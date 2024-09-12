This 7-inch portable LCD TV is only $106 and you can take it anywhere

Look, I know that in today’s hyper-digital society sometimes it’s good to get away from all of the screens. I know this. You know this. But also, sometimes, you just end up in boring places and you need something, anything to do. A little noise, a little entertainment to break up the monotony. Enter the Supersonic 7-inch TFT portable LCD TV. It has a built-in digital TV tuner, a rechargeable battery, and speakers so you can watch TV, well, virtually anywhere. Chilling in your RV? You can watch there. Fishing on a boat waiting around for a bite? You can watch there. Relaxing at camp before dozing off? You can watch there. Right now, it’s $106, so you save $24 — normally it’s $130. That is a great deal.

Why would you want to shop this 7-inch portable LCD TV deal?

This is essentially a portable TV that you can watch anywhere. With its built-in Lithium rechargeable battery, built-in speakers, built-in digital TV tuner, antenna, and 7-inch widescreen LCD, you have everything you need to pop a squat and watch some tube. It also has a headphone output so if you want to stay quiet, and not disturb anyone, you can avoid using the speakers.

It’s meant for use in an RV or boat, but realistically, you could set it up and watch TV anywhere and everywhere. Now, as I mentioned in the intro, you’re probably thinking “Why would I want another screen?” If you truly don’t, then this thing isn’t for you. But I definitely skew tech-agnostic at times when I’m doing activities so I get it. The problem is that sometimes it ends up being a little too quiet. You still need something to do and it would be nice to have something to pass a little time or keep you company with a little background noise. This TV is perfect for that.

It’s not your phone so there are no distractions, it’s just a single-use TV. Even with the built-in digital tuner and antenna you still need to be in a location that picks up a good signal, so keep that in mind.

Reeling things back in a little, Target has this 7-inch portable LCD TV on sale for $24 off today. That brings it down to $106 instead of $130.