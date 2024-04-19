 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How to brunch like the French with lobster croissant and champagne

Chef Geoffrey Lechantoux at Maison Close shares his insights on lobster and frog legs for brunch.

Hunter Lu
By
Maison Close restaurant dining room.
The dining room of Maison Close. Maison Close

Brunch, that relaxing weekend breakfast of cocktails, omelets, and conversation with friends, is always a great time. But how about brunch with a French twist? Instead of eggs benedict or a spicy shakshuka, why not foie gras or a lobster brunch? We could all use a bit of luxury sometimes.

At Maison Close, this New York-based French restaurant certainly thinks so. With a menu that features everything from frog legs to a rich raclette burger to their popular lobster croissant (think Maine lobster stuffed in fresh croissant; it’s New England meets Paris), you can enjoy a taste of France for brunch. We spoke with Chef Geoffrey Lechantoux at Maison Close to get his insights on the food, drinks, and some lobster breakfast ideas.

Recommended Videos

Brunch with a French twist

side shot of Maison Close burger.
The Burger Maison Close. Beef, raclette cheese, candied onions, chives, homemade mayonnaise. Maison Close

The brunch menu at Maison Close features a laundry list of French classics. From a classic omelet with ham and mushrooms to their popular burger, which features a generous slice of raclette cheese, the food is rich. A prime example is the Escargot à la Bourguignonne, which is served drowned in garlic butter. It’s tasty, but you’ll need the bread that it comes with to cut down the fat.

Related

But for an unconventional brunch choice, Lechantoux recommends a French classic, frog legs. “The origins of our frog legs vary depending on the market, ensuring freshness and quality,” said Lechantoux. “Seared to perfection, they are delicately finished with aromatic tomato and garlic butter, topped off with a splash of zesty lemon juice and a sprinkle of freshly chopped parsley.”

For a drink pairing, there’s much to choose from. “Our signature cocktail, Madame Claude, featuring pear vodka, cucumber, ginger, and rose water served over ice, complements the refreshing flavors of our tuna tartare beautifully,” said Lechantoux. “La Chouchout stands as our most sought-after brunch cocktail, resembling a passion fruit mojito with a unique twist. Made with Barbancourt rhum, passion fruit, and chayote, this flavorful concoction offers a delightful and refreshing experience for our guests.”

The lobster croissant

Closeup of croissant lobster
The Croissant au Homard du Maine. Maison Close

In Lechantoux’s opinion, there’s a simple explanation for why the restaurant’s lobster croissant is so popular. “Our Lobster Croissant is a fusion of two culinary worlds,” explains Lechantoux. “We blend the classic Parisian croissant with our own unique twist on an American lobster roll.”

Instead of butter, the lobster is served with tomato marmalade and house-made mayonnaise. The sauce helps cut some of the richness of the croissant, sourced from Le Fournil in the East Village. The flavor is nice and tangy, with a slight tomato sweetness. And if you’re interested in champagne with your lobster, the Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut at Maison Close is an excellent choice.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Hunter Lu
Hunter Lu
Contributor
Hunter Lu is a New York-based food and features writer, editor, and NYU graduate. His fiction has appeared in The Line…
A guide to the five mother sauces of classical cuisine and their uses
Most sauces comes from these foundational sauces, so you must know how to make them
Sauces and spiced spreads in small jars

Did you know that most sauces come from five foundational sauces known as mother sauces? These mother sauces add moistness, flavor, richness, color, and shine, as well as interest and appetite appeal. These sauce-making techniques are some of the basic skills needed in cooking, and they still need to be combined into finished sauces. Finishing techniques have three elements to them: liquid, thickening agent, and seasoning or flavoring ingredients.

The leading sauces are made of liquid plus a thickening agent. The sauces that are derived from the leading sauce are called small sauces. The small sauces are created by using the leading sauce plus additional flavoring ingredients. The best way to remember the name of each mother sauce is by the acronym BETH V: béchamel, espagnole, tomato, hollandaise, and velouté.
Béchamel sauce

Read more
How to grill filet mignon on a gas grill: Advice from an expert
Time to pull out the grill and grab your favorite cut of meat
Grill barbecue gourmet filet entrecote steaks at summer party

The weather is changing, and your grill beckons. Longer, warmer days beg for full propane tanks and your favorite meats and vegetables thrown atop the flame.

One of the most iconic cuts within the wide world of animal protein is filet mignon. This delicate steak is prized for both its texture and its scarcity. Simply put, there's just not much of it per cow. The tender cut is pulled from the smaller front end of the tenderloin, around the animal's upper midsection. It tends to show up as a round cut, which makes sense as it runs around the cow's spine.
Grilling filet mignon

Read more
How to make a buttery hollandaise sauce like a professional chef
Here's everything you need to know about this mother sauce
Eggs Benedict from Hash Kitchen

As Chef Joey Maggiore of the Arizona Brunch restaurant chain Hash Kitchen said, "Perfecting hollandaise is not necessarily the hardest, but it is a less forgiving sauce. You must pay attention to detail when making hollandaise so that you get the consistency and taste you need for the perfect sauce." Chef Maggiore couldn't be more spot on. Hollandaise is one of the five mother sauces, meaning, it's the base sauce for other, more complex sauces like béarnaise, choron, and maltaise sauces.

Before the technological age of blenders, the old-school method of making the perfect hollandaise sauce took some practice. But now, with technology, there are more foolproof ways to make the mother sauce. We'll cover all those methods, plus give you some of Chef Maggiore's tips and tricks on how to make hollandaise sauce. Also, stick around until the end for an easy hollandaise sauce recipe.
Hollandaise sauce ingredients

Read more