The 8 Best Egg Pans To Cook Your Favorite All-Day Breakfast

When it comes to eggs, there’s not usually a middle ground — you either love them or hate them. We’re in the “love them” camp because eggs are the most versatile food. You can cook them in a variety of styles, including sunny side up, scrambled, and poached. Whatever your preferred style of cooking eggs, the frying pan plays an essential part in delivering the best results.

As such, it’s wise to be keen when shopping for the best egg pan. While this kitchen tool comes in different sizes and materials, it’s important to choose one that’s built for even heating and high-temperature cooking. With a high-quality nonstick pan, you’ll be able to make any egg-based dish for the summer, from fluffy omelets to restaurant-quality sunny side ups.

We’ve sought out and listed the best egg pans to add to your cookware collection. We’re confident they make great options as each one boasts state-of-the-art features.

Best Overall: Carote Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan

Fry your eggs the way you like with this Carote 8-inch nonstick frying pan. Suitable for all stoves, the pan has a flat bottom for even heat distribution, while its nonstick surface lets you use less oil to make tasty and healthy eggs. Its handle is made from wood for a classic appeal while still ensuring a comfortable grip. The pan has an eco-friendly granite coating that lends an elegant look.

Best Nonstick: GreenPan Rio Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan

This GreenPan Rio 7-inch frying pan has a diamond-enhanced ceramic nonstick surface for delivering perfect frying results with minimal oil. Its Stay-Cool plastic handle lets you carry the pan without the risk of burns. It’s also dishwasher-safe, so you don’t need to fret about washing after making your over-easy eggs. The pan features a black exterior that gives it a stunning appeal.

Best Aluminum: Tramontina Professional Fusion Nonstick Frying Pan

Enjoy perfectly fried eggs any time with this Tramontina Professional Fusion nonstick frying pan. This 8-inch pan has heavy-gauge aluminum construction for even heat conduction to ensure consistent results, and it’s oven-safe up to 400 F to handle a range of recipes apart from eggs. Its solid-cast stainless steel handle offers a steady and comfortable grip for convenient carrying and cleaning.

Best Mini: Gotham Steel Hammered Copper Collection Mini Egg Pan

If you’re looking for a small egg pan, this Gotham Steel Hammered Copper Egg Pan should delight you. It’s lightweight yet practical to deliver exceptional cooking results. The pan has sturdy aluminum construction that ensures uniform heat distribution. The surface is metal utensil-safe and scratch resistant, and it’s dishwasher-safe for effortless cleanup. This pan needs no seasoning to deliver the perfect egg — it’s ready to use out of the box.

Best Ceramic: Blue Diamond Ceramic Frying Pan

This 12-inch Blue Diamond ceramic frying pan is probably the best ceramic pan for eggs. It has a diamond-infused coating to ensure faster heat transfer than traditional counterparts — meaning quick cooking results. The pan has a heavy-duty forged base to prevent warping and ensure durability. It’s advisable to use a nylon or wooden utensil when cooking with this pan. It works perfectly with electric, halogen, gas, and ceramic stovetops.

Best Premium: All-Clad 3-Ply Bonded Nonstick Egg Perfect Pan

Oven-safe up to 500 F, this All-Clad Egg Perfect Pan is made of durable stainless steel with an aluminum core for even heating. Its broad, flat base with flared sides provides ample space for tossing or turning your eggs. The pan has a superior PFOA (Perfluorooctanoic acid)-free nonstick coating for quick release, and you can use it on any cooktop, including induction. Its stainless steel handle is secured with rivets for sturdy and reliable support.

Best Budget: T-Fal One Egg Wonder Aluminum Nonstick Frying Pan

Are you looking for a reasonably affordable option? You’ll like this T-Fal One Egg Wonder frying pan — you can use it to prep an egg just for yourself. The pan is made with aluminum for optimal heat transfer, while its nonstick coating makes it easy to clean and allows you to fry delectable eggs with less oil. It has an ergonomic, stay-cool handle for a solid grip. You don’t have to use a larger pan when cooking for yourself — this is the best single-egg pan to use.

Best Granite: Granite Stone 5.5-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan

Make cooking eggs for yourself easy with this gray Granite Stone nonstick frying pan. Its aluminum construction ensures steady and even heat distribution for great results. The pan is oven rated to 500 degrees F, meaning you can use it for other tasks, such as baking. It’s also dishwasher-safe, so you can easily clean it up once you’re done. It has a cool-touch handle for safe carrying, and it’s also metal utensil-safe to prevent dents and scratches.

What Type of Pan Is Best for Eggs?

While many frying pans can deliver tasty eggs, you’re likely to struggle with instances of scratching, burning, and sticking. So, you need to find the best egg frying pan — aluminum and titanium pans make great options. They are easy to handle and are also durable. Be sure to go for one that has a nonstick surface for quick cleanup and easy food release.

Regarding size, any pan measuring between 5 inches and 9 1/2 inches will deliver excellent results — just pick a size that you prefer. You should also consider safety. Some pans have a coating that contains reactive materials, which can easily affect your health. It’s advisable to pick an egg pan that’s PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) and PFOA free.

The best pan should also have an ergonomic and heat-resistant handle. Aluminum pans are excellent heat conductors, while a pan with a poor-quality handle is likely to get damaged or result in a burn. Stainless steel is the best material for handles as it heats up more slowly than carbon or iron handles. Wooden and plastic options are great, too. Also, welded and riveted handles are stronger than those with screws.

What To Use To Keep Eggs from Sticking to Your Pan

In most cases, eggs stick to the pan due to insufficient cooking oil, high heat levels, or a low-quality frying pan. Your scrambled eggs will easily stick to pans without nonstick coating because proteins in the eggs form a chemical bond with the metal.

You can avoid this by getting a nonstick egg pan — cast iron pans are great. The surface allows for quick release even with less oil. Coconut oil, butter, and olive oil are also great options for coating your pan before frying your eggs that will prevent sticking. Remember to set the right temperature, too. Your eggs are more likely to stick to a pan that’s too hot.

