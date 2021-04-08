Here are the Best Methods to Reheat Salmon Leftovers

You pop last night’s leftovers into the microwave. You’re excited to immerse yourself in the flavors of the salmon dish you painstakingly prepared and enjoyed the day before. As you begin to smell the food from the microwave you begin to remember the tenderness of the flavorsome fish flesh from that prior dinner. The microwave beeps and you hungrily grab your sustenance, sit down, ready to repeat the experience. You take a bite … dry and rubbery fish.

Salmon is a incredibly unique fish, bursting with flavor and nutrients. One of the reasons for our obsession with this tasty fish is its classification as an oily fish. Salmon is higher in omega-3 fatty acids than many other fish. Omega-3 fatty acids are incredibly important for brain function, memory, maintaining healthy blood fat levels (lowering triglycerides), and a host of other important functions. So important in fact that it’s recommended to eat a portion of oily fish at least twice a week.

If you’re into weekly meal prep or if you made too much salmon to eat in one sitting, you may have found yourself asking, what is the best way to reheat salmon? Let us help you out with some nifty ways to reheat your oceanic meal.

Best Way to Reheat Salmon in the Oven

While this method takes a little longer, it is the best way to ensure that you preserve the integrity of the salmon flesh when reheating. The secret here is using a low temperature and sticking to the cooking time.

Preheat your oven to 275°F. Squeeze half a lemon or rub a tablespoon of olive oil overtop of your salmon. Fold a piece of baking foil loosely over the salmon. Place the salmon on a baking tray. Bake the salmon for 15 minutes. Check to see if the salmon has heated through to an internal temperature of 145°F. If not, cook for additional 5 minutes. Enjoy!

Best Way to Reheat Salmon in the Microwave

Microwave reheating is infamous for overcooking parts of a dish and undercooking others. It tends to be harsh on delicate meats like salmon; however, the convenience of a microwave cannot be beaten. It’s the most popular appliance for quick and easy reheating. Here lies the secret in reheating salmon in the microwave:

Place salmon in a microwave safe dish or bowl. Use a paper towel or a lid to keep moisture in the container and distribute heat effectively. If your salmon does not have a sauce or if you are not reheating the salmon with other sides like vegetables and rice, you want to ensure that there is sufficient moisture in the container. For dry salmon or if reheating with rice dishes, add a tablespoon of water, lemon juice, sauce, or broth to the container to prevent drying out. Set microwave power to a low setting – 30% or so will do. Microwave for 30 seconds. Remove the salmon, flip, or move with a fork and stir sides like rice and vegetables. Place back in the microwave for an additional 30 seconds.

How to Reheat Smoked Salmon

Smoked salmon is a favorite for kitchens across the globe. Smoking the meat ensures that the salmon’s flavors are preserved while cooking. If you are looking to keep these flavors when reheating the salmon, then this method is the best of the bunch.

Preheat your oven to 325°F. Place the salmon on a baking dish or sheet. Coat with a dash of olive oil or a teaspoon of butter. Warm the salmon for 5 minutes. Check to see if the salmon has warmed. The internal temperature should be around 145°F. Cook for 2-3 minutes extra if the salmon needs further heating. Tuck in right away to enjoy the freshly heated flavors!

