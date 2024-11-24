Try the crisp and acidic coffee blends

Light roast coffee is a go-to choice for the occasional coffee drinker or those who prefer a milder, more delicate roast. Unlike dark roast coffee, which is bold and rich, light roast coffee has an acidic, brighter taste that highlights the natural taste of the coffee bean.

Due to the milder taste of light roast coffee, these blends are typically brewed using traditional drip coffee makers or pour-over coffee makers. Unlike medium and dark roast coffees, light roast beans contain more moisture inside the bean as a result of their shorter roasting time.

While there are many brands of light roast coffees on the market, not all coffee blends are created equally. To help guide you, we’ve compiled a list of the best light roast coffee blends made from the most trustworthy and top-quality roasters.

Copper Moon Coffee Ethiopian Light Roast

Copper Moon Coffee’s Ethiopian Light Roast is sourced from the Sidama Zone of Ethiopia, Africa, known as the birthplace of coffee. This best light roast coffee has light notes of grapefruit, nutty, graham and is made of 100% Arabica coffee beans. This blend is offered in a 12-ounce bag of ground coffee or a 2-lb bag of whole-bean coffee.

Specifications Slightly nutty flavor profile Single origin (harvested from a single source)

Klatch Coffee Ethiopia Sidamo Dara Blend

Klatch Coffee, a family-owned and run coffee company based in Southern California, is another go-to choice for light roast coffee lovers. The brand’s Ethiopia Sidamo Dara blend undergoes a slow fermentation for 24 to 48 hours in low ambient temperatures at high elevation, enhancing the coffee’s flavor. This best light roast coffee tastes smooth and balanced, with notes of jasmine, dried apricot, and citrus kumquat in every cup. Ethiopia Sidamo Dara blend is available in both whole bean and ground coffee bags.

Specifications Washed through a slow fermentation process for 24 to 48 hours Notes of dried apricot, jasmine, and citrus kumquat

Chamberlain Coffee Early Bird Light Roast Coffee Blend

Crafted with love from California, Chamberlain Coffee’s Early Bird Blend is the perfect light roast coffee to start your morning. This crisp, bright, complex light roast coffee contains 100% Organic Arabica coffee beans sourced from Guatemala and Columbia. Featuring notes of green apple, sweet caramel, and creamy milk chocolate, it’s easy to see how this roast could become your new go-to for your morning brew. The Early Bird Blend is sold in 12 ounce bags (either whole bean or ground).

Specifications 100% Organic Arabica Coffee Notes of caramel, milk chocolate, and citrus

Bones Coffee Company Ethiopia Single-Origin Coffee

Bones Coffee Company’s Ethiopia Single-Origin coffee has the quality you can taste in every cup. Made from coffee beans grown at altitudes of 5,500 to 6,100 feet, each cup of this light roast coffee encapsulates the rich heritage of Ethiopian soil. The flavor of this roast features notes of berries, citrus, and slightly floral flavors. Beyond its delicious taste, you can also feel good about supporting this coffee, which is Rainforest Alliance™ Certified, a certification that supports ethical coffee farming practices.

Specifications Available in whole bean or ground coffee bag (12 ounces) Notes of citrus, floral, and berries

Death Wish Coffee Organic Light Roast Blend

Death Wish Coffee is well-known as a leader in Organic coffee products. The brand’s Organic light roast is the perfect way to energize your day, with hints of agave and golden raisins. This Certified Fair Trade and Organic light roast is a newer blend for the brand, which once specialized in only bold and dark coffee roasts. Each 16-ounce bag is made from a blend of Arabica and Robusta coffee beans.

Specifications Fair Trade Certified and USDA-Organic Flavor notes of golden raisins, agave, and plum

Happy Coffee Extraordinary Light Roast Coffee Pods

Responsibly grown and harvested in South America, Happy Coffee’s newest light roast is worth trying — especially for K-Cup drinkers. Made from 100% Arabica beans, each cup of this light roast coffee blend features a smooth, bright taste for a light, vibrant cup of coffee. In addition to packs of Happy Light Roast K-Cup pods, this blend is also available in whole bean and ground coffee forms.

Specifications Available in K-Cups, ground coffee, or whole-bean coffee Notes of toasted biscotti

Life Boost Coffee Optimist Light Roast Coffee Blend

Life Boost’s Optimist Light Roast Blend is a bit of a splurge for a light roast coffee—yet worthwhile. This non-GMO, single-origin, USDA-organic, and shade-grown light roast coffee is amongst the healthiest coffee blends on the planet. Grown in the shady mountain rainforests of South America, this coffee is third-party tested for mycotoxins, heavy metals, pesticides, and 400 other toxins to ensure its exceptional quality.

Specifications Toxin-tested to ensure top-quality Single-origin, 100% Arabica beans

Starbucks Blonde Roast Veranda Coffee Blend

Starbucks fans can enjoy the popular Veranda light roast coffee blend at home, too. Available in 12-ounce bags, Starbucks’ Veranda Light Roast is a gourmet coffee blend that’s perfect for every day, complete with notes of toasted malt and baking chocolate. This at-home coffee adheres to the same quality standards used for coffee beans in Starbucks stores, made from 100% Arabica coffee beans.