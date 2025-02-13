Get in the romantic spirit with cocktails featuring high-end tequila

Table of Contents Table of Contents Sparkling Cristalino Prickled Pink Milagro Spiced Hot Chocolate

This Valentine’s Day, the spirit of choice for cocktail fans seems to be tequila. With its increasing emphasis on high quality ingredients and traditional methods, tequila has come out of the shadows to be one of the most popular spirits for mixing in recent years, offering plenty of opportunities for experimentation with cocktails.

The brand Milagro has suggestions for romantic tequila cocktails, featuring classic romantic ingredients from Champagne to hot chocolate.

Sparkling Cristalino

Ingredients:

2 parts Milagro Cristalino

10 parts Champagne

1⁄2 part Cointreau

Grapefruit peel to garnish

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a champagne flute to combine and garnish with grapefruit peel. Nothing says I love you like champagne, and adding Milagro Tequila is the perfect way to spice up your date night.

Prickled Pink

Ingredients:

4 parts Milagro Silver

2 part fresh lime juice

4 parts pink agua de tuna* Peel and roughly chop 5 prickly pears (green and/or red), add to a blender and puree until smooth. Pour through a fine mesh strainer to remove the seeds and pulp.

1 ½ part agave nectar or simple syrup

2 lime wheel

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker with ice. Shake vigorously, pour into a rocks glass with fresh ice and garnish with a lime wheel. This cocktail is perfect if you’re prickled pink with your significant other, a drink that is just as special as them.

Milagro Spiced Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

3 parts Milagro Reposado Tequila

6 parts Taza Guajillo Chili Chocolate

Heavy Cream

2 Pinches Chili Powder

Chocolate Shavings

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a mug and stir. Top with whipped cream and chili chocolate shavings. Milagro’s 100% blue agave profile pairs wonderfully for a cozy date night that is both sweet with chocolate and spicy with a hint of chili.