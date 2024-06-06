 Skip to main content
In partnership with

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Tekto’s A2 Badger is a tanto-style stainless automatic knife for the outdoors

Tekto Knives A2 Badger Series knife on wood
Tekto Knives

Crocodile Dundee fans may recognize this one: That’s not a knife. This is a knife. Tekto Knives A2 Badger OTF is a compact, automatic knife that is indispensable for many occasions. Its fast-firing blade packs a punch, too. The contoured button design ensures maximum performance in any scenario. You also get smooth, reliable deployment and incredible control, whether you’re deploying the blade or retracting it. Most importantly, the glare-free Titanium-Coated D2 steel blade and handle are durable, can take a beating, and still function even in high-pressure situations. The A2 Badger OTF Mini is California-legal, so it’s legal to buy and carry and meets the state’s regulations. If you want one, you can use code MAN15 to get 15% off — valid for the next 48 hours only.

Why you should buy the Tekto A2 Badger Series

Tekto // A2 Badger Walkthrough

This multi-purpose knife and tool from Tekto is equipped with a bevy of extra features besides the automatic and durable blade. For example, the oversized lanyard hole allows you to attach a wide range of components, including large cords and paracords. The added size of the lanyard hole makes it easier to manage in low-light conditions or while wearing gloves when your fingers and hands are somewhat constricted. It’s also equipped with a glass breaker and has an ambidextrous pocket clip, allowing you to match it with your dominant hand.

Recommended Videos

But the real star of the show is the Titanium-Coated D2 steel blade, in a fine-edge tanto-style, with its automatic deployment and retraction mechanism. The contoured button makes it easy to control the blade, while the well-designed grip gives you the stability you need during handling. It’s compact and lightweight, perfect as an outdoor tool or for regular carry. There’s also a built-in safety mechanism to ensure the blade won’t open without your express control, eliminating worries about it being accidentally triggered in your pocket or bag.

Speaking of carrying the knife, it’s legal in California. In most places, it’s legal to carry pocket knives, including multi-tools, Swiss Army knives, utility knives, and most knives with blades smaller than 2 inches. Of course, there are still some places where it’s illegal to carry them, so you’ll want to reference the laws in your particular region or state to make sure. However, the A2 Badger OTF Mini is legal in California, allowing you to confidently carry it in that state and states with comparable laws.

For the next 48 hours (starting May 6), you’ll get 15% off when you use code MAN15 at checkout. That’s a great deal, but if you’re interested, you’ll want to act fast. It will be over before you know it.

This company made a Cybertruck-inspired travel trailer that could run off-grid forever
Promising unlimited solar power and clean drinking water, it's unlike any RV on the market today.
Concept rendering of Living Vehicle's Cyber Trailer all-solar travel trailer.

Few things get the current zeitgeist talking like Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertruck and anything even tangentially related to it. Now, specialty luxury RV manufacturer Living Vehicle wants to add to the hysteria conversation with news of a revolutionary concept travel trailer that's unlike anything on the market. The bleeding-edge CyberTrailer is purpose-built to pair with the Tesla Cybertruck and allow campers to untether from the grid forever.
Get the details on Living Vehicle's Tesla Cybertruck-inspired CyberTrailer
Rooftop solar panel array on a Living Vehicle RV/travel trailer. Living Vehicle

With few official details beyond a dozen high-level bullet points on the company's website, Living Vehicle is doing its best to get RV enthusiasts talking by imagining what the future CyberTrailer could be. At first glance, the ultra-modern RV's roots are clear. The asymmetrical silhouette and sharp, angular aesthetic are unmistakably ripped straight from the Cybertruck's original design sketches. It's sleek, muscular, and a clear departure from, well, every other travel trailer on the road.

Read more
Stay calm, collected and ice cold on your next adventure with the COOLiFY Cyber
Wear the TORRAS COOLiFY Cyber on the course to stay cool

Summer is coming, which means hot weather is on the horizon if it's not already hitting where you live. You'll need to work harder or smarter to stay cool on your outdoor adventures, at least until the cooler weather returns. Although we sweat when we're active to cool down, humans aren't the best at regulating their temperature. When you’re ready to venture out and hit the muggy trails or explore the great outdoors, you can turn to the COOLiFY Cyber. It's a cutting-edge personal AC that wraps around your neck and helps regulate your body temperature through targeted cooling. But it can also keep you warm when the weather is cool. Pretty interesting, right? Let's explore how it works and where you might want to use it in the great outdoors.
Buy Now
 
Cutting-edge personal cooling technology for avid outdoors folk

Look, you can't lug around an AC unit with you everywhere, even one described as "portable" or "miniature" in size. Sure, there are desktop-sized units, but they're not going to work the best out in the wilderness, even when you're living in a decked-out van. The power draw and the resources they require are ridiculous. But the COOLiFY Cyber personal AC, by comparison, is a battery-powered personal cooling device that you can take and use virtually anywhere. It delivers ice-cold air, as it’s classified as a personal air conditioner rather than just your average neck fan. That is made possible by the unique Coology technology and high-efficiency semiconductor used within.

Read more
What is the oldest golf course in the world?
What is the oldest golf course in the world? The top five are all in the same country
St. Andrews Old Course golf course.

There's a thrill and excitement in playing your favorite sport at historic sites. True fans of sports love the lore behind the game, and with golf, the courses are as famous as the legendary players. To geek all the way out, visiting one of the oldest courses is something any golfer should do once in their life. What is the oldest golf course in the world? Where should you take your clubs? Here are the oldest courses in the world for you to test your driver and feel the rich history right under your feet.
The oldest golf courses

You could create an entire top 10 of the oldest golf courses in the world and not have to leave the gorgeous coasts of Scotland. You might think of bagpipes or the Loch Ness Monster when someone talks of Scotland, but from now on, you'll think of these golf courses.
1. St. Andrews Old Course

Read more