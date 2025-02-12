 Skip to main content
See the fancy cocktails this Chicago bar has created for cuffing season

Gorgeous drinks using Earl Grey, home infused vodka, and more

By
Hearts on Fire
Farm Bar

If you’re feeling ambitious this romantic season, why not push the boat out with some really spectacular cocktails? These drinks are from Farm Bar in Chicago, where head bartender Justin Young has been working on a romantic menu incorporating ingredients like house-infused citrus vodka and Earl Grey Tea concentrate.

The menu includes two drinks, with a martini variation called Hearts on Fire — “a drink that warms both body and soul — citrusy, floral, and just the right amount of sweetness. It’s versatile enough to start your evening or end it on a romantic note,” Young says, plus a playful take on the London Fog cocktail called Cuffing Season. “Think of this cocktail as a warm hug in a glass,” Young says. “The combination of Earl Grey, lavender, and gin delivers a soothing complexity, while the creamy oat finish rounds it all out. It’s the perfect drink to embrace the cozy energy of the season and the romance in the air.”

Hearts On Fire

Farm Bar

Ingredients:

  • 1.5oz Citrus Vodka
  • 1.50z Still Rosé
  • 1.5oz Lychee Puree
  • 1.5z Lemon Juice .
  • 25oz Honey Syrup
  • 2 Dash Peach Bitters
  • 2 Drops Rose Water

Method:

  1. Shake, Double Strain, Large Coup
  2. Garnish With Edible Rosebuds And Maybe A Valentine’s Day Card!

Lychee Puree: 2 Cans Lychee+1 Deli Simple Syrup. Blend.

Cuffing Season

Farm Bar

Ingredients:

  • 1.5oz Ch Distillery London Dry Gin
  • 1.5oz Minor Figures Oat Milk
  • 1.5oz Lavender Syrup
  • 1oz Earl Grey Tea Concentrate
  • 3 Dash Lavender Bitter
  • 3 Dash Fee Foam

Method:

  1. Shake, Double Strain, Small Coup
  2. Garnish With Lavender Stalks

Earl Grey Tea Concentrate: 8 Earl Grey Tea Bags Per 1 Deli Of Hot Water.

Lavender Simple:  1 Cup Of Lavender Buds Boiled With 2 Delis Of Simple. Strain.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
