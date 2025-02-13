Taste the flavors of love with tequila Valentine’s Day cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Spicy Strawberry Basil Margarita Casamigas Espresso Martini Casa Rosé

Chalk up another one for the tequila celebration this Valentine’s Day: the brand Casamigos has its own selection of romantic recipes to share, including a delicious and refreshing strawberry basil margarita, a twist on the ever popular espresso martini, and a drink featuring stunning rose petal ice blocks which add a gorgeous elevated note to any cocktail.

Spicy Strawberry Basil Margarita

Ingredients

1.5 oz. Casamigos Reposado or Casamigos Blanco Tequila

.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.75 oz. Strawberry Purée

4 Basil Leaves

2 Serrano Slices or 2 Dashes Firewater Bitters

½ Thick Rim Equal Parts Salt/Sugar/Tajín

Garnish: Large Basil Leaf and Serrano Slice

Method:

Wet ½ rim of a small rocks glass with lime wheel or wedge and dip into salt mixture. Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Muddle fruit/herbs. Add ice, shake vigorously and fine strain into rimmed rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish.

Casamigas Espresso Martini

Ingredients

1 oz. Casamigas Jalapeño Tequila

.75 oz. Freshly Brewed Espresso

1 oz. Licor 43®

.75 oz. Coffee Liqueur

4 Dashes Chocolate Bitters

Garnish: Cocoa Dusting and Red Edible Flower

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Dry shake for 4-6 seconds. Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into a chilled martini or coupe glass and garnish.

Casa Rosé

Ingredients

1 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

.75 oz. Giffard® Pamplemousses Rose Pink Grapefruit Liqueur

3 oz. French Dry Rosé

4 Sprays Rose Water Spritz

Garnish Large Block Ice with Dried Organic Rose Petals*

Method:

Combine all ingredients, except rose water, into tin shaker. Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into a large wine glass. Add large block ice with dried organic rose petals, then apply 4 sprays of rose water from atomizer over top of rose petal block ice. As the ice block melts, the rose petals will fill the glass.

*To create Rose Petal Ice Blocks – Fill 2″ x 2″ ice cube molds halfway with filtered water and allow 2 hours to freeze. Then add a layer of dried organic rose petals over each cube and pour filtered water to the top of each mold. Let freeze for a minimum of 4 hours, preferably overnight. Then serve.