What is French Vanilla coffee? The coffee confusion explained

Vanilla is one of my favorite flavors to add to coffee because it’s perfect for any time of the year. Yet, I’m ashamed to admit I spent much of my life thinking vanilla and French Vanilla were the same thing. In reality, the term “French Vanilla” is not just another marketing term—it is a flavor on its own.

Chances are, however, that if I believed this misconception for years, someone out there is in the same boat. That being said, what exactly defines French Vanilla coffee? Here’s everything you’ve wanted to know about this flavor, from the basics of “What is French Vanilla coffee?” to the origins of its name.

What is French Vanilla coffee?

French Vanilla coffee is a flavored coffee with a unique flavor profile, typically made with a special blend of vanilla bean pods or flavored hazelnut syrup. French Vanilla coffee is generally much sweeter than regular vanilla coffee and may have more custard notes. French Vanilla coffee usually refers to a French Vanilla-flavored coffee drink, but it could also refer to flavored coffee before brewing.

What makes French Vanilla coffee different than vanilla coffee is usually one secret ingredient: Hazelnut Syrup. As described by YouTuber “By Eya”, coffee shops use the secret hazelnut syrup to give French Vanilla a rich taste. Some coffee shops may also use similar flavors, such as butterscotch or caramel.

Though you’re probably safe ordering a French Vanilla coffee from a specialty coffee shop, it turns out that some “French Vanilla” claims are, in fact, just marketing phrases designed to make this flavor seem more luxurious than regular vanilla. I’ve found this to be true more so in the case of flavored French Vanilla coffees, which essentially taste the same as just vanilla coffee.

Origins of French Vanilla coffee

The term “French Vanilla” refers not to the origin of the flavor but rather to the way the French make ice cream. The French are known for making vanilla ice cream with an egg-custard base, which makes the flavor richer and the texture creamier. Many people confuse this name, thinking it refers to vanilla beans grown in France. Vanilla is not grown in France; as a bonus fact, vanilla is typically sourced from Mexico or Madagascar.

The origin of the term’ French Vanilla’ also makes sense for French Vanilla coffee, which is typically enhanced with cream or milk to match the creaminess of French Vanilla ice cream.

French vanilla coffee syrup vs. vanilla coffee syrup

If you’re making French Vanilla coffee at home, the easiest way to do so is to locate a French Vanilla coffee syrup. French Vanilla coffee syrups made by top coffee syrup brands such as Monin or Torani have a noticeable difference (in flavor, consistency, and color) compared to traditional vanilla coffee syrup. If you can’t taste a difference between your vanilla coffee syrup and French Vanilla coffee syrup when compared side-by-side, the brand you purchased may also be unaware that these two things are not the same.

As explained in a TikTok video by Danielle (yescoffeenodecaf), regular vanilla syrup has a lighter color and is usually made with vanilla extract for a simple vanilla flavor. In contrast, French Vanilla coffee syrup is typically made with egg yolks to give the vanilla a different, creamier, sweeter, and more custard-like flavor. Visually, French Vanilla coffee syrup appears darker in color, resembling a mix between hazelnut and vanilla. Some also describe French Vanilla coffee flavor as having a slightly nutty taste, which is likely the result of the hazelnut.

Though French Vanilla is usually known as having a sweeter taste than regular Vanilla, you can still find many sugar-free French Vanilla options. Torani’s Sugar-Free French Vanilla syrup is one of my favorites that I pick up on many Target runs.

How to make a French Vanilla coffee

The term “French vanilla coffee” can mean different things to various coffee drinkers. To me, here’s how I’d make a simple French Vanilla coffee at home: