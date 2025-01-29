Can coffee cause bloating? Here’s what you need to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents Can coffee cause bloating? Additives in coffee What to do if coffee bloats you

As a longtime coffeeholic, I’ve experienced my fair share of digestive stress after drinking coffee. I’ve often wondered, “Can coffee cause bloating?” Yet, I almost want to ignore the answer. While I will never give up drinking coffee, regardless of how much it bloats me, learning about the topic has raised my awareness and made it easier for me to adjust my coffee-drinking habits. If you’ve felt bloated after your morning cup of joe, you’ll want to understand how coffee can affect your digestive system.

Can coffee cause bloating?

According to Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LD, a registered dietitian based in Charleston, South Carolina, “Coffee can sometimes cause bloating, especially for individuals with sensitive stomachs. This is because coffee is acidic and may stimulate the production of stomach acid, potentially leading to discomfort or digestion issues like bloating.” Coffee can also cause irritation to the lining of the small intestine and stomach, leaving you with other symptoms that accompany bloating, such as gas or abdominal pain.

However, since coffee is a natural diuretic, some people may find consuming coffee actually improves bloating by reducing water weight. Yet, for some sensitive to the acidic nature of coffee, bloating could worsen.

Other reasons coffee can cause bloating

The acidity in coffee is a major contributing factor to bloating for many people. However, coffee bloat may also be caused by overstimulation of the digestive tract. Coffee acts as a natural laxative, which can cause distress in your system and contribute to worsened bloating. This, combined with the effects of caffeine, such as slowed digestion and increased cortisol and adrenaline levels, contributes to digestive distress for some coffee drinkers.

Additives in coffee

Black coffee itself can certainly cause bloating in people with sensitive stomachs. Yet, for those who don’t drink black coffee, it’s essential to acknowledge the bloat could be caused by the many additives found in coffee products. Dairy-based milk and cream added to coffee soften the taste, adding a touch of smoothness to your cup, yet an estimated 68% of the world’s population may have trouble digesting lactose. This poses the question of whether the coffee is causing bloating or the added cream is the culprit.

Do you add sugar or sweetener to your coffee and the cream? Again, this could contribute to bloating, too. Zero or low-calorie sugar alternatives or sugar alcohols like sorbitol or maltitol keep the sugar in your coffee to a minimum but are also known to cause digestive distress. Additionally, coffee products such as ready-to-drink canned coffees are more popular than ever before. While there are various clean products on the market, it’s still important to pay attention to their labels.

What to do if coffee bloats you

It can be a tough pill to swallow once you realize your morning coffee is bloating you. No one wants to be bloated, but at the same time, most coffee lovers aren’t going to ditch their cups without a fight. It might not be possible to avoid coffee bloat altogether without giving it up, but I have found some things that make a difference.

The most straightforward change you can implement is switching to low-acid coffee, which is generally gentler on the stomach. Low-acid coffee has a higher pH level than regular coffee, causing less distress on your stomach after drinking it. Anyone who suffers from any GI condition, from IBS to acid reflux, should consider the easy switch to low-acid coffee. Vita Cup and Volcanica are two of my favorite low-acid coffee brands, but dozens are on the market. If you want a cold coffee, opt for a cold brew coffee as an alternative to iced coffee or an iced Americano as a lower-acid choice. In general, dark roast and espresso roast coffees contain less acid than lighter or medium roast coffee.

Switching to low-acid coffee can make a big difference in bloating, but you should also consider the quantity of coffee you consume. To manage bloating, it’s best to stick to one or two cups of coffee, condensed in the morning, rather than sipping on it all day (I know this is tough — trust me). If coffee still bloats you, I strongly urge you to closely examine the type of creamer and sugar you add to your coffee. It may not be the coffee that bloats you, but the ingredients you mix in. If you’re not used to drinking black coffee, I recommend slowly reducing your cream and sugar portions to adapt your taste buds over time. Dropping these coffee mix-ins cold turkey is rough if you’re not acclimated to the bitterness of black coffee.

Manaker suggests Teapigs Lemon & Ginger tea as a healthy alternative for those who can break away from drinking coffee. This tea has naturally occurring caffeine for a boost of energy instead of coffee, yet it is gentle and soothing on the digestive system and can help reduce bloating.