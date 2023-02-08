Valentine's Day desserts: On the sexiest day of the year, try dipping something new in chocolate

Strawberries are known for their sex appeal. There isn’t a single romantic cliche that doesn’t somehow involve these ripe, juicy, sinfully sweet little fruits. The reasons are obvious — the siren call of their sultry red color, their pleasurably sweet taste, and their slightly phallic imagery after being bitten. It’s enough to make even the tamest eater blush. Because of these reasons, of course, strawberries — particularly those dipped in chocolate — have long been associated with the sexiest of all holidays, Valentine’s Day. And while we aren’t here to shame the classics, we do want to point out that there may perhaps be some even sexier fruits that are often overlooked when it comes to those chocolate-covered pleasures, and, dare we say, activities.

Valentine’s Day strawberry alternatives

Figs, for example, are arguably even more provocative than strawberries in their aesthetic, texture, and alluring sweetness. These sensually soft little treats burst in the mouth, flaunting their ripeness and intriguing crunch. Dip them in velvety chocolate, and their seduction is complete.

Of course, there’s also something to be said for the sticky, messy sweetness of an orange, or the firm, ripened burst of a cherry. Even the tender, juicy flesh of a sweet melon will hold up beautifully to a dip in warm chocolate. And if subtlety isn’t your game, there are other obviously symbolic fruits out there. We’re looking at you, bananas.

So for your Valentine’s day desserts this year, mix up your old routine a bit, and try taking another fruit (or two) for a warm, chocolate dip. After all, what’s Valentine’s Day without a little experimentation? Just remember to lay down a sheet…parchment paper. We mean parchment paper.

Chocolate dipped figs recipe

(From Momsdish)

Ingredients:

2 pounds fresh figs

1/2 cup chocolate chips

1 teaspoon coconut oil

1/4 each your topping of choice (crushed pistachios, coconut flakes, sea salt, chia seeds, etc.)

Method:

In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the chocolate chips and coconut oil in 20 second intervals, until mixture is smooth. Cut figs into halves and dip each half into the chocolate mixture. Place onto a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and sprinkle on the garnish of your choice while chocolate is still wet. Refrigerate until chocolate has set. Serve and enjoy.

