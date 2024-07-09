 Skip to main content
The best Cachaça you can get: Our top picks

Make it a Cachaça filled summer

Cachaca
Similar to rum, cachaça is a distilled spirit made from sugarcane. It bears a close resemblance to the other well-known sugarcane-base spirit, but a few glaring things differentiate it from the likes of Bacardi and Havana Club.

Like cognac or tequila, cachaça has a specific geographic designation. Before anything else, to be called a cachaça, it must be produced in Brazil. It also must have an ABV of at least 38% and a maximum of 48%. It’s so similar to rum that before 2013, some cachaça-producers even labeled it as “Brazilian rum.” Now, it has its designation, and while similar to rum, it’s rum.

That being said, if you enjoy rum (specifically rhum Agricole), you’ll probably like cachaça. Like rum, its aromas and flavors vary based on the techniques used to make it and the amount of time it spends again. Unaged, artisanal cachaça might have a funkier, borderline barnyard aroma along with vanilla and other flavors we normally associate with rum. Aged cachaça, like rum, gains caramel, vanilla, oak, and other flavors from the maturation process.

The best cachaças

Cachaca
istock

Now that you’ve learned a little bit about Brazil’s national spirit (that isn’t rum), it’s time to find some to drink. And while this timeless spirit has been made for countless years in the South American country and was historically mostly only imbibed in the country, it’s gained in popularity in the last decade-plus.

What does this mean for you? Well, there are myriad cachaça brands available for you to try. Fear not; we aren’t giving you any homework. You don’t have to find these sugarcane-based gems. We did the work (drinking) for you. Keep scrolling to see five of our favorite cachaças to drink this summer and the rest of the year.

Leblon Cachaça

Leblon Cachaça
Leblon

If you’re new to cachaça, a great bottle to add to your bar cart is Leblon. This ultra-premium cachaça was rested in cognac casks. The result is a sippable, complex cachaça that begins with a nose of sweet sugarcane, sweet corn, vanilla, and a bit of mysterious funk that draws you in for more. Sipping it reveals notes of fresh-cut grass, sugarcane sweetness, cracked black pepper, vanilla, and light oak.

Avua Cachaça Amburana

Avua Amburana
Avua

This special cachaça is matured for as long as two full years in Amburana casks, a wood only found in Latin America. The result is a complex, unique spirit that you won’t soon forget. On the nose, you’ll find sweet sugarcane, gentle spices, and wood. The palate is a mix of sugarcane, citrus peels, cracked black pepper, caramel licorice, wood, and a light funk that leaves you craving more.

Agua Luca Cachaça

Agua Luca Cachaça
Agua Luca

This exceptional cachaça is made from hand-cut sugarcane and filtered a whopping twelve times. It’s 80-proof and unaged. The result is a memorable cachaça that begins with aromas of candied nuts, sugarcane juice, light fruit, and vanilla. It moves into a palate of light funk, sugarcane, vanilla, and light tropical fruit. This tremendous cachaça should find a spot on your home bar for mixing into caipirinhas and other mixed drinks.

Pitú Cachaça

Pitú Cachaça
Pitú

If you’re looking for an inexpensive, no-frills, mixing cachaça, look no further than Pitú Cachaça. Made from fresh-cut sugarcane, there’s nothing overly exciting about Pitú. It’s very cheap and easily mixable into a classic caipirinha. If you do sip it neat, you’ll find aromas of sweet corn, vanilla, cracked black pepper, and grassy funk. The palate is filled with more corn sweetness, sugarcane, grass, and fruit. It’s reminiscent of a value tequila.

Novo Fogo Silver Cachaça

Novo Fogo Silver Cachaça
Novo Fogo

When it comes to cachaças available in the US, there are none more well-known than Novo Fogo. While you can’t go wrong with any of its offerings, we suggest starting with its Novo Fogo Silver Cachaça. Made with organic sugarcane, this un-aged cachaça is known for its nose of tropical fruits, bananas, floral notes, and sugarcane. Sipping it reveals notes of cracked black pepper, sugary sweetness, vanilla, tropical fruits, and sea salt.

Bottom line

Cachaca caipirinha cocktail
Paulo Leandro Souza De Vilela Pinto

Like rum, tequila, and mezcal, there are aged cachaças available. But if you truly want to experience this traditional Brazilian spirit, you’ll enjoy it as unaged as possible. You’ll notice the light funk and classic rum-like flavors and aromas. Sip it neat or on the rocks to immerse yourself in its complexity. Once you’ve done that and you’ve become acquainted with cachaça, make a caipirinha or two. The national drink of Brazil, the caipirinha is similar to the daiquiri with sugar, lime juice, and cachaça (instead of rum).

