Chop it! This lightweight camping hatchet is only $25 in a deal

Lexivon V14 lightweight camping hatchet deal man using on branches
Lexivon

Certain outdoor tools are just good to have around, and a hatchet is one of them. Whether for doing some yard work, chopping firewood, or clearing some trail brush, it’s good to have a hatchet or hand axe with you. If you don’t already own one, listen up, because we’ve found an excellent deal on a lightweight, ergonomic 14-inch camping hatchet. Normally $45, it’s on sale today for $25, or $27 before you clip the on-page coupon. Altogether, the deal saves you $20. It comes with the durable hatchet, which has a heat-treated blade, and a protective carrying sheath. Lexivon, the brand behind the hatchet, also offers a wide variety of additional axe and hand-axe sizes if you want something a little bigger or smaller. There’s a , too, but it’s not on sale.

Why would anyone need to shop this Lexivon V14 camping hatchet deal?

Lexivon V14 lightweight camping hatchet deal used to chop wood
Lexivon

Besides the obvious, like for chopping firewood, it may not be apparent why you’d want to carry a hatchet, so let’s break it down. If you’re camping, you’ll need firewood, sure, but you might also need to clear some brush for a campsite, clear wood and branches out of your way while hiking, and much more. Having a lightweight hatchet on hand, like this one, will really be useful, especially with its proprietary design.

The Lexivon V14 is made of forged, Grade-A carbon steel, with a heat-treated blade, and a fiber-glass composite handle. The handle is shock absorbing, has an anti-slip grip, and is weather resistant, so it’s ready for the great outdoors. The axe handle also has a reinforced back spine so it’s more durable and will withstand extreme impacts. The blade angle is optimized for chopping, specifically, so it’s great for chopping firewood, breaking down logs, stripping branches, and kindling.

It even comes with a protective carrying sheath and a blade edge guard to keep it secure when you’re traveling or moving, or when its not in use. Lexivon crafted it to match old-school resilience albeit using new-world technologies. That means this camping hatchet should last you a long while, if not indefinitely.

Normally $45, thanks to the current hatchet deal the Lexivon V14 is down to $27. When you clip an on-page coupon, the price lowers even more to $25, saving you $20. About the price of two large burgers for a nigh-indestructible camping hatchet? That seems like a fantastic deal to me. I don’t have this model exactly but I do have a camping hatchet that I use around the house. We have some Hibiscus that tend to go crazy every few months — they grow like weeds. The hatchet comes in handy trimming branches and unruly greenery.

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
