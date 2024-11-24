 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 8 best light roast coffees to energize your day

Try the crisp and acidic coffee blends

By
best light roast coffee pexels ifreestock 585753 006024
Toni Cuenca / Pexels

Light roast coffee is a go-to choice for the occasional coffee drinker or those who prefer a milder, more delicate roast. Unlike dark roast coffee, which is bold and rich, light roast coffee has an acidic, brighter taste that highlights the natural taste of the coffee bean.

Due to the milder taste of light roast coffee, these blends are typically brewed using traditional drip coffee makers or pour-over coffee makers. Unlike medium and dark roast coffees, light roast beans contain more moisture inside the bean as a result of their shorter roasting time.

Recommended Videos

While there are many brands of light roast coffees on the market, not all coffee blends are created equally. To help guide you, we’ve compiled a list of the best light roast coffee blends made from the most trustworthy and top-quality roasters.

Related

Copper Moon Coffee Ethiopian Light Roast

Copper Moon Ethiopian blend
Copper Moon Coffee / Copper Moon Coffee

Copper Moon Coffee’s Ethiopian Light Roast is sourced from the Sidama Zone of Ethiopia, Africa, known as the birthplace of coffee. This best light roast coffee has light notes of grapefruit, nutty, graham and is made of 100% Arabica coffee beans. This blend is offered in a 12-ounce bag of ground coffee or a 2-lb bag of whole-bean coffee.

Specifications
Slightly nutty flavor profile
Single origin (harvested from a single source)

Klatch Coffee Ethiopia Sidamo Dara Blend

Klatch Coffee Light Roast
Klatch Coffee / Klatch Coffee

Klatch Coffee, a family-owned and run coffee company based in Southern California, is another go-to choice for light roast coffee lovers. The brand’s Ethiopia Sidamo Dara blend undergoes a slow fermentation for 24 to 48 hours in low ambient temperatures at high elevation, enhancing the coffee’s flavor. This best light roast coffee tastes smooth and balanced, with notes of jasmine, dried apricot, and citrus kumquat in every cup. Ethiopia Sidamo Dara blend is available in both whole bean and ground coffee bags.

Specifications
Washed through a slow fermentation process for 24 to 48 hours
Notes of dried apricot, jasmine, and citrus kumquat

Chamberlain Coffee Early Bird Light Roast Coffee Blend

Chamberlain Coffee Early Bird
Chamberlain Coffee / Chamberlain Coffee

Crafted with love from California, Chamberlain Coffee’s Early Bird Blend is the perfect light roast coffee to start your morning. This crisp, bright, complex light roast coffee contains 100% Organic Arabica coffee beans sourced from Guatemala and Columbia. Featuring notes of green apple, sweet caramel, and creamy milk chocolate, it’s easy to see how this roast could become your new go-to for your morning brew. The Early Bird Blend is sold in 12 ounce bags (either whole bean or ground).

Specifications
100% Organic Arabica Coffee
Notes of caramel, milk chocolate, and citrus

Bones Coffee Company Ethiopia Single-Origin Coffee

Ethiopia Blend
Bones Coffee Company / Bones Coffee Company

Bones Coffee Company’s Ethiopia Single-Origin coffee has the quality you can taste in every cup. Made from coffee beans grown at altitudes of 5,500 to 6,100 feet, each cup of this light roast coffee encapsulates the rich heritage of Ethiopian soil. The flavor of this roast features notes of berries, citrus, and slightly floral flavors. Beyond its delicious taste, you can also feel good about supporting this coffee, which is Rainforest Alliance™ Certified, a certification that supports ethical coffee farming practices.

Specifications
Available in whole bean or ground coffee bag (12 ounces)
Notes of citrus, floral, and berries

Death Wish Coffee Organic Light Roast Blend

Death Wish Coffee light roast
Death Wish Coffee / Death Wish Coffee

Death Wish Coffee is well-known as a leader in Organic coffee products. The brand’s Organic light roast is the perfect way to energize your day, with hints of agave and golden raisins. This Certified Fair Trade and Organic light roast is a newer blend for the brand, which once specialized in only bold and dark coffee roasts. Each 16-ounce bag is made from a blend of Arabica and Robusta coffee beans.

Specifications
Fair Trade Certified and USDA-Organic
Flavor notes of golden raisins, agave, and plum

Happy Coffee Extraordinary Light Roast Coffee Pods

Happy Light Roast Coffee
Happy Coffee / Happy Coffee

Responsibly grown and harvested in South America, Happy Coffee’s newest light roast is worth trying — especially for K-Cup drinkers. Made from 100% Arabica beans, each cup of this light roast coffee blend features a smooth, bright taste for a light, vibrant cup of coffee. In addition to packs of Happy Light Roast K-Cup pods, this blend is also available in whole bean and ground coffee forms.

Specifications
Available in K-Cups, ground coffee, or whole-bean coffee
Notes of toasted biscotti

Life Boost Coffee Optimist Light Roast Coffee Blend

LifeBoost Optimist Blend
Life Boost Coffee / Life Boost Coffee

Life Boost’s Optimist Light Roast Blend is a bit of a splurge for a light roast coffee—yet worthwhile. This non-GMO, single-origin, USDA-organic, and shade-grown light roast coffee is amongst the healthiest coffee blends on the planet. Grown in the shady mountain rainforests of South America, this coffee is third-party tested for mycotoxins, heavy metals, pesticides, and 400 other toxins to ensure its exceptional quality.

Specifications
Toxin-tested to ensure top-quality
Single-origin, 100% Arabica beans

Starbucks Blonde Roast Veranda Coffee Blend

Starbucks Veranda Blend
Starbucks / Starbucks

Starbucks fans can enjoy the popular Veranda light roast coffee blend at home, too. Available in 12-ounce bags, Starbucks’ Veranda Light Roast is a gourmet coffee blend that’s perfect for every day, complete with notes of toasted malt and baking chocolate. This at-home coffee adheres to the same quality standards used for coffee beans in Starbucks stores, made from 100% Arabica coffee beans.

Specifications
Available in grocery stores
Notes of toasted malt and baking chocolate

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Keurig vs. coffee maker: Is it more affordable to have a Keurig or a standard coffee maker?
Find out if a Keurig is more economical in the long run
Italian coffee capsules.

Coffee is the lifeblood of millions, if not billions, of people globally. That's why the coffee industry, as a whole, is valued at over $120 billion worldwide. However, most of us who are contributing to those profits are not benefiting from them. So, we need to know the best ways to save money on our coffee habits.

So, today, we're asking the question: "Does Keurig coffee pods cost make owing a Keurig worth it?" -- because you might wonder if having a Keurig coffee maker or a standard drip coffee maker is more affordable. The answer to that question is not a simple "yes" or "no" answer. There are dozens of different factors to consider regarding the overall cost of your daily cup of coffee. Let's dive into the nitty-gritty of the Keurig vs. coffee maker to see which is the more economical option.
How much coffee do you drink?

Read more
Dunkin’ releases two new seasonal flavors for at-home iced coffee
Creamy, seasonal iced coffee at home
Dunkin' iced coffee

If you love sipping on iced coffee at home, don't miss Dunkin's newly released limited-edition winter flavored coffees. Perfect for enjoying from the comfort of your home, these new seasonal flavors differ from winter flavors offered in the stores. The first of the two new flavors is Merry Mint Bark Iced Coffee, a delightful holiday favorite for at-home enjoyment.

This 40-ounce multi-serve iced coffee is one of two seasonal coffee flavors in Dunkin’s holiday collection of ready-to-drink iced coffees, crafted with Dunkin’ Original Blend Iced Coffee, indulgent chocolate and mint flavors, and real milk. Pour over ice and enjoy. 

Read more
12 health benefits of coffee: More than just a morning pick-me-up
Feel good about drinking your cup of Joe
Coffee beans, ground coffee, and a cup of coffee

Coffee: The magic in a cup that gets us out of the morning slumber and fills us with much-needed energy for the day. What would our days be like without our daily cup of coffee? Let’s not think about that now. With loads of different coffee books and scientific studies on the subject, we've compiled a list of the health benefits of coffee you should know about.
12 health benefits of coffee

Coffee enthusiasts will tell you that their expensive coffee has many benefits. And they’re not wrong. When consumed in the right amounts, coffee can benefit our bodies in ways we never thought were possible. Here are 12 of the best health benefits of drinking your morning cup of joe.
1. Raises energy levels
Some people can barely function in the morning without first drinking a cup of coffee. Do you know that drowsiness you feel in the morning that is magically eliminated by coffee? While many initially believed that this was psychological and that coffee could not have all that power, science says it does have an effect on alertness levels.

Read more