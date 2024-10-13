Civet coffee is not, exactly, what it sounds like

Coffee is not generally considered an exotic beverage — except in the case of civet coffee, a unique coffee that comes from the Asian palm civet. This exclusive (and expensive) coffee originated in Southeast Asia, specifically in Indonesia. Today, it’s produced in various countries, such as the Philippines and Vietnam.

But what is civet coffee? What makes it unique from other forms of coffee is its unique production method, which is unlike any other coffee you’re familiar with. Here’s what you need to know about this interesting yet tasty coffee.

What is civet coffee?

Civet coffee, also known as kopi luwak, is a coffee made from beans extracted from the droppings of the Asian palm civet. If you’re thinking “ew” — you’re not alone. But hold tight, as the production method is not quite as gross as it sounds. If you’re not familiar with the Asian palm civet, think of it as an animal that’s a mix between a mongoose and a cat. This animal enjoys the flesh of coffee beans, however, its GI tract can’t properly digest the coffee beans. As a result, the entire coffee cherry (the small round fruit that contains coffee beans) emerges whole when the civet defecates.

At this point, you’re likely thinking, “What’s the point of this process?” — a normal response to learning about this interesting process. When the animal eats the coffee cherry, the digestion process undergoes several chemical reactions that change the composition of the bean.

What does civet coffee taste like?

The unique digestive enzymes and processes that occur inside the civet create a unique flavor for this coffee. It is said that civet coffee has a flavor that differs from the traditional coffee you’re likely familiar with. Many people have described the taste as a smoother, less acidic version of coffee. It has a pleasant sweetness to it, with hints of caramel and chocolate (slightly similar to dark roast coffee notes). Civet coffee that comes from different countries may have different tastes, just as coffee beans with different origins will taste different. Civet coffee has a light, pillowy texture that almost “floats in your mouth” for a few seconds before you take a gulp.

A variety of factors besides location can also affect the taste of your civet coffee. For example, the diet of the Asian palm civet plays a role. The seasonal fruits a civet consumes may impact flavor. In addition, differences in digestion processes can affect the proteins in the coffee beans.

How civet coffee is made

How civet coffee is made sounds a bit disgusting, but rest assured, the production process involves sanitary measures. The outer layer of the coffee beans is removed during manufacturing, and the remainder of the beans goes through a cleaning process before being roasted. Through this process, the beans are roasted at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes them completely safe to consume (if you can get passed the initial gross factor).

If you’re concerned about the safety of civet coffee, it’s important to understand that the high-heat process kills any potential bacteria, such as E. coli. In terms of appearance, the final product appears to be just like a regular coffee bean.

The steps below encompass the basic production process of civet coffee:

A palm civet eats a ripe coffee cherry and then a unique digestion/fermentation process occurs. About 24 hours after the civet consumes the coffee, it excretes the beans and farmers collect the droppings. Coffee bean droppings are washed, dried, pounded (skin removal), and then roasted. The final coffee product is one that you can brew just like you would any other form of ground coffee beans.

Consuming civet coffee

Today, consuming civet coffee is considered a luxury in many places. Individuals in China, South Korea, and Japan can order civet coffee at specialty coffee shops. However, this coffee comes at a high price — much higher than you’d expect a typical cup of coffee to be. On average, a cup of civet coffee in Southeast Asian countries could range anywhere from $35 to $80 USD per cup. The production process and farming required, of course, impact the final price per pound of civet coffee.

If you’d like to give civet coffee a chance in the States, chances are it’s going to be difficult to find at your local coffee shop. Brands such as Kaya Kopi sell civet coffee bags that you can have shipped right to your door. Would you be willing to try the exotic, luxury civet coffee?