 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Taste the flavors of love with tequila Valentine’s Day cocktails

With flavors of strawberry, coffee, and stunning rose petal ice

By
Casamigas Espresso Martini
Casamigos

Chalk up another one for the tequila celebration this Valentine’s Day: the brand Casamigos has its own selection of romantic recipes to share, including a delicious and refreshing strawberry basil margarita, a twist on the ever popular espresso martini, and a drink featuring stunning rose petal ice blocks which add a gorgeous elevated note to any cocktail.

Spicy Strawberry Basil Margarita

Casamigos

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz. Casamigos Reposado or Casamigos Blanco Tequila
  • .75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
  • .75 oz. Strawberry Purée
  • 4 Basil Leaves
  • 2 Serrano Slices or 2 Dashes Firewater Bitters
  • ½ Thick Rim Equal Parts Salt/Sugar/Tajín
  • Garnish: Large Basil Leaf and Serrano Slice

Method:

Recommended Videos

Wet ½ rim of a small rocks glass with lime wheel or wedge and dip into salt mixture. Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Muddle fruit/herbs. Add ice, shake vigorously and fine strain into rimmed rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish.

Related

Casamigas Espresso Martini

Casamigas Espresso Martini
Casamigos

Ingredients

  • 1 oz. Casamigas Jalapeño Tequila
  • .75 oz. Freshly Brewed Espresso
  • 1 oz. Licor 43®
  • .75 oz. Coffee Liqueur
  • 4 Dashes Chocolate Bitters
  • Garnish: Cocoa Dusting and Red Edible Flower

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Dry shake for 4-6 seconds. Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into a chilled martini or coupe glass and garnish.

Casa Rosé

Casamigos

Ingredients

  • 1 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila
  • .75 oz. Giffard® Pamplemousses Rose Pink Grapefruit Liqueur
  • 3 oz. French Dry Rosé
  • 4 Sprays Rose Water Spritz
  • Garnish Large Block Ice with Dried Organic Rose Petals*

Method:

Combine all ingredients, except rose water, into tin shaker. Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into a large wine glass. Add large block ice with dried organic rose petals, then apply 4 sprays of rose water from atomizer over top of rose petal block ice. As the ice block melts, the rose petals will fill the glass.

*To create Rose Petal Ice Blocks – Fill 2″ x 2″ ice cube molds halfway with filtered water and allow 2 hours to freeze. Then add a layer of dried organic rose petals over each cube and pour filtered water to the top of each mold. Let freeze for a minimum of 4 hours, preferably overnight. Then serve.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Add a touch of agave to your Valentine’s celebrations with these tequila cocktails
Shake up Valentine's Day with these tequila drinks
Tequila CAZADORES

When you imagine romantic drinks for Valentine's Day, you might assume that you'd opt for wine or Champagne. But the object of your affection might appreciate a delicious cocktail, even including an ingredient like tequila. The drinks from Tequila Cazadores are perfect for that, balancing well-known and well-loved flavors like tequila and lime with more unusual ingredients like prickly pear, cranberry, and lychee.  These cocktails from brand ambassador Manny Hinojosa use the flavors of tequila to create bold, tasty drinks that retain a romantic and classy air.
Rosita Crafted by Manny Hinojosa

Ingredients:

Read more
Set an air of romance with these Valentine’s Day cocktails
Love is in the air
Belle de Brillet

With Valentine's Day falling this week, you might be looking for an excuse to make some romantic themed drinks. And here we have a selection of recipes for you, perfect for the season of love.
Cointreau Pink Margarita

Ingredients:

Read more
1800 Tequila is collaborating with artist Mr. Flower Fantastic to make a sneaker-inspired decanter
1800 Tequila is collaborating with an artist for a one-one-a-kind decanter
1800 Tequila

If you're an avid spirits drinker, there's a chance you have a decanter on your bar cart for whiskey, rum, or tequila. But it's likely that the decanter itself isn't very remarkable since it's just a vessel to hold your favorite spirit. 1800 Tequila thinks that's a shame. That's why they collaborated with an artist to create a truly unique, memorable spirits decanter.
Mr. Flower Fantastic x 1800 Tequila Sneaker Decanter

1800 Tequila is one of the world's most well-known and awarded tequila brands. It's no surprise that it has decided to collaborate with famed floral artist Mr. Flower Fantastic to create a limited-edition streetwear-inspired decanter.

Read more