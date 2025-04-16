 Skip to main content
If you’ve ever wanted to try world whisky, Hatozaki has the expression for you

Start your world whisky journey with Hatozaki Triple Cask Reserve

Hatozaki
Hatozaki

Located on the southern coast of Japan, Hatozaki Whisky is a world whisky brand crafted by fourth-generation Master Distiller & Blender Kimio Yonezawa at the Kaikyō Distillery. It’s already well-known for its Hatozaki Finest Whisky and Hatozaki Small Batch Whisky. But now it’s set to launch Hatozaki Triple Cask Reserve.

Hatozaki Triple Cask Reserve

Hatozaki
Hatozaki

This whisky gets its name because this blend of whiskies is first matured in ex-bourbon barrels and ex-sherry casks before finishing in Umeshu plum liqueur barrels for another six months.

According to the brand, this results in a complex, multi-layered 92-proof whisky with a nose of spicy oak, black tea, orange peels, dried apricots, and toasted vanilla beans. Sipping it reveals hints of candied orange peels, oaky wood, and fruity plum. The brand also says that it’s “round, subtle, delicately sweet”.

“Finishing a whisky in Umeshu plum liqueur barrels is rare in the whisky world, and I wanted to explore how the flavorful plum liqueur influence would transform the blend,” says Kimio Yonezawa.

“The intense plum aromas add a layer of depth and subtle sweetness that sets it apart from other traditionally distilled whiskies.”

 Where can I buy it?

Hatozaki Triple Cask Reserve is the perfect expression to dip your whiskey-soaked toe into the world of Japanese whisky. This new expression from the popular brand is currently available at select alcohol retailers in the US and online for the suggested retail price of $74.99 for a 750ml bottle. Why not purchase a bottle of this new expression and start your Japanese whisky journey today?

