Add a touch of agave to your Valentine’s celebrations with these tequila cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Rosita Crafted by Manny Hinojosa Prickly Pear & Agave Margarita Crafted by Manny Hinojosa Cranberry Smash Crafted by Manny Hinojosa

When you imagine romantic drinks for Valentine’s Day, you might assume that you’d opt for wine or Champagne. But the object of your affection might appreciate a delicious cocktail, even including an ingredient like tequila. The drinks from Tequila Cazadores are perfect for that, balancing well-known and well-loved flavors like tequila and lime with more unusual ingredients like prickly pear, cranberry, and lychee. These cocktails from brand ambassador Manny Hinojosa use the flavors of tequila to create bold, tasty drinks that retain a romantic and classy air.

Rosita Crafted by Manny Hinojosa

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Tequila CAZADORES Blanco (Made with 100% Blue Weber Agave)

1 oz. Lychee Puree

½ oz. Rose Water

½ oz. Agave Syrup

2 oz. Sparkling Wine

Method: In a cocktail shaker with ice combine all the ingredients except sparkling wine, shake vigorously and serve in a chilled cocktail glass, top with sparkling wine.

Prickly Pear & Agave Margarita Crafted by Manny Hinojosa

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Tequila CAZADORES Blanco (Made with 100% Blue Weber Agave)

¼ oz. St. Germain

1 oz. lime juice

¾ oz. agave nectar

1 oz. Fresh Prickly Pear Puree

Manny’s Salt Rim

Method:

In a mixing glass, add all the ingredients with ice, shake and serve on the rocks (salt rim optional). Garnish with a lime wedge.

Cranberry Smash Crafted by Manny Hinojosa

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Tequila CAZADORES Blanco (Made with 100% Blue Weber Agave)

½ oz. Disaronno

1 oz. Cranberry Puree

1 sprig of Fresh Mint

½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz. Simple Syrup

2 oz. Cranberry Juice

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, combine all the ingredients with ice and shake vigorously. Serve over ice, and garnish with a lime twist and cranberry.