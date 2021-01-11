9 of the Healthiest Microwavable Meals in 2021

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we need bigger freezers to accommodate enough food so that we can make fewer trips to the grocery store. As you’ve been shopping the frozen foods aisle, you’ve probably realized that food companies have really upped their game. If you’ve had the chance to sample some frozen meals, you might have noticed that some of them actually look like their picture on the box. It’s shocking because TV dinners were the originators of the technique catfishing with their profile pics, before that dating app you’re using took the idea and ran with it.

Historically, frozen meals aren’t great for you, but the times they are a-changing. Now you can find a wide array of options that are healthy, taste great, and are filling. All under $5 a pop. As a result, now there are options that won’t leave you spewing in the middle of your running workouts. Check them out below.

Luvo Performance Kitchen Orange Mango Chicken

This Orange Mango Chicken dish from Performance Kitchen by Luvo provides organic ingredients and antibiotic-free chicken while packing in 13 grams of protein. Coming in at 250 calories and with less than 350mg of sodium, if you’re famished after a workout, you won’t have to feel guilty eating two of these.

Evol Gluten Free Smoked Gouda Frozen Mac and Cheese

This Evol Gluten-Free Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese has just as much protein as the Primal Kitchen dish but with no meat! That’s pretty impressive. You’ll have to be okay with more carbs (41g) and fat (21g), but it has way lower sodium (510mg) than pretty much any frozen mac & cheese dish you’ll find out there. Plus, it’s delicious to boot!

Alexia Butternut Squash Frozen Risotto

This butternut squash risotto by Alexia is the sophisticated man’s mac and cheese. We’d recommend this dish as a side to perhaps a salad or some steamed veggies since this package has three servings. One, or maybe even two portions would still qualify this as a healthy meal, but all three would be pushing the boundaries due to the higher sodium levels.

Amy’s Kitchen Frozen Mexican Veggies and Black Beans

Amy’s has made a name for itself when it comes to organic, healthy, pre-packaged meals. This dish of Mexican inspired veggies and black beans in a chipotle cashew sauce is an example of how Amy’s continually strives for creativity. This dish checks all the boxes; only 270 calories, 10 grams of fat, 590mg sodium, and 25% of your daily recommended amount of fiber.

Healthy Choice Italian Chicken Sausage and Peppers Power Bowl

The first ingredient of this Power Bowl by Healthy Choice is cooked Italian chicken sausage, so you know it’s clean, mean, and legit. (Yes, real meat this time!) Roasted bell peppers join the mix along with brown and red rice, red quinoa, black barley, and a dash of sauce and Parmesan. We’re happy to report this meal costs less than an iced latte and is under 300 calories (290) with 16 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber. Bonus: The bowl is biodegradable.

Lean Cuisine Unwrapped Burrito Bowl

Lean Cuisine has been around long enough to see every diet fad die and then be resurrected under a different name. You can’t go wrong with most Lean Cuisine meals if you’re trying to lose weight or just be healthier in general. This unwrapped burrito bowl is no exception. With 24 grams of protein, this is a great after-workout quick meal fix.

Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi Frozen Pasta Bowl

Scott and Jon are two brothers born in Maine whose mission is to create healthy meals under 300 calories with simple ingredients. Hailing from Maine is a big reason why most of their meals contain sustainably sourced shrimp. This shrimp scampi dish is delish and (like all their meals) contains no phosphates or preservatives. If you’re looking for low-cal, high-protein meals that don’t come with a ton of cholesterol, Scott and Jon’s is the way to go.

Morningstar Farms Veggie Classics Frozen Buffalo Wings

Sometimes we need chicken nuggets and/or buffalo wings! Morning Star’s Buffalo Veggie Wings are stupidly simple to microwave, crispy, and breaded, with 13 grams protein and a kick of spice. Best of all, they let us indulge a little without throwing our diets out of whack. Rive wings are only 200 calories and contain 56% less fat than ordinary chicken wings.

Green Giant Frozen Harvest Protein Bowl California Style

Green Giant has always been known for its frozen and canned veggies. But, to keep up with demand, it has thrown its hat into the ring of healthy frozen meals. The brand’s line of protein bowls are a great option if you require a low-fat (8 grams), high-protein (14 grams) meal that’s also vegetarian.

