets volcanic coffee apart from other coffees and why the nutrients in the soil make an impactful difference in the coffee’s final flavor. Here’s what he had to share about volcanic coffee.

Recommended Videos

What distinguishes the flavor profile of coffee beans grown in volcanic regions?

“In the volcanic region, beans have a higher acidity, contributing to a richer flavor and a brighter cup. They are also higher in antioxidants,” Contreras said “Because of the nature of the volcanic soil, this ultimately leads to a more complex or balanced cup of coffee than non-volcanic coffees.

“The altitude, climate, and soil with a high pH are the key differentiators of coffee harvested from volcanic regions,” he added. “The volcanic regions are at high altitudes that allow the coffee cherries to ripen more slowly, which gives them a richer and heartier flavor. The high altitude also affects the acidity of the coffee. The higher the altitude, the more acidic the coffee tends to be. We also offer low-acid coffee from beans grown at lower altitudes.”

What makes Volcanica coffee so unique?

As a specialty coffee roaster that imports over 150 exotic coffees from volcanic regions worldwide, Volcanica Coffee is one of the most well-known brands in the niche. Using mineral-rich soil from volcanic regions produces aromatic coffee with a remarkable taste. Contreras said the company “is a Certified USDA Organic Coffee Roastery and carries a broad line of estate, peaberry, decaf, and flavored coffees.”

“We are a family business. Coffee has been a part of our family for at least two generations,” Contreras added. “It all started when my mother and grandfather would harvest coffee beans high in the mountains of Costa Rica, my homeland.”

As a company focused solely on delivering the best possible volcanic coffee, Volcanica is a great place to start if you haven’t already tried this unique coffee variety. No matter what flavor or type of coffee roast you enjoy, the brand’s extensive selection has something for everyone.

What specific taste notes stand out in volcanic coffee?

“Depending on the specific volcanic region, flavor notes can range from a tropical fruity flavor to a nutty and spicy flavor,” Contreras said. “The aroma of these coffees can be very fragrant. They commonly have a fruity or floral scent.” Of course, the tastes of these coffees result from the unique soil qualities in volcanic regions.

“The volcanic regions produce soil that is rich in minerals, high in organic matter, high in pH, naturally pest resistant, and loose and porous, allowing good drainage,” Contreras said. “The specific mineral composition of the soil makes it pest-resistant. Soil with a high pH creates the acidic conditions that coffee thrives in. When volcanic ash blows into the mountains, it enriches the soil with minerals like phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium. These minerals help coffee plants grow strong and healthy.”

Contreras said the key nutrients found in volcanic soil are:

Phosphorus – Encourages root development and flowering, leading to more robust coffee plants and fruit production.

– Encourages root development and flowering, leading to more robust coffee plants and fruit production. Potassium – Enhances the overall health of coffee plants, affecting bean size, acidity, and sweetness in the final cup.

– Enhances the overall health of coffee plants, affecting bean size, acidity, and sweetness in the final cup. Magnesium – Essential for photosynthesis, impacting the development of sugars and acids in the beans, contributing to the balance of sweetness and acidity.

– Essential for photosynthesis, impacting the development of sugars and acids in the beans, contributing to the balance of sweetness and acidity. Calcium – Improves soil structure, allowing roots to penetrate deeply and access nutrients, influencing the density and body of the coffee.

– Improves soil structure, allowing roots to penetrate deeply and access nutrients, influencing the density and body of the coffee. Iron and zinc – These play crucial roles in plant metabolism and growth, subtly influencing flavor nuances in the beans.

“The minerals in volcanic soil that affect the coffee are phosphorous, potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron, and sulfur, though there are a few other minerals,” Contreras said. “Volcanic soil’s mineral composition enhances the acidity and brightness in the cup with the phosphorous and sulfur present, and complex flavor notes often can contribute to the potassium and iron content. Also, this sort of volcanic soil tends to be ideal for creating good drainage environments for the coffee plants to receive a good amount of water.”

Does elevation and climate affect growth and quality?



“The volcanic altitude and temperate climates create the ideal growing conditions for the perfect bean. The natural shade in these areas also allows for balanced sunlight, which contributes to gradual, even growth,” Contreras said.

Volcanica Coffee has one of the largest selections of specialty coffees grown in volcanic regions. The company prides itself on the quality of its coffee, thanks to precise sourcing of the best beans, farm direct relationships, fresh roasting by hand, and passionate customer service. The newest release of the MAGMA espresso blend is also worth noting, offering a smooth yet vibrant espresso blend with a medium roast profile.

Buy Now