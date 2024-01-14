 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you absolutely need an air fryer, you should get a stainless steel one — here’s why

Don't mess with forever chemicals

Emily Caldwell
By
food in air fryer
Nander / Adobe Stock

2017 was the year of the air fryer — one of the greatest kitchen appliances created. There’s no question that the air fryer is here to stay, offering a fast, healthy, and easy way to cook nearly anything you’d cook in a conventional oven. Cooking in an air fryer requires less time to warm up and cook food than a standard oven and also heats food more evenly.

On the surface, it seems there’s nothing not to love about this exciting kitchen appliance. Unfortunately, the air fryer comes with a few drawbacks such as the chemicals used in the cooking surfaces. When heated during cooking, the chemicals in these surfaces can make their way into your food, leading to potentially dangerous health side effects.  With this in mind, many consumers have switched to healthier pans, such as the popular All-Clad stainless steel cooking pans that are non-toxic.

Recommended Videos

But what about the air fryer? The good news is that many companies are now offering stainless steel air fryers that are non-toxic and free of these potentially harmful chemicals.

air fryer food
Cooking potatoes and carrot sticks with spices in an air fryer Francisco Zeledon / Adobe Stock

Chemicals in air fryer baskets

Most air fryers are made with baskets or shelving that is made from a material known as Teflon. This material is often used on pots, pans, and other cookware too.  This material is often used in cookware products since it offers a great non-stick surface and is stain-repellant. However, Teflon contains hundreds of chemicals known as PFAS. Short for per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, PFAS builds up in the human body over time with repeated exposure and never leaves. Because of this, they’ve been nicknamed “forever chemicals” that cannot break down in the human body or the environment.

Related

Even small doses of PFAS chemicals could lead to some pretty scary health problems, ranging from potential birth defects for babies, and several types of cancers, to endocrine disruption. Despite several studies suggesting concerns about the potential health effects of these forever chemicals, they are still present in the vast majority of cookware on the market today.

When heated at temperatures over 400 degrees Fahrenheit (such as during cooking in the air fryer), forever chemicals slowly make their way into the food and then, into us when we take a bite. But don’t panic yet — we don’t want to give up our air fryer either. That’s why cooking in non-toxic air fryers made of stainless steel is a great option for a smarter, healthier choice.

If you’re looking to reduce your exposure to PFAS chemicals, your best bet is to ditch your air fryer for a stainless steel version. Stainless steel offers a non-stick surface that is equally as effective as Teflon but without the forever chemicals. Stainless steel is classified as a non-reactive material, which means that it will not release any chemicals when heated.

wonder oven air fryer
Wonder Oven / Our Place

Best air fryers free of forever chemicals

Once you’ve chosen to ditch your toxic air fryer for a healthier variety, it’s time to go shopping. Be sure to do your research when browsing air fryer models, as marketing claims can be tricky to decipher. Below are two of the best air fryers currently on the market that offer healthier cooking surfaces, however, many new brands are coming on the market every day.

Our place’s wonder oven

Upon first glance of the Our Place Wonder Oven, you might question if this is a real air fryer or an Easy Bake oven. Despite its youthful and retro look, this unique kitchen appliance is an air fryer, toaster, steamer, and more. The exterior of this air fryer is 100% stainless steel, whereas the interior is made of a stainless steel basket, tray, and rack, alongside a ceramic-coated baking pan. Both the stainless steel components and the ceramic baking pan are entirely free of PFAS. Not only will you feel great about this purchase for your health, but it also comes in six fun colors to jazz up your kitchen counter.

Gourmia digital air fryer oven

Gourmia’s digital air fryer ovenis another great option on the market, especially if you’re looking for something a bit more sophisticated in appearance than our place option. This air fryer is made from safe stainless steel, and notes that it does not use any Teflon in any part of the appliance. Plus, the option for the French door variety makes it easier to cook more food at once.

Water runs over the basket of an air fryer
The Kitchn

Cooking on healthier surfaces

Ditching your perfectly working air fryer probably seems wrong — but it’s for a good cause. Limiting your exposure to forever chemicals by switching to a stainless steel air fryer can help protect your health. If you’re someone who uses your air fryer weekly or even daily, consider this an especially important action for the health of you and your family.

Editors' Recommendations

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a full-time freelance writer with a focus on health, medical, food, fitness, and nutrition topics. She holds a B.S…
Our honest review of Souper Cubes, the Shark Tank product you need in your life
Souper cubes aren't just for freezing food
Souper cubes

If you're like the rest of America, you enjoy watching Shark Tank from time to time. Sitting comfortably on your couch, contributing your two cents about whether a product or business is a good idea or a ridiculous one, whether or not it will receive an offer, and at what price. It's a great show, to be sure, but over the last 15 seasons, we've seen some great ideas get heart-wrenchingly squashed, and some ridiculous products and businesses inexplicably launch into giant success. But when Souper Cubes creators Jake and Michelle Sendowski went on the show in 2020, everyone - both in the tank and on their couches at home - instantly agreed that the product was a winner.

What are Souper Cubes?
Souper Cubes are portioned freezer trays that allow you to freeze perfectly sized servings of just about any food you can think of. They come in a wide range of colors and sizes, including two tablespoons, half cup, one cup, and two cups, and are made from 100% food-grade silicone. They're extremely durable, easy to use, and safe for both the oven and the dishwasher.

Read more
10 great reasons you should do Dry January this year
Dry January can be tough, but with these tips and tricks, getting through the month alcohol-free should be a breeze
Day drinking

When the New Year rolls around, many people see it as a perfect time to reset and refresh. Particularly after the rich and festive meals during the holidays, many people make New Year’s resolutions to start eating healthier and exercising regularly, for example.
The holidays are also a time when many of us enjoy (more than) our fair share of alcoholic beverages. Between holiday parties, happy hours, spiked eggnog, all those festive cocktails, and countless bottles of Christmas wine, you may feel like your liver needs a bit of a break. Dry January was designed for precisely this purpose -- to encourage people to abstain from alcohol for the entire month, to restore their physical health and their healthy relationship with alcohol.
If you’ve never participated in Dry January before, you may think it downright daunting or completely unnecessary. But you may be surprised at just how beneficial and easy it can be with a little discipline, flexibility, and planning. So, if you’re looking for a fresh way to boost your health in 2023, keep reading for our Dry January tips.

What is Dry January?
Dry January was started in 2013 by a British organization called Alcohol Change UK. Dry January aims to help adults improve their health and reset their relationship with drinking by challenging them to abstain from alcohol throughout the entire month of January.
What began as a simple initiative now has blossomed into a movement with a robust app and a host of supportive resources online, helping participants stick with their goals and stay sober for the 31-day challenge. There are also many non-alcoholic beverage companies with zero-proof options, giving Dry January participants alternatives for social, ritualistic, and flavor substitutes for their favorite alcoholic beverages.

Read more
Do these 4 things to make a busy bartender like you more
Your bartender will love our tips, trust us
Person pouring a line of shots in a bar

As someone who has been both a professional writer for more than a decade and a professional bartender (among other things) for even longer than that, I find myself in a curiously ideal situation to be able to share some feedback on what life is like from behind the bar looking out. Although most of my writing has been related to my lifelong love for all things automotive, as New Year's Eve approaches, I feel compelled to offer up some advice to the general public to simultaneously help you enjoy your night out — and (hopefully) help my fellow bartenders as well.

New Year's Eve, along with the night before Thanksgiving and St. Patrick's Day (with an honorable mention to Cinco de Mayo), round out the podium of most irritating nights to work behind a bar. These days, in particular, are essentially one long, continuous amateur hour when novice socialites make silly faux pas that can easily be avoided with just a little bit of tact and common sense. With that said, here are four basic tenets to take with you while you're counting down to watch the ball drop, or just going out on the town to a crowded bar.

Read more