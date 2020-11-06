The 10 Best Woks for Your Kitchen in 2020

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

For obvious reasons, we’ve all been spending a lot more time at home this year. So, it makes sense that the purchase of kitchen gadgets are on the rise. Although woks are not a “gadget” in the traditional sense, they’re a cookware staple that should be in every guy’s kitchen.

Wok pans are used for more than making great stir-fry. You can also use them to sear, poach, roast, steam, boil, braise, and stew. They’re even great for making popcorn! If you’re in the market for a new wok, we’ve wrangled up the best ones to choose from in 2020.

Best Overall Wok: T-fal A80789

When it comes to stovetop woks, this one checks all the boxes. It’s large, lightweight, nonstick for easy clean-up, affordable, oven safe (up to 350 degrees), and dishwasher safe (although hand washing any wok is always recommended). Make sure you’re using a wooden or silicone spoon when cooking your favorite meals to avoid chipping the nonstick coating.

Best Value Wok: Kenmore Hammond Flat Bottom Carbon Steel Wok

At under $30, you can’t beat this wok. Its flat bottom is excellent for gas or electric stoves, and the carbon steel conducts heat perfectly. If you take the time to season this wok correctly, you’ll get many years of use out of it.

Best Heavy Duty Wok: NutriChef Cast Iron Wok

This beast of a wok will not disappoint, and weighing in at almost thirteen pounds, it will help you with your home workout regimen. Coming to you pre-seasoned, this wok is ready for stovetops, ovens, grills, and smokers.

Best Nonstick Wok: HexClad 12 Inch Wok

Hexclad delivers a new stainless hybrid technology that gives you the easy clean-up of nonstick with steel’s searing capability. You don’t even have to worry about ruining your wok with metal spoons or tongs!

Best Enameled Wok: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Wok

Le Creuset has been the most trusted name in enameled cookware for almost 100 years, and for good reason. This wok will last you a lifetime with proper care, and the price tag reminds you that you get what you pay for.

Best Electric Wok: Breville BEW600XL Hot Wok

This Breville electric wok brings the heat along with an elegant design. This wok has precision temperature control up to 425 degrees. It’s all you really need if you’re confined to a dorm or small studio apartment.

Most Versatile Wok: Scanpan Classic 12-1/2-Inch Wok

This wok just missed our best overall wok category due to its higher price tag and slightly smaller size. Otherwise, you can’t find another wok that does more. It’s nonstick, dishwasher safe, metal utensil safe, PFOA-free, and the patented spring-lock handle stays cool during stovetop use, yet it’s oven safe to 500 degrees.

Other Woks We Love

Calphalon Contemporary Nonstick 13-Inch Flat-Bottom Wok

There’s no denying what Calphalon brings to the table when it comes to quality cookware, and this wok is no exception. The hard-anodized aluminum construction and brushed steel design make this wok both durable and beautiful.

ZhenSanHuan Chinese Hand Hammered Iron Wok

If you’re a traditionalist when it comes to cookware, this wok can’t be topped. The blue carbon steel is hand forged by Chinese wok artisans (the OGs of wok cooking). This is a beautiful piece of cookware to add to your collection and will last you a lifetime.

Once you order your new wok, make sure you know how to cook rice, since it’s the perfect side to most wok recipes. Then, check out our article on how to make chicken teriyaki to break in your new favorite piece of kitchen equipment.

