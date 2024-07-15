Copperworks Distilling Co. will offer an always available trio as well as its batch-based releases

A trio of new single malt whiskies is being announced by Copperworks Distilling Co., one of our favorite distillers of small batch American whiskies. Previous releases from the brand, based in Seattle, have been individually numbered and batch based, so you could buy them as they became available and try different expressions. But now the brand is coming out with three permanent additions to its lineup, so you’ll be able to pick and favorite and buy it whenever you want.

“Our new permanent Copperworks American Single Malt Whiskey lineup celebrates and solidifies the concepts we’ve been refining since our founding,” said Copperworks Co-Founder, Co-Owner, and President Jason Parker.

The trio includes Maltsmith, which uses a brewer-style recipe incorporating pale malt and caramelized malts for a classic American single malt whisky, the Farmsmith, which is inspired by the flavors of the barley fields of Washington and which will represent single variety and single farm barley in a whisky which will be constantly evolving, and Peatsmith, which will lean heavily into smokey flavors with its use of barley malted with smoke from peat also sourced from Washington.

The Maltsmith has notes of peach, citrus, apple, and honey; the Farmsmith has a pleasing balance of fruit, grain, and smoke; and the Peatsmith has notes of custard, toffee, and brown sugar. “Each of these new expressions features their own unique characteristics and tasting notes, providing whiskey aficionados with a range of options to explore and enjoy,” said Copperworks Distilling Co. Co-Owner and Vice President Jeff Kanof.

The trio are available to purchase online from the Copperworks website.