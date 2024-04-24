 Skip to main content
Try coffee from around the world, delivered to your door every month

Jen Allen
By
We all know of the benefits of coffee drinking so how about treating yourself to some of the world’s best coffee every month? That’s the thinking behind Atlas Coffee Club which is a coffee of the month club that’s curated to provide amazing micro-lot coffees. The subscription box contains more than just delicious coffee and it all costs from just $28 per month depending on the bundle you choose. If that’s grabbed your interest like a delicious cup of Joe should, keep reading as we’re here to tell you all about it.

Why you should sign up for Atlas Coffee Club

Everyone loves exciting mail and parcels and Atlas Coffee Club has tapped into that by providing more than ‘just’ good coffee. Each month, you’ll get a curation of the world’s best single origin coffee, along with a postcard from the country of the month, along with tasting notes and coffee history for each batch. If for some reason you don’t enjoy the coffee, you can get the next one free thanks to Atlas’s Coffee Match Guarantee.

Atlas sources premium single origin coffee from farms around the world, while paying well above fair trade prices for the beans. That means subscribing to the club ensures ethically sustainable farming practices as well as the highest quality coffee every year. Atlas keeps an eye on coffee trends as they develop, so you’re guaranteed some of the best coffee beans around.

All you need to do is select the type of coffee you want, such as ground, whole bean, or even pods. From there, pick your grind type, and roast preference, before picking quantity and how often you want to receive your box. It’s as simple as that. You can pause, skip, or cancel anytime so if you’re heading on vacation, you won’t have to worry about receiving too many deliveries.

Atlas Coffee Club is like a gift to yourself each month but you can also send it to a loved one as a present for all-year round too. Once you’ve signed up, just make sure you have the right coffee cup for the job and you’re all set!

If the idea of great coffee arriving through your door every month sounds good to you (and why wouldn’t it?), sign up for Atlas Coffee Club today. You’re going to love that monthly treat for yourself and it’ll also give you the perfect opportunity to discover something new too.

