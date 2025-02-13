Taste the flavors of love with tequila Valentine’s Day cocktails

Chalk up another one for the tequila celebration this Valentine’s Day: the brand Casamigos has its own selection of romantic recipes to share, including a delicious and refreshing strawberry basil margarita, a twist on the ever popular espresso martini, and a drink featuring stunning rose petal ice blocks which add a gorgeous elevated note to any cocktail.
Spicy Strawberry Basil Margarita
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz. Casamigos Reposado or Casamigos Blanco Tequila
- .75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
- .75 oz. Strawberry Purée
- 4 Basil Leaves
- 2 Serrano Slices or 2 Dashes Firewater Bitters
- ½ Thick Rim Equal Parts Salt/Sugar/Tajín
- Garnish: Large Basil Leaf and Serrano Slice
Method:
Wet ½ rim of a small rocks glass with lime wheel or wedge and dip into salt mixture. Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Muddle fruit/herbs. Add ice, shake vigorously and fine strain into rimmed rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish.
Casamigas Espresso Martini
Ingredients
- 1 oz. Casamigas Jalapeño Tequila
- .75 oz. Freshly Brewed Espresso
- 1 oz. Licor 43®
- .75 oz. Coffee Liqueur
- 4 Dashes Chocolate Bitters
- Garnish: Cocoa Dusting and Red Edible Flower
Method:
Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Dry shake for 4-6 seconds. Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into a chilled martini or coupe glass and garnish.
Casa Rosé
Ingredients
- 1 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila
- .75 oz. Giffard® Pamplemousses Rose Pink Grapefruit Liqueur
- 3 oz. French Dry Rosé
- 4 Sprays Rose Water Spritz
- Garnish Large Block Ice with Dried Organic Rose Petals*
Method:
Combine all ingredients, except rose water, into tin shaker. Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into a large wine glass. Add large block ice with dried organic rose petals, then apply 4 sprays of rose water from atomizer over top of rose petal block ice. As the ice block melts, the rose petals will fill the glass.
*To create Rose Petal Ice Blocks – Fill 2″ x 2″ ice cube molds halfway with filtered water and allow 2 hours to freeze. Then add a layer of dried organic rose petals over each cube and pour filtered water to the top of each mold. Let freeze for a minimum of 4 hours, preferably overnight. Then serve.