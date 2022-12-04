 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The secret to tasty, crispy bacon is something you already have in your pantry

When cooking bacon, always use this technique

Lindsay Parrill
By

It’s pretty universally agreed that bacon is delicious. There are very few dishes (if any?) that can’t be improved by a few crispy, savory, meaty slices of this porky treat. Slip a few pieces into a sandwich, crumble them up and sprinkle over salad for a noticeable improvement. Dip the stuff in chocolate, for crying out loud. We’ll take it any way we can get it. Even the grease it leaves behind is something of a magical ingredient in and of itself. There’s no denying that bacon is wonderful. A true gift. But what if we told you that there’s a secret to even tastier, crispier bacon? Impossible, you may say. And yet, it’s true. And the secret weapon is something we guarantee you have in your cupboard at this very moment. Plain ol’ fashioned all-purpose flour.

flour.
Pexels

By cooking bacon that has been dredged in flour first, you’re doing a few things to help improve both its flavor and texture. Firstly, the coating of flour will help dry the bacon and absorb excess moisture, which is one of the keys of properly browned meats. Flour also provides a protective coating, helping to keep the bacon from overcooking. Another added perk of flouring first is that the flour will weigh the bacon down so that it fries flat and won’t curl up on you, which can be terribly annoying when you’re trying to get that perfect breakfast-in-bed shot for Instagram.

In the end, with this simple step, you’ll have evenly cooked, crispy, picture-perfect bacon with a hint of deep-fried indulgence.

frying bacon

Crispy bacon tips and tricks

  • Even if you’re gluten-intolerant, you can enjoy perfectly crispy bacon as well. Different flours will provide different results, which is something you’re probably familiar with if you’re used to cooking with gluten-free ingredients. Cornstarch will work very well here; just be sure to shake off the excess before cooking, as it tends to stick pretty aggressively. Rice flour also works very well.
  • This method works both when pan-frying bacon and baking it in the oven!
  • For even crispier bacon, coat it in flour the night before and leave it to rest in the refrigerator overnight.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
These are the 25 best restaurants in America right now
Image of quality food
How to cook: 10 cooking skills everyone should have mastered by 30
how to chop onions the right way chopping 2
These are the 5 best plant-based protein sources for your meatless meals
Tofu brick.
Beurre Monté: The 2-ingredient sauce you never knew you needed
beurre monte recipe
This Guinness braised short ribs recipe is the ultimate comfort food
guiness braised short ribs recipe guinness 1 3
Maple syrup is the tasty ingredient your fall cocktails have been missing
A jar of fresh maple syrup.
5 Thanksgiving turkey alternatives if poultry isn’t your thing
thanksgiving turkey alternatives fancy dinner table setting
This chart shows dairy milk has a massive impact on the environment
three spotted cows standing in a grassy field
Embrace the health benefits of CBD: Our top product picks
CBD cream.
How to make some very tasty, very autumnal tacos, according to a pro chef
Fall tempura tacos from Damian in Los Angeles.
This Thanksgiving, serve up a pumpkin spice…martini?
how to make a pumpkin spice martini 1
Level up your drinks: These amazing spirits belong on every bar cart
An assortment of liquor bottles on shelves
Miller Lite has a Christmas tree keg stand for sale (because of course it does)
miller lite christmas tree keg stand 313338650 10160112916112381 5481054051366948622 n