Adding collagen to your diet can be as easy as noshing popcorn thanks to a new trend of collagen-infused snacks. From coffee creamer to protein bars, oatmeal cups and pre-made meals, men can enjoy the benefits of collagen without taking a supplement or mixing powdered collagen into water (which tastes nasty).

Why would a guy want to take collagen?

Basically, for a man-glow. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, created naturally in the bones, muscles, and skin. It’s got a roundhouse kick of benefits, from promoting healthy skin, hair, nails, bones, and even joint health to keep you running and benching. Since the body makes its own collagen, we can eat more whole foods that promote collagen production (like garlic, tomatoes, egg whites, and berries), but factors such as age, UV exposure, and smoking assist in the natural decline of that production.

So, back to snacks.

Since collagen is having a moment on the wellness and health food scene, it’s being added to tons of snacks that make for tasty ways to increase collagen intake. If you’re curious where collagen comes from, check this quick video from Vital Proteins. Otherwise, know that it’s natural and you should probably be taking it.

So add these to your grocery cart and get your man-glow on:

Note: These snacks and most sources of collagen in general are made with both men and women in mind. (Also remember that most collagen products are derived from animals, so they are not vegan.)

Picnik Unsweetened Collagen Creamer

Grass-fed collagen makes Picnik’s Collagen Creamer stand out from other milks and coffee mixers. Made from a high quality blend of coconut cream, MCT oil, and grass-fed collagen, the taste is similar to creamy half-and-half. It’s dairy-free, soy-free, and has collagen, what else do you need to know? Get it.

SkinnyPop + Collagen Peptides Popcorn

The lower-calorie health popcorn brand SkinnyPop launched SkinnyPop + Collagen Peptides popcorn in September 2019. This wellness twist on popcorn came about a year after SkinnyPop debuted a Protein version. Right now the collagen version isn’t sold online but you can find it in select Whole Foods Markets. A serving is only 140 calories (3 cups), there are no artificial ingredients, and the popcorn is free of gluten, dairy, peanuts, tree nuts, preservatives, and trans fat. SkinnyPop calls it “popcorn you love plus the added benefit of collagen peptides: supporting healthy skin, hair, nails, bone and joint health!”

Natreve Whey Protein Powder

You drink protein powder every day, so knock out your collagen boost at the same time. Natreve’s whey protein powder line contains 25-28 grams of whey protein isolate from New Zealand, plus grass-fed collagen. Natreve is stoked to include collagen in their delicious proteins (literally, the flavors taste like ice cream … better than ice cream!) They use grass-fed collagen because it allows for “the highest of purity and absorption.”

Bonafide Provisions Chicken Bone Broth

Make almost any meal a collagen meal by using Bonafide Provisions’ Chicken Bone Broth. Hearty and rich, this broth is made from organic free-range chicken bones that include frames, backs, wings, and particularly collagen-rich chicken feet. The founder is a Clinical Nutritionist (go figure) and her husband is a chef. They also make a collection of ready-to-enjoy soups with their classic collagen bone broth if that’s more your speed.

Pop + Bottle Vanilla Oat Milk Latte + Collagen

Pop + Bottle’s new Vanilla Oat Milk Latte + Collagen ticks the box for every 2020 functional trend we want in a pre-made coffee. First, it’s good coffee, then no refined sugar, plus oat milk, then a collagen boost. There’s no dairy and only organic ingredients. The hint of sweetness is from dates. The source of collagen is 5 grams of marine collagen with 18 amino acids “for an added glow to hair, skin, & nails.” Cool perk: no refrigeration required.

Grandcestors Colorado Hash

Paleo and Whole 30 approved, this pre-made Colorado Hash meal uses Andouille Sausage Stuffed in collagen casing for a small boost. Will it be as much collagen as some of these other snacks? No. But is it a starting point for guys who are easing into superfoods, adaptogens, and other wellness trends? Yes. The complete meal is 460 calories with 38 grams of protein and consists of turkey andouille sausage, chicken, and sweet potatoes. Manly stuff.

Vital Proteins Collagen Bars

Vital Proteins is known across the health food & supplements field as the collagen brand. The company went from collagen powders to collagen water and now collagen bars. With flavors like Lemon Vanilla, Mint Chocolate, Mixed Berry, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Raspberry Lemon, and Chocolate Almond Sea Salt, each bar contained 12 grams of collagen that has been tested to absorb and digest quickly for “maximum benefits,” says the brand. Plus you’ll be eating 16-17 g of protein and 6-8g of fiber. Yay for glowing skin and healthy poos! Bonus: 4 grams or less of sugar … which is rare for a health bar.

Know Brainer Max Mallow Marshmallows

Bring healthy marshmallows on your next camping trip and secretly dose your buddies with collagen ands watch as your gang gets more beautiful. Know Brainer’s Max Mallow Marshmallows are low carb, zero fat, gluten-free marshmallows made with collagen and MCT oil. These sweet nuggets are keto and diabetic-friendly.

Purely Elizabeth Collagen Protein Oats Cup

Breakfast in a cup is necessary for us sleepy people who never eat before going to work. Purely Elizabeth is helping us out with a sweet vanilla pecan Collagen Protein Oats Cup that includes a NuttZo nut butter squeeze pack (because nut butter is life). Just add water and zap in the microwave for a quick snack with grass-fed collagen, 11g protein, and superfoods like organic quinoa and chia seeds.

Primal Kitchen Collagen Fuel Bars

Indeed, bars are a popular way to get a boost of tasty collagen, and Primal Kitchen is one of the best. Their Collagen Fuel Bars are made with whole and decadent ingredients like unsweetened dark chocolate, pumpkin seeds, and honey. Primal Kitchen added 7.5 grams of bovine collagen peptides in each bar. Nope, you can’t taste the collagen and yep, you’ll probably notice healthier hair, skin, and nails after your first box. Guys who want to keep their hair healthy, take note. Plus 15 grams of protein per serving and no dairy, soy, or gluten.

