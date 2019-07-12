The Manual
Food & Drink

How to Hard Boil Eggs: Everything You Need to Know

Steven John
By
how to hard boil an egg
Nattawat Nat/Getty Images

A great hard-boiled egg is the perfect protein delivery system — it’s tasty, portable, and versatile, suitable for use chopped into a salad, sliced in a sandwich, or on its own. You can use them as part of a meal prep plan, or just make a bunch to have as snacks throughout the week. A bad hard-boiled egg, on the other hand, is just the worst. Undercooked, it will have a runny yolk that’s at best off-putting, at worst unsafe. Overcooked, a hard-boiled egg is tough and rubbery and borderline inedible.

So let’s avoid both overcooking and undercooking and do it just right. And let’s cut to the chase, shall we?

How to Hard Boil Eggs

1. Prep

To make perfect hard-boiled eggs, there are two “secrets” and a remarkably simple process. The first little trick is to start with room temperature eggs. Get the eggs you will hard boil out of the fridge at least a half hour before you cook them.

2. Boil Water

Once the eggs are near room temperature, bring a pot of water to a rolling boil, ensuring the water will fully cover the eggs.

how to hard boil an egg
Orinoco Art/Getty Images

3. Lower into the Water

Now, slowly lower each egg into the boiling water using tongs or a spoon, taking care not to crack the shell. Because obviously.

4. Wait

Leave the eggs in that boiling water for ten minutes. A few seconds more or less won’t hurt, but a minute either way probably will.

how to hard boil an egg
Tapui/Getty Images

5. Cool

Once ten minutes have passed, it’s time for the second secret of the perfect hard boiled egg: rapid cooling. Pour off most of the water in the pot and then immediately start cold water flowing over the eggs, eventually filling the pot with cool water. You may need to dump all the water and refill it with cool water twice.

And… you’re done. You can now eat the eggs warm, or chill them in the fridge and enjoy them any time in the next week.

Here’s a little life hack for you, too: Use a permanent marker to write the date you cooked the eggs on their shell so you make sure you stay inside that safe one-week window.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

10 Top Shelf Vodka Brands that are Actually Worth a Damn
best lawnmower beer beers
Food & Drink

10 Lawnmower Beers You Should Sip This Summer

Brews with the honorary title of "lawnmower beer" are beverages designed for enjoyment in the warm summer months. We give you the best of this beer category.
Posted By Steven John
chilled red wine
Food & Drink

You Can Chill Red Wines, Too. Here Are 5 Varietals to Try

White wines and rosés shouldn't have all of the fun. Here are five types of red wines that you should chill.
Posted By Mark Stock
what is sous vide cooking steak
Food & Drink

What is Sous Vide Cooking? Here’s What You Need to Know

Chef Tyson Ho explains what sous vide cooking is and how you can cook the perfect steak in some hot water.
Posted By Elizabeth Dahl
apres hike gear
Outdoors

Après-Hike: The Best Gear Kit to Sport After the Adventure

After a long day of hiking, you come back to your car starving, thirsty, and muddy. Do you have to to get cleaned up? Or do you have a nice kit waiting in the car for you?
Posted By Ross Collicutt