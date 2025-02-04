 Skip to main content
Set out to impress with these classy Valentine’s Day cocktails

Raise a glass with these romantic drink options

By
Valentine's Day heart decorations.
Unsplash

With February already arrived, now is the time to start thinking about your Valentine’s Day celebrations. If you’re planning to spend a day with a special someone, or if you’d rather have a fun evening with friends, then in any case some special drinks are always welcome. These classic and classy cocktail options have tried and tested flavors but a little twist of something special to celebrate the occasion.

Bruichladdich’s ‘Not Your Classic’ Manhattan

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie
  • 1 oz Sweet Red Vermouth
  • 2 dashes Aromatic Bitters
  • Cherry for Garnish

Instructions:

  1. Add whisky, sweet vermouth, and bitters to a mixing glass with ice.
  2. Stir until well combined and chilled.
  3. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.
  4. Garnish with a cherry.
The Botanist Gin Clover Club

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz The Botanist
  • 0.5 oz Lemon Juice, Freshly Squeezed
  • 0.5 oz Raspberry Syrup
  • 1 Egg White
  • Raspberries

Instructions:

  1. Add The Botanist, lemon juice, raspberry syrup, and egg white into a shaker and shake vigorously for five seconds.
  2. Add ice and shake until well-chilled, approximately ten seconds.
  3. Strain into a child cocktail glass.
  4. Garnish with three speared raspberries.

Mount Gay’s Strawberry Feels

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients:

  • 2oz XO
  • .25 oz Simple Syrup
  • 2 Strawberries (de-stemmed and halved)
  • 2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Instructions:

  1. Add simple syrup and strawberries to mixing glass.
  2. Gently muddle to break down strawberries and infuse.
  3. Add rum, bitters and ice.
  4. Stir and fin strain over big cube in rocks glass.
  5. Garnish with orange peel or strawberry on the glass.

Bardstown Bourbon Hibiscus Gimlet

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients:

  • .75 oz Freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 dash of angostura bitters
  • .25 oz Barrow’s Ginger Liquor
  • 1.5 oz Bardstown Bourbon Fusion Series
  • To taste: Hibiscus tea simple syrup
    • 4 bags of hibiscus tea
    • .75 cup white sugar
    • 2 cups of water
    • Add all ingredients to a pot, cook until sugar is dissolved, and tea has steeped. Remove tea bags. Let cool.

Instructions:

  1. Shake
  2. Garnish: Rosemary sprig and a sprinkle of salt

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
